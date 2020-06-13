70 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA📍
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 2
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 40
1 of 5
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 36
Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment.
If you decide you want to move to Cartersville, come prepared! It always helps to be armed with the proper documents and information in case you find a dream apartment and want to make an offer on it right away. Bring your ID, bank statements, proof of employment, tax returns, and references; these can help you move forward quickly. Also, make sure your bank account is well-stocked (with cash). It often takes two month's rent up front and a brokers fee to secure a deposit, and if you really love a home, you wont want to lose out!
Houses are 50 percent owned and 50 percent rented in Cartersville, so whether youre looking to buy or looking to rent youll probably be able to find something. The vacancy rate is also pretty high at 11 percent, so theres even a good chance youll stumble upon somewhere you want to live in the first go of your search.
In 2011, Blue Ridge Country Magazine named Cartersville one of the friendliest towns in the region. That goes hand in hand with it being a quaint, safe, and lovely Southern town. Theres lots to do in Cartersville, too its not just for sleeping and driving through to go to work. The Booth Western Art Museum contains a huge collection of Western Art. Theres also the Tellus Science Museum, which is a Smithsonian Institute affiliate it has a planetarium and NASA tracks meteors from here. If you're into history, you can check out the Etowah Indian Mounds, which is a Native American archaeological sight. The Bartow History Museum also gives a lot of historical information about the country.
So, theres lots to do in Cartersville, but chances are youre going to want to get into Atlanta at some point for some less mind bending activities -- like shopping for some trendy goods or clubbing. Better get a car cause that way you can get into the big city quick and easy on the highway. There is an airport shuttle bus thatll get you back and forth from Atlanta, but its not reliable or cheap particularly, and its not convenient for people who just want to get into the city center for a day.