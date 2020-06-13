Apartment List
/
GA
/
roswell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
16 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Darien Park
97 Units Available
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1481 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1398 sqft
Come home to comfort at Manchester at Mansell in the heart of Roswell, GA. Our community is located just off GA 400 near North Point Mall. Enjoy the convenient commute to dining, shopping, and entertainment within the local neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
68 Units Available
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Avia Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$966
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1429 sqft
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Last updated June 12 at 05:45pm
$
Martin's Landing
22 Units Available
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
42 Units Available
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,167
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17 TH
17 South Atlanta Street, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
749 sqft
MODERN MIDTOWN 1 BED/ 1 BATH - 2 MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 282409 MODERN MIDTOWN 1BED/ 1BATH LUXURY HIGHRISE. Premium Finishes - Floor-to-Ceiling windows with amazing midtown views. Chef inspired kitchen. Infinity edge spa overlooking midtown.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
380 W Crossville Road W
380 W Crossville Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
$2,995
1876 sqft
Perfect location for any Business. Heavy traffic exposure. Great location to City of Roswell.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
805 Barrington Way
805 Barrington Way, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Great 4 bed, 2.

Median Rent in Roswell

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Roswell is $1,280, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,479.
Studio
$1,220
1 Bed
$1,280
2 Beds
$1,479
3+ Beds
$1,941
City GuideRoswell
“There is so much highway construction in Atlanta, motorists have to wear hard hats. Rather than face another day in Atlanta traffic, a lot of people simply die to avoid it.” (-Lewis Grizzard)

Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roswell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in Roswell

You'll find yourself reaching deep into the piggy bank when it comes to finding a place in Roswell. With an apartment vacancy rating of 6.6%, you'll need to do your research and plan carefully when it comes to finding a great place to live. But just keep the below tips in mind when planning your big move, and you'll be in your dream apartment home before an Atlantan drives three blocks.

Take a seat before you read on. Seriously, just take a seat. Since Roswell is one of the most affluent suburbs of Atlanta, and also the state, the rental market is cutthroat. A mere 20% of the population chooses renting an apartment versus home ownership. Prices can range drastically depending on the neighborhood and type of apartment that you're looking for, and if you're willing to settle for an older building (although you won’t find many in the area) you may save a few bucks.

Keeping in mind that Roswell is not that far from Atlanta, you'll want to avoid looking for an apartment near the start of college season. Due to the cost of high-rises in the city, many students prefer to commute. The beginning of the summer is a peak time to find great deals on apartments while everyone else is outside enjoying longer daylight hours and wonderful weather. Plus, many complexes offer great deals because of current leases that are set to expire in the summer. If you find a place you like, don’t think about it for too long. If your instinct tells you that it's great, chances are that someone else will have that same instinct!

Competition for apartments can be extreme and frustrating. It’s best to prepare ahead of time; you don’t want to end up broke, or in a place that you had to settle for because of a lack of availability. Just like a job search, being organized and efficient is the best approach to take when searching for your future home. Regardless of whether you're dealing with a real estate company or a private owner, be courteous when you're scheduling your appointment. Dress appropriately and arrive for your appointment on time--nobody likes to be kept waiting. As a rule of thumb, you should always keep your two most recent pay stubs, along with a recent copy of your credit information. If you are planning on having a pet, it doesn’t hurt to have a photo of your favorite animal, along with a recent shot record. No landlord is crazy about the possibility of large pets that are going to destroy their property, and a photo can soothe their worries and smooth along the process.

The Best Neighborhoods in Roswell

A large number, almost 10% to be exact, of white collar workers in Roswell work from home. This is not surprising considering that it's such an affluent and educated city full of young professionals.

The Greenway: This is one of the top ten most expensive neighborhoods in the area. You'll reach deep into your pockets to live here, but the perks make it worth it. It’s lush with mostly wooded areas, hiking trails, and fun things to do. Whether you like a drink at night or a place to take the kiddies, there is plenty to do and see. $$$$

Woodstock and Coleman Road Area: A beautiful, wooded area full of great scenery, this neighborhood is a mix of family-friendly and young professionals. As with most other neighborhoods in the area, there are plenty of parks and jogging trails. $$$

Chattahoochee Area: Lots of options and family-friendly homes to choose from. With Atlanta’s water reserve drying up, this area near the Chattahoochee River is a great option out in the suburbs. There really is nothing like living near water. $$$

Life in Roswell

Roswell has the distinction of being a small city in the shadow a big city. Atlanta is only 20 miles away, and public transportation is readily available. Marta has two bus lines that are available with daily routes into the city. Public transit is a great time-saving option when it comes to the gridlock of a daily commute into the city. Those that know the area know that traffic never stops in Atlanta.

Roswell may be up-and-coming for young professionals, but it's also full of culture and history. There are lots of Civil War monuments, majestic old churches and stately homes to explore. And you can have a great downtown experience without ever leaving the city limits: there are senior and youth programs, plenty of local events, plus locally-owned shops and restaurants. So if you don’t feel like battling other cars to make it to Atlanta, there is always plenty going on in Roswell to keep you occupied.

Roswell has a very low crime rate and lots of options for outdoor activities, making it a very family friendly city. Plus, it has some of the best public schools in the state. Yup, I said public, not private. I think we've found a winner.

It's also centrally located to everything you could want. Because the residents and civic leaders take such great pride in their city, the public areas are very well-maintained. Green spaces and parks are located throughout the city, making it feel less urban and more secluded from Atlanta.

The cost of living may be a bit higher but, if you can afford it, Roswell is a great place to live. It is full of history and beautiful outdoor spaces, and has a lively downtown scene. So ditch the car, cut the gas bill, and escape to the wonderful life that awaits in Roswell. Happy hunting!

Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Roswell?
    In Roswell, the median rent is $1,220 for a studio, $1,280 for a 1-bedroom, $1,479 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,941 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Roswell, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Roswell?
    Some of the colleges located in the Roswell area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Roswell?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roswell from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Alpharetta, and Athens.

