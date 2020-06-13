292 Apartments for rent in East Point, GA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Princeton Lakes
16 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1357 Eubanks Ave
1357 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1357 Eubanks Ave in East Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
2473 Bayard St
2473 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
Great location in Jefferson Park - walking/biking distance to Harris and Brookdale Parks! Original hardwoods in this renovated home throughout main rooms with tiled baths. Living room opens to kitchen and dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
College Park
1 Unit Available
3228 Elm Street
3228 Elm Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
810 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
DeLowe-Connally
1 Unit Available
2134 Elinwood Drive
2134 Elinwood Drive, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1944 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3816 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
Center Park
1 Unit Available
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1229 E. Forest Ave
1229 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
WOW!! GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW /AWESOME / MANY UPGRADES/ POPULAR JEFFERSON PARK LOCATION - GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW WITH ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER JEFFERSON PARK AREA - AN ACTIVE AND VIBRANT INTOWN COMMUNITY.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
942 Winburn Drive
942 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
942 Winburn Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Jefferson Park. Freshly painted with new flooring, counter tops, and brand new appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4133 High Park Terrace
4133 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3BR, 2.5BA town home in Highwood Park - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA town home located in Highwood Park minutes away from the airport, downtown Atlanta, interstate 285, and Camp Creek Market Place.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
1333 Womack Ave
1333 Womack Avenue, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
********BRAND NEW 2bd/1ba EASTPOINT BUNGALOW LISTING!!!****MOVE-IN READY!!!! TOTALLY RENOVATED!!!!**** - Newly renovated 2br/1ba Bungalow with a large living room, built in bookcase in the hallway, renovated bathroom and two bedrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13
Conley Hills
1 Unit Available
1851 Warren Way
1851 Warren Way, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2309 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in desirable East Point home! Updated Upper Level is quaint w/ an awesome East Point vibe! Laundry hook up included! Updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Views of the green space, park, tennis courts.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2295 Dorsey Avenue
2295 Dorsey Avenue, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2595 Delowe Drive
2595 Delowe Drive, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
Amazing Fully Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment with additional living room/office space that can be used as an additional bedroom plus dining room space with separate entrance in East Point.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2413 Ben Hill Road
2413 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2362 Manor Avenue
2362 Manor Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1133 sqft
*Ready Now! This home is vacant* Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2361 Bonner Road
2361 Bonner Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1086 sqft
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in EastPoint. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
Marion Park
1 Unit Available
3197 Cloverhurst Drive
3197 Cloverhurst Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1167 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
2878 Ben Hill Road
2878 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Semmes Park
1 Unit Available
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2792 Plantation Drive
2792 Plantation Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2332 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
2487 Sylvan Road
2487 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
City GuideEast Point
Looking for an East Point apartment? Well, you've landed in the perfect place for apartment hunting in this big, little city south of Atlanta. We'll guide you through the East Point rental market, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living in this up-and-coming city. Having trouble with Craigslist East Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Life in East Point

Located less than 10 miles from Atlanta, and a painful 30-minute drive during rush hour, East Point is a beautifully underrated hometown to some 33,000+ residents who are actively restoring their once-blighted city. Thanks to new developments, such as the Camp Creek Marketplace, as well as a strong community vibe, East Point is becoming a more desirable place to live everyday. And, fortunately, the rental market is huge, with apartments as cheap as $400 and as expensive as a grand (plus) per month.

Amenities vary greatly from place to place. There are luxury complexes with long lists of features, such as 24-hour maintenance service, security, clubhouses, cyber cafes, garages, swimming pools, hot tubs, and fitness centers. And, at the other end of the spectrum, you can get a very inexpensive apartment with the bare minimum of amenities, such as a parking spot and maybe a patch of grass. In this city, you get what you pay for.

Pet-friendly apartments are available all over town, with some that even allow multiple pets. However, you will run into quite a few complexes that don't allow pets at all. Just be sure to check with the apartment owner’s pet policies before falling in love with a new place too soon.

As far as the transportation considerations go, East Point has a great public transportation system for a city of its size. MARTA has a nice stop in downtown with plenty of cops keeping an eye on things. There is also a decent amount of bus routes throughout the city. For those driving into Atlanta for work everyday, keep in mind that the average commuter takes more than 30 minutes to travel from East Point to Atlanta during rush hour.

That's about all you need to know, so get up and go find yourself a happening pad in East Point. Good luck and happy hunting out there!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Point?
The average rent price for East Point rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Point?
Some of the colleges located in the East Point area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, LaGrange College, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Point?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Point from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

