130 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1198 Creek Crossing Dr.
1198 Creek Crossing Drive, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful home in Ola schools - Beautiful new home. It is located in McDonough. The neighborhood has pool and tennis courts. 9' Trey ceilings, Double vanities, 2 story foyer, Hardwoods and carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Cabriolet Trail
220 Cabriolet Trail, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
- (RLNE2389025)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5066 Pioneer Parkway
5066 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,579
2054 sqft
Home Located in Henry County School District Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
312 Rankin Circle
312 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1705 sqft
The available date shown is tentatively scheduled and is subject to change. No showings are allowed until after the available date.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
2116 Kellington Drive
2116 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
732 Galveston Way
732 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5014 Pioneer Parkway
5014 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
2000 sqft
You will need to see it to believe what this home has to offer. Has tons of space, very open. This is ready for you to call it home. This wont last long. Call Venetta 404-645-1659 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
176 Toby Springs Ln
176 Toby Springs Ln, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2031 sqft
Great location walking distance to the McDonough town square, restaurants and shopping. All white kitchen appliances included, two bedrooms and full bath! Great price, will not last! Welcome Home!

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Mcconaughy Ct
1006 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1006 McConaughy Court McDonough, GA 30253 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.5 Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
220 Cabriolet Ct
220 Cabriolet Trl, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
GAMLS LOCKBOX, all brick, new carpet and new paint, three bedrooms, large eat in kitchen.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Concord Terrace
325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1887 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
140 Fashion Crossing
140 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2943 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,943 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 1 mile of McDonough

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Angie Drive Unit 5
88 Angie Dr, Henry County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Quiet Lakefront Property/Elegant 2BR 1BA Townhome - Property Id: 298575 The inside is being renovated! It will include a completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and flooring, and new appliances! We

Median Rent in McDonough

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in McDonough is $1,307, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,510.
Studio
$1,246
1 Bed
$1,307
2 Beds
$1,510
3+ Beds
$1,982
City GuideMcDonough
“With lands that are fertile and productive, with an intelligent and industrious citizenship, the county’s growth and prosperity are assured.” Thus wrote Mrs. R. H. Hankinson in 1921 for Henry County’s 100th birthday.

McDonough, Georgia, is the Henry County seat and a city still very proud of its heritage. Modern McDonough residents are the first to proclaim the city a family-oriented community bent on keeping all the bad features of modern living away. If you appreciate awards and honors, then you’ll like knowing McDonough has racked them up. It has been named a City of Character, certified as a City of Ethics, and named a National Main Street City. If you accuse this small city of approximately 22,000 people of being a bit naïve, its residents will come out strongly in favor of you finding another place to live. What do you expect from a city named after Commodore Thomas MacDonough, of War of 1812 fame? This is a city that could be called a microcosm of the U.S. in that it has a diverse population in terms of ethnicities, income and housing.

Life in McDonough

Could you enjoy living in McDonough? Anyone who enjoys quiet, uneventful living conditions will like McDonough.  Moving there is not difficult because it is almost straight south of Atlanta to the east of I-75. The good news is that you can live an uneventful life in McDonough and then drive 35 minutes north and find all the excitement your heart can handle in Atlanta. The common question posed by people considering a move to McDonough is this: Am I moving to no-man’s land? The answer is: It depends. If having no shopping mall makes a city seem like Mars, then you won’t like McDonough. If you are looking for a nice city with good schools and local festivals, then call the moving company because McDonough is calling.

One of the problems with McDonough is not McDonough’s fault. Since many people must commute to Atlanta for work, the traffic can be a nightmare. It frequently bottlenecks during rush hour at the Hudson Bridge/Eagles Landing exit. The average commute for McDonough residents is 30 to 40 minutes, giving them plenty of time to listen to an audio version of War and Peace.

The median home cost is about $138,000, reflecting the fact it has a lot of older residences, and some are for rent. The city has grown over 100 percent since the year 2000, and nice apartment buildings went up to accommodate the growth. As a result, there are places for rent starting as low as $500 and going up to $1,500 or more. Estimates vary, but about 35 to 45 percent of the residents are renters. You do have a nice selection of places to rent in McDonough, including rowhouses, small apartment buildings and high-rise apartment buildings.

For a small city, the rent almost hits big-city rates, with a median rent of over $900,  which is higher than the state and national averages. Does that mean landlords want to discourage people from moving there or does it mean, well, that rents are just high? While you ponder that burning question, consider that you can rent a really nice one bedroom apartment in a complex that has many amenities, such as a fitness center and clubhouse, and in a community with basketball and tennis courts.

Nice, Ordinary Neighborhoods

There are many neighborhoods that hold promise for finding a nice apartment to rent. The most noticeable feature of these neighborhoods is that they are very much alike. That means you can live anywhere in McDonough without wishing you lived on the other side of town.

Kellytown: If you want to rent an apartment in McDonough and live as close as possible to Atlanta, then check out Kellytown, which is located in the far north within the city limits. For a lot less than you'd think, you can live in this neighborhood that is ordinary, but ordinary is good when looking for a family-friendly place. It has a good school system, homes built mostly after the year 2000, and a comfortable middle-class feel. $$

Ola: Okay, so here is another suburban, middle-class neighborhood of little distinction. Apartment renters take note though: most people live in single-family residences in this area, and there is not a big choice of apartments. This could be a good place to find a house for rent. It is another new neighborhood, but it’s a nice one and the rents reflect how nice the residents think it is. $$$$

Peeksville: This is another neighborhood where the average rents are a bit...higher than the rest. It is an older area compared to Ola and Kellytown and filled with families. There are not many apartments available in this neighborhood, but you can find a rental if you plan far enough ahead. $$$$

City Center: There are nice apartment complexes in the City Center, and you can practically feel the historical ambiance of the area. However, the apartment buildings are not old. The average rent is fairly low and it’s fairly easy to rent apartments. $$$

There are some other neighborhoods, but you will notice that the neighborhoods in McDonough are not particularly distinctive. The descriptions are similar for all the areas. That makes sense when you consider the incredible growth rate the city has experienced over the last 13 years. All those people had to live somewhere, and so houses and apartments went up.

Sign of Distinction

McDonough is not all ordinary. It does have a long history that residents are quite proud of. It is a quaint town with interesting buildings like the Henry County Courthouse built in 1897; Heritage Park with a Veterans Military Museum and a preserved early 1800s village with log cabin and country store; and the Civil War Nash Farm Battlefield. These are the attractions that add distinction to McDonough. Of course, you can only visit historical parks so many times, so the good news is that the family-friendly town has family-friendly activities like Noah’s Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center, paintball, a skate park and lots of grassy area parks. Throughout the year there are festivals, parades and music events. There are also some major businesses here too, like Snapper Products.

Since most people work outside of McDonough, they drive. Maybe if you move to McDonough, you can promote carpooling. Based on the last decade’s growth rate, it’s obvious that McDonough really must be a charming place to live. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in McDonough?
In McDonough, the median rent is $1,246 for a studio, $1,307 for a 1-bedroom, $1,510 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,982 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in McDonough, check out our monthly McDonough Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around McDonough?
Some of the colleges located in the McDonough area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to McDonough?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McDonough from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

