106 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA

Each of the various neighborhoods of Sandy Springs has a different feel, different attractions and amenities, and (of course) will have a different impact on your wallet. Here's a quick guide to the major 'hoods to help you narrow it down:

Perimeter Center: Centered around the second biggest mall in Georgia and the largest medical center in the state, Perimeter Center is a commercial hub filled with offices, retailers, condos, restaurants, and--last but not least--apartments. With three MARTA (rail system) stations and a number of taxi services, the Perimeter Center is the easiest part of Sandy Springs to navigate without a car. $$$$

Riverside: This neighborhood is located along the Chattahoochee River. As a result, it’s one of the most affluent areas in Metro Atlanta. It’s more dominated by luxurious houses than apartments for rent. $$$$

Downtown: Downtown Sandy Springs will soon see some of the most dramatic effects of the Sandy Springs incorporation. Recently, City Council members approved a plan to renovate the area to the tune of $350,000. The funds will help construct a municipal complex, a street grid pattern, and more. So the area will look more like--you know--downtown. $$$ (This will probably go up soon)

Dunwoody Panhandle: Although the Panhandle still has plenty of opulent homes, Roswell Road offers a diverse spread of apartment complexes. Williamsburg at Dunwoody and the Dunwoody Village offer up plenty of shopping options. $$$

North Springs: If you have made it this far in the guide, you probably get the picture--Sandy Springs is pretty pricey! North Springs still offers plenty of high-priced lavish apartments, however, it also features some of the most affordable rental options in the city. $$