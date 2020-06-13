/
fair oaks
218 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA📍
Fair Oaks
21 Units Available
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1350 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$910
720 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.
Fair Oaks
3 Units Available
Knox Landing Apartments
1549 Knox Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$798
411 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Now leasing gorgeous upgraded 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
1661 Concord Drive SE
1661 Concord Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms with ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bath, dining and laundry rooms. Huge private yard with 1 car carport. Call today to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.
1 Unit Available
1921 Austell Cir SW
1921 Austell Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice house in Marietta! - Adorable home just renovated for rent in Marietta!!! Quiet street and great location! 3 beds & 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, black appliances. Huge fenced in backyard.
2 Units Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$781
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 Unit Available
1277 Pierce Avenue Southeast
1277 Pierce Avenue, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1344 sqft
So Cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room on a quiet side street. Country setting with large fenced back yard yet so close to everything.
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
313 Manget Street SE
313 Manget Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Cute! Adorable! Comfortable! Cozy kitchen, cabinets, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave with open view to living room. Duplex with rocking chair front porch. Just minutes to Marietta square.
1 Unit Available
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit B
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Cozy fit that is suitable for up to 2 people. Is about 800 sqft. No worries relating to the water company! Along with rent an additional $50.00 dollars will be added for water bill.
1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit D
1580 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
This is a one Bedroom, One Bath Apartment unit for up to two persons. Included in the Rent is a $50.00 Water fee. Tenant is responsible for Power, Gas and Trash pick up. There is a $50.
1 Unit Available
112 Blakemore Drive
112 Blakemore Drive, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1867 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,307 sq. ft. home in Smyrna, GA!Open and spacious formal living room. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, huge luxurious tub and walk in shower.
Whitlock
1 Unit Available
612 Henry Drive
612 Henry Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2171 sqft
Beautiful townhome with high end interior such as hardwood flooring, wood stairs, custom trim work.Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, tile bathrooms w/ custom tile designs. Walking distance to Downtown Historic Marietta Square.
1 Unit Available
2323 Ward Street # 9
2323 Ward Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
TWO (2) OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS, TWO (2) FULL BATHS, SS APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, SEP DINING ROOM, NEW PAINT, ALL HARDWOODS EXCEPT BATHROOMS, ONE (1) LEVEL LIVING AREA with TWO (2) EXTERIOR STEPS, END CORNER UNIT ADJACENT TO
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
182 Lakewood Dr SE
182 Lakewood Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
756 sqft
182 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.
Victory
1 Unit Available
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
25 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
