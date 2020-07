Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool e-payments google fiber package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center cc payments hot tub online portal tennis court

Welcome home to Station Heights, reaching new heights in apartment living. From our contemporary features to our well-appointed floor plans, we create a carefree and relaxing atmosphere. Located in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are conveniently located near the GA400 Highway, I-285, I-85 and your favorite restaurants and shopping centers. Our newly upgraded two and three bedroom apartment homes feature all electric gourmet kitchens, screened in patios or sun rooms, plush carpeting and washer/dryer connections. We offer newly redesigned amenities that include a refreshing swimming pool, modern fitness center, children’s play area and plush landscaping. Contact us today for your personal tour!



GOOGLE FIBER NOW AVAILABLE!