harris county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
124 Apartments for rent in Harris County, GA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Dakota Trail
80 Dakota Trl, Harris County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3435 sqft
Callaway Woods Lakeside Harris County 2.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
195 Maggie Way
195 Maggie Lane, Harris County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2443 sqft
Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Electric Stove, Breakfast Room, Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Microwave, Washer and Dryer,Central H/A,Patio, 3 Car Garage Sprinkler system, Burglar Alarm, (tenant to maintain)
Results within 1 mile of Harris County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Higgins Street
1420 Higgins St, West Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
Point University Rentals Available This July! - Great spot to rent for a student or a young professional. Close to Point University. Recently Updated. Call for showings 334-319-4724 or email info@hayleymanagement.com (RLNE3046200)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4615 Boston Ivy Dr
4615 Boston Ivy Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2717 sqft
PRACTICALLY PERFECT! Fabulous 4 BR 2.
Results within 5 miles of Harris County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1568 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
10 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
6 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
4 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1096 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
35 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
9 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
4 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1617 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
2 Units Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.
Last updated July 16 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3721 Chris Drive
3721 Chris Drive, Columbus, GA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2061 sqft
This home features a fenced backyard, deck and extra large windows that allow for a lot of natural light! FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING, CLICK HERE: https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3870 Sunrise Ln
3870 Sunrise Lane, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in North Columbus - Property Id: 310325 WELCOME HOME TO THIS TOTALLY REMODELED PATIO HOME IN NORTH COLUMBUS.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8050 Garrett Pines Drive
8050 Garrett Pines Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1721 sqft
8050 Garrett Pines Drive Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage North Columbus - All Brick 1-story home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Car Garage. Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE
7357 San Vista Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2554 sqft
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE Available 08/01/20 NE-Columbus-Ft Benning-Near shopping,I-185 & JR-Parkway - This one will go fast! 2-4 year lease will be considered,no one year leases accepted. I'll only respond to phone call,no emails.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2792 sqft
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct Available 07/24/20 4BR/2.5 baths home in North Columbus! - 6 year old home features 2800 sqft, 4 BR/ 2.5 baths, Open layout, master bedroom is on the main floor, loft, fenced yard, 2-car garage. (RLNE4868916)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7353 San Vista Drive
7353 San Vista Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2616 sqft
LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN NORTH COLUMBUS - LOCATED IN NORTHEAST COLUMBUS, 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 BATH. OFFERS FENCED BACKYARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8121 Bryn Mawr Lane
8121 Bryn Mawr Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1053 sqft
ON HOLD ***North Columbus 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home for Rent*** - ON HOLD North Columbus Home in Great School Area! 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1421 Roper Ave.
1421 Roper Avenue, West Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
1421 Roper Ave. - Located in the Laroza heights area of West Point, and within walking distance to Point University and downtown West Point. Situated on corner lot, includes 2 bedrooms, living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, 1 bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1601 Doerun Dr
1601 Doerun Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove,
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6008 Townes Way
6008 Townes Way, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2021 sqft
BRAND NEW AND WAITING FOR YOU! Immaculate 3 BR 2.
