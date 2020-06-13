Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$964
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8840 West Hills Court
8840 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8332 Ramblin Ct
8332 Ramblin Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath all-elctric home in Douglasville. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7998 East Field Drive
7998 East Field Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7410 Hunters Ridge Drive
7410 Hunters Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1834 sqft
7410 Hunters Ridge Drive Available 08/10/20 GORGEOUS HOME.....SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY.....THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! - THIS HOME HAS IT ALL...... WILL LEASE QUICKLY HOME LOOKS GREAT! SUPER SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2363 sqft
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way Available 06/15/20 5 Bedroom home!! Lease to own!!(video tour) - 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 and is just waiting for you! This home has a split level floor plan & features a gorgeous living room with a

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7392 Elm Ridge Court
7392 Elmridge Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
AMAZING.....STEPLESS RANCH/ GORGEOUS/ UPGRADES GALLORE/ TOTALLY UPDATED/ BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! - COME SEE THIS AMAZING...... STEPLESS RANCH HOME..... WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT HOME IN SMALL SUBDIVISION AND ON A CUL DE SAC.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8145 Connally Drive
8145 Connally Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1782 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Dougasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6580 Oakwood Drive
6580 Oakwood Drive, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1640 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
LaFarge Quarry
1 Unit Available
8849 Highway 5 Suite I
8849 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8849 Highway 5 Suite I in Douglasville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
LaFarge Quarry
1 Unit Available
8849 Highway 5 Suite F
8849 Bill Arp Road, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$750
1180 sqft
Approximately 1,132 sq ft of commercial space

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
8815 W Chase Dr
8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1452 sqft
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
7237 Lacey Drive
7237 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2095 sqft
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8833 West Hills Court
8833 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3294 Connie Way
3294 Connie Way, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2292 sqft
GORGEOUS BRICK RANCH HOME / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / GREAT LOCATION - THIS IS A WONDERFUL.....BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. JUST MINUTES FROM ARBOR PLACE MALL. POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.

Median Rent in Douglasville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Douglasville is $1,061, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,225.
Studio
$1,011
1 Bed
$1,061
2 Beds
$1,225
3+ Beds
$1,609
City GuideDouglasville
This Atlanta suburb served as the inspiration for the songbook standard, "Over the Rainbow," which has been recorded by countless music legends including Judy Garland, Martina McBride and Frank Sinatra.

As picturesque a town as you would expect given its musical heritage, Douglasville is a small city of only about 30,000 residents. Don't let the size fool you, this little city packs quite a punch when it wants to do so. It's considered to be part of the Atlanta metropolitan area but maintains it's own identity.

Moving to Douglasville

It's a fairly standard process if you want to move to Douglasville. What you will need is to provide a basic credit check, references and a security deposit. The best references are those from both your current employer and previous landlord, to show that you're an upstanding citizen. If you have pets it never hurts to have a recommendation for them as well.

Neighborhoods

There aren't really any specific neighborhoods in Douglasville. What there are, however, are subdivisions. A lot. We're talking at least 80. This gives you a great deal to choose from when it comes to searching for your perfect abode.

Living in Douglasville

Living in Douglasville on the whole is great. Most people are exceptionally friendly and showcase that famed Southern Hospitality that everyone loves. There is a great selection of local restaurants in this city in addition to all the franchise offerings. A couple of knockout ones that you really don't want to miss are Such as Seabreeze Seafood and Gumbeauz's Cajun Cafe.

A couple of choice bars in the area to consider are Munchies Burger and Bar, or perhaps Phoenix Bar and Grill. Both have great menu selections and plenty of ice cold beer. The music is pretty tasty in both places as well; they opt to vary the musical menu frequently.

June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Douglasville rents declined slightly over the past month

Douglasville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Douglasville stand at $1,061 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. Douglasville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Douglasville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Douglasville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Douglasville, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Douglasville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Douglasville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Douglasville.
    • While Douglasville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Douglasville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Douglasville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Douglasville?
    In Douglasville, the median rent is $1,011 for a studio, $1,061 for a 1-bedroom, $1,225 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,609 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Douglasville, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Douglasville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Douglasville area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, LaGrange College, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Douglasville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Douglasville from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

