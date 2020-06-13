/
macon bibb
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
94 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$680
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments on quiet wooded property. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Floor plans with one- and two-bedrooms available. Community fire pit, pool, and playground available to all residents.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our single-story apartment homes offer quiet living in a wooded, park like setting. Forest Village is close to shopping, theaters and the unique historic downtown square offering antiques and fine dining.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3961 Blair Ct
3961 Blair Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING!!!! - Adorable 3br 1ba home in Macon, available for mid May move in. -$675.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
139 Stonewall Pl
139 Stonewall Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2361 sqft
139 Stonewall Pl Macon, GA - Property Id: 300386 Close to downtown, schools, restaurants and MORE! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is rent ready and has large additional lot to go with it. Call 478.737.4115 for more info.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1280 Appleton Ave.
1280 Appleton Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Two Bedroom in Historic House - This two bedroom/one bathroom apartment is on a quiet street in downtown Macon. Enjoy the morning with the large front porch or take advantage of the spacious, private backyard that can be used for parking as well.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3848 Log Cabin Dr
3848 Log Cabin Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1856 sqft
3848 Log Cabin - Property Id: 267774 Beautiful remodeled home. Section 8 accepted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267774 Property Id 267774 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826771)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1260 Hillridge Drive
1260 Hillridge Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1414 sqft
Three bedrooms/two bath House - Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom house in residential neighborhood. 1,414 Sq.ft. on .58 acres.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1251 Dewey St
1251 Dewey Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
MAKE ME YOUR HOME! - This is quite the charming 4 bed 2 bath home with great backyard space, a nice front porch and large size bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3415 Mildred Court
3415 Mildred Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$850
3415 Mildred Court
3415 Mildred Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$850
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3824 Spencer Circle
3824 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$800
4 Bedrooms home with fireplace, fence yard with storage house & detached garage
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
746 Marshall Drive
746 Marshall Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
CHARMING HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. BASIC LAWN CARE INCLUDED. HOMEOWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET WITH A NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1970 Jeff Davis Street
1970 Jeff Davis Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$800
1970 Jeff Davis Street
1970 Jeff Davis Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$800
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
382 Fulton Street
382 Fulton Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$475
382 Fulton Street
382 Fulton Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$475
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Washington Avenue
1004 Washington Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Just Renovated
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2434 Mason Street
2434 Mason Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$600
2434 Mason Street
2434 Mason Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$600
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1069 Boulevard
1069 Boulevard, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Just Renovated with ceramic tile and laminate flooring
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3974 Spencer Circle
3974 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
3974 Spencer Circle
3974 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2405 Ibex Lane
2405 Ibex Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$395
Just Renovated
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2049 E Napier Avenue
2049 East Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$450
2049 E Napier Avenue
2049 East Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$450
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Macon-Bibb rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Macon-Bibb from include Macon, Warner Robins, Stockbridge, McDonough, and Conyers.