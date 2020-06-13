130 Apartments for rent in McDonough, GA

Life in McDonough

Could you enjoy living in McDonough? Anyone who enjoys quiet, uneventful living conditions will like McDonough. Moving there is not difficult because it is almost straight south of Atlanta to the east of I-75. The good news is that you can live an uneventful life in McDonough and then drive 35 minutes north and find all the excitement your heart can handle in Atlanta. The common question posed by people considering a move to McDonough is this: Am I moving to no-man’s land? The answer is: It depends. If having no shopping mall makes a city seem like Mars, then you won’t like McDonough. If you are looking for a nice city with good schools and local festivals, then call the moving company because McDonough is calling.

One of the problems with McDonough is not McDonough’s fault. Since many people must commute to Atlanta for work, the traffic can be a nightmare. It frequently bottlenecks during rush hour at the Hudson Bridge/Eagles Landing exit. The average commute for McDonough residents is 30 to 40 minutes, giving them plenty of time to listen to an audio version of War and Peace.

The median home cost is about $138,000, reflecting the fact it has a lot of older residences, and some are for rent. The city has grown over 100 percent since the year 2000, and nice apartment buildings went up to accommodate the growth. As a result, there are places for rent starting as low as $500 and going up to $1,500 or more. Estimates vary, but about 35 to 45 percent of the residents are renters. You do have a nice selection of places to rent in McDonough, including rowhouses, small apartment buildings and high-rise apartment buildings.

For a small city, the rent almost hits big-city rates, with a median rent of over $900, which is higher than the state and national averages. Does that mean landlords want to discourage people from moving there or does it mean, well, that rents are just high? While you ponder that burning question, consider that you can rent a really nice one bedroom apartment in a complex that has many amenities, such as a fitness center and clubhouse, and in a community with basketball and tennis courts.