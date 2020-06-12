/
9 Apartments for rent in Milledgeville, GA📍
2281 Pinewood Dr SE
2281 Pinewood Dr SE, Milledgeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
694 sqft
SOUTHEAST MILLEDGEVILLE
1405 Pecan Blvd
1405 Pecan Boulevard, Milledgeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
638 sqft
PENDALE SUBDIVISION
107 P A Johns Road
107 P a Johns Road, Milledgeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1133 sqft
Relax in our beautifully renovated, energy efficient, town home adjacent to The Club at Lake Sinclair Golf Course. Amenities include pool, BBQ/picnic area and free laundry facilities.
331 Pine Ave SE
331 Pine Avenue, Milledgeville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
SOUTHEAST MILLEDGEVILLE/RIVERVIEW
Results within 1 mile of Milledgeville
1623 Valley Cir
1623 Valley Circle Northeast, Baldwin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1075 sqft
BROOKWOOD
139 Cypress Oak Trl
139 Cypress Oak Trail, Baldwin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1764 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH HOME HAS A SEPARATE DINING ROOM, SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND IS ONLY MINUTES FROM KROGER IN MILLEDGEVILLE. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.
Results within 5 miles of Milledgeville
137 Pine Dr NE
137 Pine Drive, Baldwin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1208 sqft
RURAL COUNTY
153 Mays Rd SE
153 Mays Road, Putnam County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2852 sqft
BEAVERDAM ESTATES
Results within 10 miles of Milledgeville
103 Fletcher Rd
103 Fletcher Road Southeast, Putnam County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lake home with max dock, pavilion and screened-in porch - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath on Lake Sinclair recently renovated with max dock, screened-in porch, tile floor, new paint and appliances.Pavilion with picnic area to sit and enjoy the water.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Milledgeville rentals listed on Apartment List is $650.
Some of the colleges located in the Milledgeville area include University of Georgia, and Athens Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Milledgeville from include Athens, Macon, Warner Robins, Covington, and Perry.