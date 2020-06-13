/
/
dock junction
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
75 Apartments for rent in Dock Junction, GA📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
506 Ashbrook Drive
506 Ashbrook Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1577 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished, 3 Bedroom home with many extras, including built in's in the living area, and a glassed sunroom leading out into the beautifully landscaped yard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
294 Windridge Drive
294 Windridge Dr, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 of 24
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 of 15
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
419 W Shore Drive
419 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
This four bedroom, two bath home has been freshly painted and is located on a corner lot. Marsh views from the side porch. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, attic storage, and front and side porches. Pets considered.
Results within 1 mile of Dock Junction
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
New Town
1 Unit Available
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 South Lake Drive
107 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Move-in Ready Renovated home with views of lakes front the front of home and the back!!!! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home with 2 car garage with new roof and HVAC system. Open living/dining room, and fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances .
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
148 Midway Circle
148 Midway Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1841 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid June 2020 for FLETC per diem rental -148 Midway Circle, Brunswick, GA 30 day minimum - GA Coastal Fishing, Boating, Watersports, Kayaking Retreat, Deepwater, Riverfront, 50 foot dock Living the dream at your coastal paradise with
Results within 5 miles of Dock Junction
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
28 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
500 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dock Junction rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.
Some of the colleges located in the Dock Junction area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dock Junction from include Jacksonville, Savannah, Brunswick, Yulee, and Fernandina Beach.