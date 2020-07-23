/
/
barrow county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:47 AM
167 Apartments for rent in Barrow County, GA📍
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1467 Kilchis Falls Way
1467 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3390 sqft
Pristine Falls of Braselton Home *Large, Level Lot *Covered, Rocking Chair Front Porch *Spacious Living Room/Dining Room *Front and Rear Stairs *NEW Carpet *Neutral Paint *Large, Fireside Family Room *Open View to the Kitchen *Chef's Kitchen
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
564 Massey Court
564 Massey Ct, Winder, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2234 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features Large open living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Granite kitchen countertops, recessed lighting and stained cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
464 Raymond Drive
464 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1302 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 Willow Gate Way
1520 Willow Gate Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
PERFECT 3BR/2.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
353 Trail Winds Drive
353 Trail Winds Dr, Bethlehem, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2722 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1916 Natalie Dr
1916 Natalie Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Location, Location, Location. 3 bed / 2 bath Ranch house on quiet street. Available 8/1/2020. About 3 miles from Hwy 316 and close to everything. Privacy and large yard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1712 Snapping Court
1712 Snapping Court, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1814 sqft
LIKE NEW TOWNHOME! This townhouse was built in 2017 but it looks like it has never been occupied. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, large living room area with fireplace! Large bedrooms upstairs with oversized master and huge walk in closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Georgia Ave
204 Georgia Avenue, Winder, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1196 sqft
Recently remodeled and in great condition. Nice Deck for relaxing. This is a must see! An affordable place to live that is very nice. Vinyl privacy fence for privacy. All this and a new elementary school too.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
141 Walker Street Unit A
141 Walker St, Winder, GA
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Walker Street Unit A in Winder. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5130 Blue Ash Court
5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
*Home is currently occupied. Renters moving out towards the end of August. No showings until end of August. * Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
382 Cross Creek Place
382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
527 Embassy Walk
527 Embassy Walk, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1750 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,750 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
170 Regency Drive
170 Regency Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Barrow County
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2612 Biltmore Rose Court
2612 Biltmore Rose Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
585 Thompson Mill Rd Unit 3
585 Thompson Mill Road, Jackson County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH Mobile Home. ONLY $825.00 WITH FREE GARBAGE SERVICE, AND PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Ln
2071 Blackberry Lane, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
Spend relaxing evenings at your updated Auburn home, sitting on the screened back porch. Gorgeous front facade, spacious fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1762 Country Wood Drive
1762 Country Wood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
4054 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful spacious home in Trilogy Park. Close to I-85,shopping, new parks, new library. Great Mill Creek schools. Located on quietcul-de-sac, this home has a flat, private backyard with a great entertainingarea including firepit.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
Results within 5 miles of Barrow County
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
59 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1396 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2050 Yvette Way
2050 Yvette Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 Built! Brand New Home!! Brick & stone front, 4 bed, 3 full bath. Bedroom on main with full bath. Open floor plan, Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinetry with granite countertops. Large spacious family room with view to kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2770 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath with guest suite on main floor. Traditional floor plan with separate dining room, living room, and two-story family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Barrow County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Athens have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAWinder, GABraselton, GAFlowery Branch, GALoganville, GAOakwood, GAGrayson, GA