richmond county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:30 AM
109 Apartments for rent in Richmond County, GA📍
11 Units Available
Belair
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
$879
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Helena Springs in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
11 Units Available
National Hills
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
8 Units Available
Belair
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
9 Units Available
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
10 Units Available
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
82 Units Available
West Augusta
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
24 Units Available
Bethlehem
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
25 Units Available
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
9 Units Available
North Leg
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
17 Units Available
Westside
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
10 Units Available
Belair
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
3 Units Available
Lake Aumond
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
972 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
2 Units Available
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
16 Units Available
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
5 Units Available
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
4 Units Available
Belair
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1266 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520.
20 Units Available
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
17 Units Available
Belair
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
2 Units Available
Richmond Hill
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
1 Unit Available
West Augusta
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$949
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
1 Unit Available
West Augusta
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
4 Units Available
National Hills
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond County area include Augusta Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and Augusta University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.