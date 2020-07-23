/
fulton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:57 AM
975 Apartments for rent in Fulton County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
441 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
$
87 Units Available
Midtown
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
36 Units Available
Colonial
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
$
44 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
14 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
22 Units Available
Midtown
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,310
2118 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
23 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
57 Units Available
Centennial Hill
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
38 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
33 Units Available
Martin Manor
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
26 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,505
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1247 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
25 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,137
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
56 Units Available
Knight Park - Howell Station
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
72 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,555
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
48 Units Available
Grant Park
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
15 Units Available
Loring Heights
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
28 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,138
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1884 sqft
Stunning interior design throughout this green community with five-star amenities that include a 24-hour gym, pool and more. Stylish, modern interiors. Minutes from GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,081
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
22 Units Available
Midtown
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,151
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,428
2546 sqft
Stunning, penthouse-inspired apartments in Midtown Atlanta. Floor-to-ceiling windows and designer interiors. Within walking distance to the museums and shopping. Private demonstration kitchen, baby grand piano and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Berkeley Park
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,035
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,940
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1547 sqft
Prime location with shopping and dining; residents enjoy a putting green, swimming pool and fitness center. Units have a patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1188 sqft
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fulton County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Athens have apartments for rent.
