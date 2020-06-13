Apartment List
/
GA
/
hinesville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1477 Ben Gay
1477 Bengay Way, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1477 Ben Gay Available 07/14/20 - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, 1 Car Garage, Privacy Fenced Yard(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE5855806)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
668 Red Oak Lane
668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2658 sqft
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 White Circle
1021 White Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1021 White Circle Available 06/15/20 House for rent - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Laundry Hook Ups, Outside Storage, Fenced Yard, Carport, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility) No Pets

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Magnolia Plantation Ct
223 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1221 sqft
223 Magnolia Plantation Ct Available 07/15/20 - (RLNE5844282)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Woods
1 Unit Available
477 Elm Street
477 Elm Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Home For Rent - 3 BR, 1.5 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Carport, Laundry Hook Ups,(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE5840381)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
973 Yale Court
973 Yale Court, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
- (RLNE5837612)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
724 Elaine Street
724 Elaine Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse. Amenities include living room, formal dining room, washer and dryer hookups, fenced in yard. Schools: Elementary:Button Gwinnett Middle:Snelson Golden High:Bradwell Institute (RLNE5831316)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
706 Tattnall Drive
706 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1638 sqft
706 Tattnall Drive Available 06/22/20 - Beautiful town home located in Governors Quarters. This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout and appliances. Open concept LR / Kitchen. One bedroom / bathroom on the first floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Wayfair Lane
185 Wayfair Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1244 Kelly Drive
1244 Kelly Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
1244 Kelly Dr, Hinesville, GA is a mobile / manufactured home. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is on private property and has a very large backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
401 Barry Mccaffrey Blvd Unit K2
401 Barry Mccaffrey Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1415 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Laundry Rm, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Rear Patio, Gated Entrance, Community Pool, Water Included, NO PETS

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
901 Olmstead Dr Apt 67I
901 Olmstead Dr, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1088 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Ba, Living/Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Dishwasher, FRESHLY PAINTED, Ceramic tile throughout, Storage, Rear Patio, Lawn Maintenance and Water Included, Community Pool, Located right outside Gate 2 of Post, NO PETS

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
822 Ridgewood Way
822 Ridgewood Way, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1290 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Rm, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Laundry Rm, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Garage, Fence, Security System Equipped, Pest Control Included, NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
728 Elaine St
728 Elaine Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1152 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Bath, Living Rm, Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Patio, Fence, NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
160 Randy Ct
160 Randy Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3Bd, 1BA, Brick home with 1-car garage located within 15 minutes of Fort Stewart, Featuring huge yard, appliances included, huge eat in kitchen, PETS NEGOTIABLE

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
738 Robin Hood Dr
738 Robin Hood Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1318 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Disposal, W/D Hookups, Garage, Fireplace, Sunroom, Security System Equipped

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
197 Grandview Dr
197 Grandview Drive, Hinesville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2467 sqft
5 Bd, 3 Ba, Living Rm, Dining Rm, Eat-In Kitchen, Pantry, Laundry Rm, Dishwasher, Disposal, 2-Car Garage, Community Pool Access, Security System Equipped, FRESHLY PAINTED, NO PETS

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
928 Greenbriar Trl
928 Greenbrair Trail, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1090 sqft
3 Bd, 1 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer Hookups, NEW CARPET AND PAINT, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Storage, NO PETS.Owned by a licensed agent in the state of GA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Hinesville
1 Unit Available
103 S Main St
103 South Main Street, Hinesville, GA
Studio
$1,000
800 sqft
Approx 800 Sq Feet. Commercial Space. Located in downtown area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
110 Magnolia Plantation Ct
110 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Storage, Water and Garbage pick up Included, NO PETS. Owned by a licensed agent in the state of GA.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
702 Tattnall Dr
702 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1638 sqft
3 Bd, 3 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Dishwasher, Disposal, Laundry Rm, Garage, NO PETS**Very close to base at Ft. Stewart, Wood laminate floors throughout, Pool Access and Playground on site.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1100 Pineland Ave Apt 1B
1100 Pineland Avenue, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, W/D Hookups, Storage, Water Included, NO PETS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
204 Magnolia Plantation Ct
204 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, NEW PAINT & FLOORING, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Walk-in Closet in Master Bd, Storage, Rear Deck, Water Included, NO PETS

Median Rent in Hinesville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hinesville is $716, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $827.
Studio
$659
1 Bed
$716
2 Beds
$827
3+ Beds
$1,161
City GuideHinesville
No wonder Hinesville, GA is located in Liberty County - three signers of the Declaration of Independence - Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton all resided here.   

With a population of over 33,000, Hinesville is the county seat, hugging the Atlantic coast and enjoying access to streams and the beautiful Cay Creek Wetlands. Wildlife abounds in the area from pristine pines and oaks to the four legged variety including wild hogs and deer. Hinesville is no slouch in the culture department, either. The Hinesville Area Arts Council offers art exhibits, painting and drawing classes, and musical performances year ‘round.

Pine Forests and Coastal Waters

If you like forests and streams, and nearby ocean access, a quiet country feel in a compact town rife with amenities, then Hinesville is for you. Incorporated in 1916, the town has many historic locations, such as the Fort Stewart Military Museum, and the Old Liberty County Jail. An active arts council, access to nature trails, bountiful bird watching - there’s plenty to do in this town, despite its quiet, even sleepy appearance.

A perfect place for enjoying nature, the Cay Creek Wetlands affords strolls aplenty on an elevated boardwalk. Watch fresh water merge into salt water marshland. A little too quiet for you? Just check out the lizards and snakes and birds. Hunt out an alligator or two. Climb the fifteen foot tower here and take in the view.

Hinesville History

Plantations and farms raised cotton and rice, Civil War skirmishes essentially shut down the town, but in 1940, land adjacent to town was chosen to become Camp Stewart, an anti-aircraft military training site named for Eleanor Roosevelt’s great-great grandfather. Hinesville boomed with soldiers and services designed to appeal to them, from tattoo parlors to bars and clubs.

Some 55,000 soldiers resided on the base at the time, and with that influx of population, Hinesville boomed. Although the Camp was shut down after World War II, the city’s growth continued, with Hinesville tied to what is now the community of Fort Stewart, home of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and training grounds for the National Guard.

Southern Eating

You might be expecting grits, but what you get at renowned Zum Rosenhof is wiener schnitzel. This German restaurant brings in diners from all over Georgia, and now you can hoist a brew and try a home made apple strudel.

Say Savannah

Less than 45 minutes from Hinesville are the genteel streets and elegant eats of Savannah. Take a nighttime hearse tour searching for ghosts, or stroll around the ornate fountain and Spanish moss ribboned trees in Forsyth Park. And fifteen minutes from Savannah is the Atlantic Ocean, and the dunes, fish eateries, and boardwalk of Tybee Island. Check out the ebullience of the City Market, the bars and boats along River Street, the reputedly haunted squares, and the stunning houses that make up the Historic District.

Neighborhoods

Military personnel reside all throughout Hinesville, so your apartment search is bound to turn up a variety of living choices from apartment complexes to apartment homes. Looking for apartment rentals close to the wetlands and quiet walking trails? You’ll find reasonably priced properties. If you’d prefer city center, with its shopping plazas and a plethora of quick eats choices and cafes, there are many alternatives there, too.

Flemington /Allenhurst: Reasonable rentals in a neighborhood just outside city center, with a suburban feel and a mix of single family homes and mobile home rentals. Many residences have been built since 2000.

City Center: Proximity to shopping centers and cafes and a mix of apartment complexes and single family homes describe this part of Hinesville. A large population of residents are employed the government or in the military, in fact, some 92 percent of residents salute more often than they wave hello.

Airport Rd / Stonehenge Dr: Single family homes abound, occupied by a solid mix of owners and renters. 

Renting Tips

It's a good idea to call rental properties to discover price ranges and availabilities. Make a few calls to save time on your search. You will find a range of options to suit any budget in Hinesville. So take a bite out of a sweet Georgia peach and start looking.

Hinesville is essentially a lower middle-income neighborhood, with many residents employed by the military, or in executive or professional positions. You'll find lots couples, singles, and families, and many families reside around Hinesville. There are plenty of shops, grocery stores, parks and playgrounds, throughout the city, making it an easy town to live in. No need to commute long distances for shopping and recreation amenities.

If you don't drive, you'll want to learn - pretty much everyone in Hinesville commutes by car. However, commutes are short, with an average drive time of fifteen to thirty minutes daily, and traffic itself is light in the region.

June 2020 Hinesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hinesville Rent Report. Hinesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hinesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hinesville rents increased significantly over the past month

Hinesville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hinesville stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hinesville's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.2%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Hinesville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Hinesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Hinesville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Hinesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hinesville's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Hinesville.
    • While rents in Hinesville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hinesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hinesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hinesville?
    In Hinesville, the median rent is $659 for a studio, $716 for a 1-bedroom, $827 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,161 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hinesville, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hinesville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hinesville area include College of Coastal Georgia, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hinesville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hinesville from include Savannah, Pooler, Brunswick, Bluffton, and Garden City.

