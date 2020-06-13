441 Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA

Living in Scottdale

Scottdale is certainly considered a suburb, so many of the people in town commute. However, transportation is easy since the city is connected to major interstates. There is no public transportation, though, so it is best to have your own set of wheels to get around.

Of course, people in Scottdale like to work and play in Atlanta because they have access to some of the best culture and entertainment in the world. Sports lovers can attend Hawks basketball games, Braves baseball games and Falcons football games. Shoppers will delight in all the opportunities of the big city, and the city is rife with malls, including Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, Atlantic Station and more. There is a huge range of prices and products in Atlanta, so anyone can find what they are looking for. If you love the arts, you can see world-class theater at the Alliance or The Fox, both of which host traveling Broadway-caliber tours. There are also other types of entertainment in town, like the Georgia Aquarium, which hosts dolphin shows, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, displaying beautiful flowers and plants.

Luckily, you don't have to leave your hometown every time you want to have fun if you live in Scottdale, which is rather convenient. The city actually has its own attractions, which make it a good place to sleep and play. On the central street in town, East Ponce de Leon Avenue, is most of the city's businesses and entertainment options. DeKalb Farmers Market is located here and draws people from all over the area for its fruit, vegetables, meats, honey and other fresh farm products. The street is also the location of many antique shops, where you can find vintage goods not only to outfit your closet with but also your home.

People in Scottdale value time spent outside and being active. That is why the city has so many parks, each of which is put to good, regular use. Cedar Park is a three-acre park that has tons of sports options; you can play basketball, use the playground or host a picnic with friends. Hamilton Recreation Center and Park is another great collection of sports fields. There is a softball field, football field, multi-use field, recreation center and playground. Needham Park is a nice green space in town with lots of room to relax or run around. One of the city's most popular parks is Tobie Grant Park. This 14-acre park includes a swimming pool and lots picnic areas. It also has some trails, so you can hike, even though you are landlocked in the middle of the flat country! Tobie Grant Park also has a great recreation center where community members meet and socialize. People also host private and community events there, so you can meet and make friends with your neighbors. Southern hospitality abounds here!