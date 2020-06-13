106 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA

You'll be checking your smartphone's weather app every morning in Sandy Springs, because the weather here turns faster than Atlanta Braves fans. Although the winters aren’t particularly harsh, some of the warmest days don’t fall far from the coldest ones. Also, since the city is not the best at dealing with icy conditions, one solid night of snow can shut down the entire Metro-Atlanta area. Summers live up to the “Hotlanta” moniker, so keep an eye out for local public pools, or make friends who have their own. Although there will be a few days per year where you should avoid the heat altogether, there are also plenty of afternoons with perfect sunbathing conditions.

Due to a sub-par "developing" system, a never ending list of road and construction work, and the distance between some of the more popular parts of the metro area, it helps to have a car that you feel comfortable driving in for long periods of time--and to have your favorite tunes cued up on your smartphone alongside that weather app. Metro Atlanta’s infamous traffic puts the average commute time for workers at an average of 30.6 minutes, according to recent Census data. That’s enough to earn the seventh spot on the list of worst commutes in the country. A 30-minute drive can quickly turn into an hour-long sit in traffic on a bad day, making the comfy car and good tunes extra essential.

Those who don’t mind spending a little extra time in the car will find plenty of things to do. The Georgia Dome, the Georgia Aquarium, and other downtown Atlanta attractions are just over 20 minutes away. A trip to hang out with the hipsters of Little Five Points and East Atlanta will take about 25 minutes. Looking for ethnic food? Take a 15-minute drive over to Buford Highway for a seemingly endless selection of restaurants serving up authentic grub from every corner of the world.