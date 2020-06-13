Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
255 N Erwin Street
255 North Erwin Street, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2200 sqft
Approx. 2,200 square feet metal shop building with 2 overhead bay docs 1.2 acres of land included on the right (south) side of the building left (north) side of the yard is leased to another tenant.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20 Pointe North Drive
20 Pointe North Drive, Cartersville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
COMMERCIAL Office Space. Three units Available. Unit 107,108, and 109. 5 Offices in each unit with a bath and kitchenette. Computer and printer room. THIS IS NOT A RESIDENTIAL LEASE!!!!!!
Results within 1 mile of Cartersville

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12 Luwanda Trail
12 Luwanda Trail, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1628 sqft
- (RLNE3370205)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
26 Hampton Drive
26 Hampton Drive, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
$250 Promotion at move-in! - $250 Promotion at move-in! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Cartersville. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electrical fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11 Middlebrook Dr
11 Middlebrook Drive, Bartow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cartersville - Property Id: 298177 Nice Townhome in Gated Community 4bedrooms 2 bath with a fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. Great locations close to everything. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
31 Timber Ridge Drive
31 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Hot Listing for rent! 2br/2.5ba town home in the city of Cartersville. Airy great room with fireplace, dining room, laundry on main, half bath on main, both bedrooms have attached baths, fenced backyard with storage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13 Jordan Rd
13 Jordan Rd SE, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1239 sqft
Great location, approx 1200 sqft, newly renovated, large rooms, huge kitchen, 4 sided brick, must see!
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shepard Ct, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
26 Samuel Way NW
26 Samuel Way, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
550 Browning Cir
550 Browning Circle, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1115 sqft
Charming three bedrooms/two bathrooms single family house in Acworth.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
292 Hunt Creek Drive
292 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
43 Culver Ridge Drive
43 Culver Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1601 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Hill Court
77 Pine Hill Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3397 sqft
Available July 21. Don't miss out on this rare 6 bedroom 3.5 bath rental in Seven Hills! The property features an open floor plan with kitchen providing a view to the family room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
391 Cleburne Place
391 Cleburne Place, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3342 sqft
Fantastic home with plenty of living space! Open concept living with Large kitchen, SS appliances, island, and granite counters. Washer and Dryer are included in rental price. Generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6302 Howell Cobb Court
6302 Howell Cobb Court, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
9062 sqft
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
21 Units Available
21 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.

Median Rent in Cartersville

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cartersville is $675, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $780.
Studio
$644
1 Bed
$675
2 Beds
$780
3+ Beds
$1,024
City GuideCartersville
Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment.

Moving to Cartersville

If you decide you want to move to Cartersville, come prepared! It always helps to be armed with the proper documents and information in case you find a dream apartment and want to make an offer on it right away. Bring your ID, bank statements, proof of employment, tax returns, and references; these can help you move forward quickly. Also, make sure your bank account is well-stocked (with cash). It often takes two month's rent up front and a brokers fee to secure a deposit, and if you really love a home, you wont want to lose out!

Houses are 50 percent owned and 50 percent rented in Cartersville, so whether youre looking to buy or looking to rent youll probably be able to find something. The vacancy rate is also pretty high at 11 percent, so theres even a good chance youll stumble upon somewhere you want to live in the first go of your search.

Living in Cartersville

In 2011, Blue Ridge Country Magazine named Cartersville one of the friendliest towns in the region. That goes hand in hand with it being a quaint, safe, and lovely Southern town. Theres lots to do in Cartersville, too its not just for sleeping and driving through to go to work. The Booth Western Art Museum contains a huge collection of Western Art. Theres also the Tellus Science Museum, which is a Smithsonian Institute affiliate it has a planetarium and NASA tracks meteors from here. If you're into history, you can check out the Etowah Indian Mounds, which is a Native American archaeological sight. The Bartow History Museum also gives a lot of historical information about the country.

So, theres lots to do in Cartersville, but chances are youre going to want to get into Atlanta at some point for some less mind bending activities -- like shopping for some trendy goods or clubbing. Better get a car cause that way you can get into the big city quick and easy on the highway. There is an airport shuttle bus thatll get you back and forth from Atlanta, but its not reliable or cheap particularly, and its not convenient for people who just want to get into the city center for a day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cartersville?
In Cartersville, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $675 for a 1-bedroom, $780 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,024 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cartersville, check out our monthly Cartersville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cartersville?
Some of the colleges located in the Cartersville area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cartersville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cartersville from include Atlanta, Chattanooga, Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Roswell.

