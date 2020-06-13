AL
/
GA
/
sandy springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA

📍
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Dunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy Springs
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
8 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
24 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
21 Units Available
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,115
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1112 sqft
Best skyline views of Atlanta from our fabulous Roof top. Stunning amenities including a game room, rooftop pool and high-endurance fitness center. Subway tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
23 Units Available
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,997
1467 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site fireplace, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and private amenity deck. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Perimeter Center
39 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sandy Springs
445 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
19 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
34 Units Available
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,376
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1247 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highpoint
19 Units Available
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1450 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. In-unit washer and dryer, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and dog park. Near I-285 and GA-400.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highpoint
14 Units Available
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1246 sqft
Online rent payment. Pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge with WiFi, shuffleboard, coffee bar. Select apartments have soaking tubs and double vanity; all units have wood-finish flooring, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets. Pet friendly with bark park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Springs Apartments
23 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Perimeter Center
18 Units Available
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,140
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1208 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
39 Units Available
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,245
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1152 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lost Forest
53 Units Available
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1091 sqft
Modern apartments have vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry. Several resort-style pools and tennis courts located on-site. Located near bus stops and a restaurant.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lost Forest
24 Units Available
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Perimeter Center
53 Units Available
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Highpoint
30 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
City GuideSandy Springs"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." (-Martin Luther King, Jr.)
Choosing a Neighborhood in Sandy Springs
+

Each of the various neighborhoods of Sandy Springs has a different feel, different attractions and amenities, and (of course) will have a different impact on your wallet. Here's a quick guide to the major 'hoods to help you narrow it down:

Perimeter Center: Centered around the second biggest mall in Georgia and the largest medical center in the state, Perimeter Center is a commercial hub filled with offices, retailers, condos, restaurants, and--last but not least--apartments. With three MARTA (rail system) stations and a number of taxi services, the Perimeter Center is the easiest part of Sandy Springs to navigate without a car. $$$$

Riverside: This neighborhood is located along the Chattahoochee River. As a result, it’s one of the most affluent areas in Metro Atlanta. It’s more dominated by luxurious houses than apartments for rent. $$$$

Downtown: Downtown Sandy Springs will soon see some of the most dramatic effects of the Sandy Springs incorporation. Recently, City Council members approved a plan to renovate the area to the tune of $350,000. The funds will help construct a municipal complex, a street grid pattern, and more. So the area will look more like--you know--downtown. $$$ (This will probably go up soon)

Dunwoody Panhandle: Although the Panhandle still has plenty of opulent homes, Roswell Road offers a diverse spread of apartment complexes. Williamsburg at Dunwoody and the Dunwoody Village offer up plenty of shopping options. $$$

North Springs: If you have made it this far in the guide, you probably get the picture--Sandy Springs is pretty pricey! North Springs still offers plenty of high-priced lavish apartments, however, it also features some of the most affordable rental options in the city. $$

Out and About in Sandy Springs (And Beyond!)
+

You'll be checking your smartphone's weather app every morning in Sandy Springs, because the weather here turns faster than Atlanta Braves fans. Although the winters aren’t particularly harsh, some of the warmest days don’t fall far from the coldest ones. Also, since the city is not the best at dealing with icy conditions, one solid night of snow can shut down the entire Metro-Atlanta area. Summers live up to the “Hotlanta” moniker, so keep an eye out for local public pools, or make friends who have their own. Although there will be a few days per year where you should avoid the heat altogether, there are also plenty of afternoons with perfect sunbathing conditions.

Due to a sub-par "developing" system, a never ending list of road and construction work, and the distance between some of the more popular parts of the metro area, it helps to have a car that you feel comfortable driving in for long periods of time--and to have your favorite tunes cued up on your smartphone alongside that weather app. Metro Atlanta’s infamous traffic puts the average commute time for workers at an average of 30.6 minutes, according to recent Census data. That’s enough to earn the seventh spot on the list of worst commutes in the country. A 30-minute drive can quickly turn into an hour-long sit in traffic on a bad day, making the comfy car and good tunes extra essential.

Those who don’t mind spending a little extra time in the car will find plenty of things to do. The Georgia Dome, the Georgia Aquarium, and other downtown Atlanta attractions are just over 20 minutes away. A trip to hang out with the hipsters of Little Five Points and East Atlanta will take about 25 minutes. Looking for ethnic food? Take a 15-minute drive over to Buford Highway for a seemingly endless selection of restaurants serving up authentic grub from every corner of the world.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Sandy Springs?
The average rent price for Sandy Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sandy Springs?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sandy Springs include Highpoint, Perimeter Center, North Springs Apartments, Dunwoody Panhandle, and Downtown Sandy Springs.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sandy Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Sandy Springs area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sandy Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sandy Springs from include Atlanta, Marietta, Roswell, Alpharetta, and Athens.

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 BedroomsSandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs ApartmentsDunwoody PanhandleDowntown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College