233 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA📍
The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century.
If you are planning to find an apartment to rent in Holly Springs, start your preparations early. This charming town does not have an abundant inventory of rental units. If you are diligent about planning for your move, you can find an apartment for rent in Canton, on the outskirts of the city. While finding city apartments may be a bit more challenging, Holly Springs does have a decent inventory of houses to rent. Some of them even offer leases with all utilities paid.
Strengthen your application by providing the management company with a complete picture of your finances. You can do this with pay stubs or, if you are starting a new job, get an income verification letter from your new employer. Provide a good rental reference who can attest to your payment history. Make sure to have your security deposit ready for that call you will be getting from your new landlord. Rental prices vary greatly depending on where you choose to reside and the size of your rental apartment, but be aware that rental prices in the area are higher than those generally found in the rest of Georgia.
Below are a few of the distinct neighborhoods and amenities Holly Springs has to offer.
Harmony on the Lakes: An upscale community, Harmony on the Lakes offers its residents a ton of outdoor amenities. Walking trails and tennis courts are complemented by an amphitheater and a large lake, complete with a boat dock and plenty of fish.
Hickory View: This neighborhood is located near some of the best schools in the state. Newer, medium-sized houses are similarly built to one another, giving the community a uniform appearance.
The Preserve at Holly Springs: This manicured neighborhood boasts newly built homes, framed by sidewalks throughout the community. It also offers a pool and playground for recreation.
Stoney Creek: Stony Creek is a private community of craftsman-styled townhouses, featuring nature trails, a pool and a pavilion for large gatherings.
If you like recreation, Holly Springs offers you Barrett Park, the town's first major recreational facility. You can hike on the walking trail, which winds through natural scenery. J.C. Mullins Field is another area for some fun and recreation. The regulation-sized baseball field is home to several little league and adult teams, so you can spend a relaxing afternoon at the ball game. Surrounding the field are a playground and a gorgeous walking trail. There is also a picnic pavilion if you want to grab a hotdog.
Festivals abound in Holly Springs! Autumn Fest celebrates the arrival of cool weather with a day of entertainment and shopping. Bring the kids for a variety of games, along with arts and crafts. Bring your appetite for some good eating and your wallet for some unique shopping. The spring comes alive with the Annual Holly Springs Egg Roll. Bring in the flowers and warmth with a community-wide Easter egg hunt. A petting zoo is also available, as well as a playground. And you can have complimentary pictures taken with the Easter Bunny!
For the athlete in you, the Holly Springs Fire Department holds an annual 5K run and Fun Run. The course starts at an area school and ends at Barrett Park. For those wanting to participate in the Fun Run, its a manageable two laps around the Barrett Park track. The race is topped off with awards and complimentary t-shirts.
A short ride down the road takes you to the annual Wing and Rock Festival. With more than 15 bands and some of the best chicken wings in Georgia, this event is sure to satisfy your appetite for good music and good food. Hosted by a local radio station, the concert has an arts and crafts station for little ones to enjoy while the adults hang out with an ice cold beverage. If your stomach is an elastic phenomenon, you may want to enter the wing eating competition for a handsome grand prize.
Don't forget Holly Spring's close proximity to Atlanta. A short drive lands you in one of the country's most thriving cities, with an endless buffet of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Your move to Holly Springs will be filled with fun, as well as southern charm.