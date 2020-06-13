105 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA📍
Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.
Having trouble with Craigslist Roswell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
You'll find yourself reaching deep into the piggy bank when it comes to finding a place in Roswell. With an apartment vacancy rating of 6.6%, you'll need to do your research and plan carefully when it comes to finding a great place to live. But just keep the below tips in mind when planning your big move, and you'll be in your dream apartment home before an Atlantan drives three blocks.
Take a seat before you read on. Seriously, just take a seat. Since Roswell is one of the most affluent suburbs of Atlanta, and also the state, the rental market is cutthroat. A mere 20% of the population chooses renting an apartment versus home ownership. Prices can range drastically depending on the neighborhood and type of apartment that you're looking for, and if you're willing to settle for an older building (although you won’t find many in the area) you may save a few bucks.
Keeping in mind that Roswell is not that far from Atlanta, you'll want to avoid looking for an apartment near the start of college season. Due to the cost of high-rises in the city, many students prefer to commute. The beginning of the summer is a peak time to find great deals on apartments while everyone else is outside enjoying longer daylight hours and wonderful weather. Plus, many complexes offer great deals because of current leases that are set to expire in the summer. If you find a place you like, don’t think about it for too long. If your instinct tells you that it's great, chances are that someone else will have that same instinct!
Competition for apartments can be extreme and frustrating. It’s best to prepare ahead of time; you don’t want to end up broke, or in a place that you had to settle for because of a lack of availability. Just like a job search, being organized and efficient is the best approach to take when searching for your future home. Regardless of whether you're dealing with a real estate company or a private owner, be courteous when you're scheduling your appointment. Dress appropriately and arrive for your appointment on time--nobody likes to be kept waiting. As a rule of thumb, you should always keep your two most recent pay stubs, along with a recent copy of your credit information. If you are planning on having a pet, it doesn’t hurt to have a photo of your favorite animal, along with a recent shot record. No landlord is crazy about the possibility of large pets that are going to destroy their property, and a photo can soothe their worries and smooth along the process.
A large number, almost 10% to be exact, of white collar workers in Roswell work from home. This is not surprising considering that it's such an affluent and educated city full of young professionals.
The Greenway: This is one of the top ten most expensive neighborhoods in the area. You'll reach deep into your pockets to live here, but the perks make it worth it. It’s lush with mostly wooded areas, hiking trails, and fun things to do. Whether you like a drink at night or a place to take the kiddies, there is plenty to do and see. $$$$
Woodstock and Coleman Road Area: A beautiful, wooded area full of great scenery, this neighborhood is a mix of family-friendly and young professionals. As with most other neighborhoods in the area, there are plenty of parks and jogging trails. $$$
Chattahoochee Area: Lots of options and family-friendly homes to choose from. With Atlanta’s water reserve drying up, this area near the Chattahoochee River is a great option out in the suburbs. There really is nothing like living near water. $$$
Roswell has the distinction of being a small city in the shadow a big city. Atlanta is only 20 miles away, and public transportation is readily available. Marta has two bus lines that are available with daily routes into the city. Public transit is a great time-saving option when it comes to the gridlock of a daily commute into the city. Those that know the area know that traffic never stops in Atlanta.
Roswell may be up-and-coming for young professionals, but it's also full of culture and history. There are lots of Civil War monuments, majestic old churches and stately homes to explore. And you can have a great downtown experience without ever leaving the city limits: there are senior and youth programs, plenty of local events, plus locally-owned shops and restaurants. So if you don’t feel like battling other cars to make it to Atlanta, there is always plenty going on in Roswell to keep you occupied.
Roswell has a very low crime rate and lots of options for outdoor activities, making it a very family friendly city. Plus, it has some of the best public schools in the state. Yup, I said public, not private. I think we've found a winner.
It's also centrally located to everything you could want. Because the residents and civic leaders take such great pride in their city, the public areas are very well-maintained. Green spaces and parks are located throughout the city, making it feel less urban and more secluded from Atlanta.
The cost of living may be a bit higher but, if you can afford it, Roswell is a great place to live. It is full of history and beautiful outdoor spaces, and has a lively downtown scene. So ditch the car, cut the gas bill, and escape to the wonderful life that awaits in Roswell. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Roswell Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month
Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro
Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
- Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
- Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
- Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell
As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
- Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
- While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.