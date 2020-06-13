70 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA

Moving to Cartersville

If you decide you want to move to Cartersville, come prepared! It always helps to be armed with the proper documents and information in case you find a dream apartment and want to make an offer on it right away. Bring your ID, bank statements, proof of employment, tax returns, and references; these can help you move forward quickly. Also, make sure your bank account is well-stocked (with cash). It often takes two month's rent up front and a brokers fee to secure a deposit, and if you really love a home, you wont want to lose out!

Houses are 50 percent owned and 50 percent rented in Cartersville, so whether youre looking to buy or looking to rent youll probably be able to find something. The vacancy rate is also pretty high at 11 percent, so theres even a good chance youll stumble upon somewhere you want to live in the first go of your search.