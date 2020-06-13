Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

233 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
355 Hillgrove Drive
355 Hillgrove Dr, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3310 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Morgan Trace
1955 Morgan Trace, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING. FENCED YARD FOR WHATEVER YOUR NEEDS MAY BE AND PROPERTY EXTENDS BEYOND THE FENCE. JUST UNDER AN ACRE! JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANT. HURRY!! NEW CARPET TOO!!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Harmony on The Lakes
1 Unit Available
313 Harmony Lake Drive
313 Harmony Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
103 Mountain Brook Drive
103 Mountain Brook Drive, Holly Springs, GA
Studio
$1,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained office space in one of the fastest growing cities in Cherokee County. One level. Corner unit. Large Reception area upon entry plus four private office spaces, kitchenette and powder room. Blinds provided. Office space only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,071
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Plumeria Street
100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1990 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1433 sqft
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
692 Transart Parkway
692 Transart Parkway, Cherokee County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,200
6225 sqft
One acre lot w/ Master on main, spacious property in The Falls of Cherokee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
738 Mountain Laurel Drive
738 Mountain Laurel Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
129 Hidden Creek Drive
129 Hidden Creek Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2340 sqft
129 Hidden Creek Dr, Canton, GA is a two-story single-family home that contains 2,340 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
Wonderful cozy town home! This little cute as a button town home provides everything for your comfortable living. Open plan kitchen with view to living room and walk out back to patio. Private backyard setting. Computer or sitting loft upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
514 Carrington Court
514 Carrington Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Well-Maintained & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath * Level, Fenced Yard * Cozy Family Room with Fireplace * Cul-de-sac * Swim/Tennis Community * Sought-After Sequoyah School District * 2 Car Garage * Convenient to Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2149 sqft
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
304 The Crossings Lane
304 The Crossings Ln, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Sought after Towne Lake~Woodstock Location! Fresh New Paint, SS Refrigeratior, Gorgeous, Granite Counter Tops Throughout! Tile in all baths.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Park
1 Unit Available
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.
City GuideHolly Springs
Holly Springs is home to Fort Sixes, a Cherokee removal fort. Established in 1832, the fort was used to house Native Americans from the Cherokee tribe, as plans were made to remove them from Georgia lands.

The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century.

Moving to Holly Springs

If you are planning to find an apartment to rent in Holly Springs, start your preparations early. This charming town does not have an abundant inventory of rental units. If you are diligent about planning for your move, you can find an apartment for rent in Canton, on the outskirts of the city. While finding city apartments may be a bit more challenging, Holly Springs does have a decent inventory of houses to rent. Some of them even offer leases with all utilities paid.

Strengthen your application by providing the management company with a complete picture of your finances. You can do this with pay stubs or, if you are starting a new job, get an income verification letter from your new employer. Provide a good rental reference who can attest to your payment history. Make sure to have your security deposit ready for that call you will be getting from your new landlord. Rental prices vary greatly depending on where you choose to reside and the size of your rental apartment, but be aware that rental prices in the area are higher than those generally found in the rest of Georgia.

Neighborhoods of Holly Springs

Below are a few of the distinct neighborhoods and amenities Holly Springs has to offer.

Harmony on the Lakes: An upscale community, Harmony on the Lakes offers its residents a ton of outdoor amenities. Walking trails and tennis courts are complemented by an amphitheater and a large lake, complete with a boat dock and plenty of fish.

Hickory View: This neighborhood is located near some of the best schools in the state. Newer, medium-sized houses are similarly built to one another, giving the community a uniform appearance.

The Preserve at Holly Springs: This manicured neighborhood boasts newly built homes, framed by sidewalks throughout the community. It also offers a pool and playground for recreation.

Stoney Creek: Stony Creek is a private community of craftsman-styled townhouses, featuring nature trails, a pool and a pavilion for large gatherings.

Living in Holly Springs

If you like recreation, Holly Springs offers you Barrett Park, the town's first major recreational facility. You can hike on the walking trail, which winds through natural scenery. J.C. Mullins Field is another area for some fun and recreation. The regulation-sized baseball field is home to several little league and adult teams, so you can spend a relaxing afternoon at the ball game. Surrounding the field are a playground and a gorgeous walking trail. There is also a picnic pavilion if you want to grab a hotdog.

Festivals abound in Holly Springs! Autumn Fest celebrates the arrival of cool weather with a day of entertainment and shopping. Bring the kids for a variety of games, along with arts and crafts. Bring your appetite for some good eating and your wallet for some unique shopping. The spring comes alive with the Annual Holly Springs Egg Roll. Bring in the flowers and warmth with a community-wide Easter egg hunt. A petting zoo is also available, as well as a playground. And you can have complimentary pictures taken with the Easter Bunny!

For the athlete in you, the Holly Springs Fire Department holds an annual 5K run and Fun Run. The course starts at an area school and ends at Barrett Park. For those wanting to participate in the Fun Run, its a manageable two laps around the Barrett Park track. The race is topped off with awards and complimentary t-shirts.

A short ride down the road takes you to the annual Wing and Rock Festival. With more than 15 bands and some of the best chicken wings in Georgia, this event is sure to satisfy your appetite for good music and good food. Hosted by a local radio station, the concert has an arts and crafts station for little ones to enjoy while the adults hang out with an ice cold beverage. If your stomach is an elastic phenomenon, you may want to enter the wing eating competition for a handsome grand prize.

Don't forget Holly Spring's close proximity to Atlanta. A short drive lands you in one of the country's most thriving cities, with an endless buffet of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Your move to Holly Springs will be filled with fun, as well as southern charm.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Holly Springs?
The average rent price for Holly Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Holly Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Holly Springs area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Lanier Technical College, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Holly Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holly Springs from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

