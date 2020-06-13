/
flowery branch
Last updated June 13 2020
142 Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
32 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
Results within 1 mile of Flowery Branch
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3629 Friendship Farm Drive
3629 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1712 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2604 sqft
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1700 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1577 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Buford! - COMING SOON! House will be available July 1st.Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Spacious ELITE home is waiting for YOU........ - The Hawks Nest at the Preserve gives you the location you need and the amenities you crave. Enjoy our large pool, fire pits and grills, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
2364 Lake Cove Court
2364 Lake Cove Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3009 sqft
Take a look at this lovely home in Hamilton Mill! Minutes from I-85 and Hamilton Mill retail area. Open kitchen/family room features granite counters, double oven, breakfast bar, Cherry cabinets and gas fireplace. Guest bedroom on main.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2343 sqft
The home has a spacious formal dining area or you can dine in the kitchen if you want an informal meal, with this home you'll have the option! Prepare your meals in this updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Flowery Branch, the median rent is $747 for a studio, $791 for a 1-bedroom, $948 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,214 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Flowery Branch, check out our monthly Flowery Branch Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Flowery Branch area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Flowery Branch from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
