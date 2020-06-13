/
north decatur
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
637 Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA📍
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,441
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Clairmont Heights
4 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
$
Greater Valley Brook
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Decatur Heights
9 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3170 North Druid Hills Rd.
3170 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bed 3 bath All brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area - All Brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area. First Floor has Refinished Hardwoods throughout, Huge Great Room, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Updated appliances.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
2440 Medlock Cmns
2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4418 sqft
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2704 Harrington Drive
2704 Harrington Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Prime Decatur/Emory location. Bright, spacious Mid-century Ranch is freshly painted and move-in ready.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
538 N Superior Avenue
538 North Superior Avenue, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1322 sqft
BRICK RANCH IN FERNBANK ELEM SCHOOL AND DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALKING DISTANCE EMORY AND CDC. ON SHUTTLE/BUS LINE TO VA HOSPITAL, DOWNTOWN DECATUR.
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
431 Eastland Drive
431 Eastland Drive, North Decatur, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
3078 sqft
Beautiful inside and out. Perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eat-in area & breakfast bar. Great room w/fireplace. Large dining room with butler's pantry. Office/playroom with built-ins.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
650 Wendan Drive
650 Wendan Drive, North Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2011 sqft
This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1512 Knollwood Terrace
1512 Knollwood Terrace, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1841 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
North Druid Woods
1 Unit Available
1563 Richard Stokes Dr
1563 Richard Stokes Drive, North Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3502 sqft
Spacious Ranch in very desirable Oak Grove/Decatur. This well kept home features 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on main level with 1 bed/1bath in partially finished basement. Large Kitchen with breakfast area.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3210 N. Druid Hills Road
3210 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1213 sqft
Convenience Galore! Less than a mile to Toco Hills, and all the great shops and restaurants! Minutes away from Emory University/Hospital, the CDC, and VA Medical Center. Totally renovated, charming Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
$
Mason Mill
31 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Decatur rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,740.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Decatur include Medlock Park, Decatur Heights, Leafmore Creek Park Hill, and Clairmont Heights.
Some of the colleges located in the North Decatur area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Decatur from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
