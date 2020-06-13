Apartment List
/
GA
/
scottdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

441 Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA

📍
Greater Valley Brook
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
3167 Stonewyck Pl
3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
3217 Gifford St
3217 Gifford Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Cute as a button remodeled bungalow home ready to move in. Upgraded tile in bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Kitchen offers NEW cabinets, NEW counter, NEW fridge, NEW stove, NEW vent hood & pantry. Spacious laundry room with WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
2734 Hollywood Drive
2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1347 sqft
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
2932 Westbury Dr
2932 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1142 sqft
Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
29 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,441
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Avondale Estates
17 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Valley Brook
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Decatur Heights
9 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3109 Brook Dr
3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1270 sqft
3109 Brook Dr Available 07/08/20 Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So Much to Love in this Warm, Inviting Ranch-style Home. Living room Features Hardwoods, Crown Molding and Gas Log Fireplace.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.

Median Rent in Scottdale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Scottdale is $968, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,118.
Studio
$923
1 Bed
$968
2 Beds
$1,118
3+ Beds
$1,468
City GuideScottdale
Did you know Scottdale, Georgia, has produced some extraordinary talent? People who have called Scottdale home include rapper Joe Green, rapper Mr. Ku, NFL player Patrick Pass, comedian Saleem Cooke, rap group Charlie Boy Gang and band A-dam-shame.

Located in the heart of Decatur County, Scottdale is a small-town home to about 10,600 people. The town is basically a suburb of Atlanta, which is one of the biggest cities in the southeast. Many people live in Scottdale in order to commute into Atlanta for work. Living here is more affordable than in the big city, and having a home here also affords you the opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city when you want. It also has some perks of its own, which is one reasons why so many people love calling it home. Move to Scottdale if you want a small Southern town with its own park, lovely public facilities, transportation options and with great access to some of the best amenities in one of the biggest cities in the United States.

Moving to Scottdale

If you want to move to Scottdale, the town has a ton of housing options for you, including one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments and more. When planning to move to Scottdale, the first step is to gather any documents you might need to rent an apartment. The required documents really do depend on the specific demands of each particular landlord or management company, but one thing you can be sure of is you will probably need copies of your identification cards or papers, tax returns, proof of employment, proof of income, references from former landlords and bank statements.

When planning to move to Scottdale, plan your housing search around the spring or the fall. While Scottdale doesn't get particularly cold, it can get particularly hot in the summer. To boot, it is always humid. So, if you want a pleasant search, look in the more temperate months. At least you will be able to look through homes without breaking a sweat each time you leave.

Knowing Your Neighborhoods

One important step to take when moving to a new place is to do some research about the town and its neighborhoods. You want to make sure that if you are committing to a new home, you end up in the right place. This list contains some helpful info about what is what and where in Scottdale.

East Ponce de Leon Avenue: This is the center of town. Basically, all of the exciting commercial destinations are on this street, including shops, restaurants, business and entertainment. This area separates the town into east and west, and is certainly a town meeting place. This might be the most expensive real estate in town, so it is the place to search for apartments or find premier apartments in Scottdale.

Northwestern Scottdale: Northwestern Scottdale is closest to Atlanta, which means the property here is some of the most sought-after. Expect to pay a bit more for your place, but reap the benefits of being close to the big city.

Living in Scottdale

Scottdale is certainly considered a suburb, so many of the people in town commute. However, transportation is easy since the city is connected to major interstates. There is no public transportation, though, so it is best to have your own set of wheels to get around.

Of course, people in Scottdale like to work and play in Atlanta because they have access to some of the best culture and entertainment in the world. Sports lovers can attend Hawks basketball games, Braves baseball games and Falcons football games. Shoppers will delight in all the opportunities of the big city, and the city is rife with malls, including Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, Atlantic Station and more. There is a huge range of prices and products in Atlanta, so anyone can find what they are looking for. If you love the arts, you can see world-class theater at the Alliance or The Fox, both of which host traveling Broadway-caliber tours. There are also other types of entertainment in town, like the Georgia Aquarium, which hosts dolphin shows, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, displaying beautiful flowers and plants.

Luckily, you don't have to leave your hometown every time you want to have fun if you live in Scottdale, which is rather convenient. The city actually has its own attractions, which make it a good place to sleep and play. On the central street in town, East Ponce de Leon Avenue, is most of the city's businesses and entertainment options. DeKalb Farmers Market is located here and draws people from all over the area for its fruit, vegetables, meats, honey and other fresh farm products. The street is also the location of many antique shops, where you can find vintage goods not only to outfit your closet with but also your home.

People in Scottdale value time spent outside and being active. That is why the city has so many parks, each of which is put to good, regular use. Cedar Park is a three-acre park that has tons of sports options; you can play basketball, use the playground or host a picnic with friends. Hamilton Recreation Center and Park is another great collection of sports fields. There is a softball field, football field, multi-use field, recreation center and playground. Needham Park is a nice green space in town with lots of room to relax or run around. One of the city's most popular parks is Tobie Grant Park. This 14-acre park includes a swimming pool and lots picnic areas. It also has some trails, so you can hike, even though you are landlocked in the middle of the flat country! Tobie Grant Park also has a great recreation center where community members meet and socialize. People also host private and community events there, so you can meet and make friends with your neighbors. Southern hospitality abounds here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Scottdale?
In Scottdale, the median rent is $923 for a studio, $968 for a 1-bedroom, $1,118 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,468 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Scottdale, check out our monthly Scottdale Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Scottdale?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Scottdale include Greater Valley Brook.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Scottdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Scottdale area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Lanier Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Scottdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Scottdale from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook