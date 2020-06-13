Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA

Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
$
28 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

New Town
1 Unit Available
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.

Old Town
1 Unit Available
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
500 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.

Old Town
1 Unit Available
1122 Ellis
1122 Ellis St, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
740 sqft
This is your perfect vacation or long-term rental! Beautiful fully furnished cottage, located within easy walking distance to Newcastle Street and the heart of the Downtown District (known as Old Town, having adopted the James Oglethorpe Plan of

Old Town
1 Unit Available
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
500 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick

Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.

St. Simons
1 Unit Available
732 Oglethorpe Ave
732 Oglethorpe Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2193 sqft
Beautiful Summer rental available June 1st for weekly rental $3800 a week. 3 bedroom second floor unit on the ocean, with a oceanfront pool and beach access. Condo had views from the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
294 Windridge Drive
294 Windridge Dr, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking

Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen

St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious

Median Rent in Brunswick

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brunswick is $607, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $806.
Studio
$602
1 Bed
$607
2 Beds
$806
3+ Beds
$1,115
City GuideBrunswick
Georgia-living just doesn't get any sweeter than right here in Brunswick, where a renter can find a beautiful mix of country-urban-beach-bummin' lifestyles. So, if you're ready to rent in this sweet-southern city, read on for some great local renting tips.
Life in Brunswick

This is truly a charming little town. So much so that people still say, "yes ma'am" and "yessir" (And here we were thinking that was a lost art…). Neighborhoods are more like tight-knit families than random people who happen to live next to each other. Centuries-old, moss-covered oak trees surround centuries-old southern homes where the nostalgic can step back in time, and rent back in time for that matter. There are neighborhoods with houses that look like they came straight out of Gone With the Wind. There are college-kid neighborhoods around campus. Or, if you prefer a country club neighborhood with new construction, there's plenty of that to go around as well. To find your niche, just take a drive around the city one day, have a beer at Spanky's Marshside, visit the local churches, and chat with your future neighbors as you explore all the different nooks and crannies of town.

There are all kinds of different people around here, different streets, different cul-de-sac's, and choosing the right neighborhood will be the most important decision for a renter, especially those moving to town with young kids. Besides wisely-picking your new stomping grounds, everything else is pretty simple. Rental rates are low, ranging from $300 - $1,300. There are a variety of rentals available, with everything from cheap apartments to cabanas, cottages, villas, bungalows, Victorians, ranch homes, townhomes, and trailers. You can live downtown, riverside, marsh-side, or just a stones-throw from the beach, and, as a bonus, you're never too far from a good fishing spot.

When it comes to amenities, local apartment communities tend to come with lots of extra luxuries. Resort-style swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, theaters, fitness centers, tennis courts, hot tubs, business centers, car care centers, and volleyball courts are common perks for local renters.

Those moving to town with pets will have their work cut out for them. There are a few cat and dog-friendly rentals in town, however pet policies vary from place to place and those bringing along furry family members should call around to secure a pet friendly pad.

Now you're ready to rent like a local Brunswickian. Have fun out there!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brunswick?
In Brunswick, the median rent is $602 for a studio, $607 for a 1-bedroom, $806 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,115 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brunswick, check out our monthly Brunswick Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brunswick?
Some of the colleges located in the Brunswick area include College of Coastal Georgia, Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brunswick?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brunswick from include Jacksonville, Savannah, Yulee, Fernandina Beach, and St. Marys.

