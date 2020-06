70 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA

Living in Cartersville

In 2011, Blue Ridge Country Magazine named Cartersville one of the friendliest towns in the region. That goes hand in hand with it being a quaint, safe, and lovely Southern town. Theres lots to do in Cartersville, too its not just for sleeping and driving through to go to work. The Booth Western Art Museum contains a huge collection of Western Art. Theres also the Tellus Science Museum, which is a Smithsonian Institute affiliate it has a planetarium and NASA tracks meteors from here. If you're into history, you can check out the Etowah Indian Mounds, which is a Native American archaeological sight. The Bartow History Museum also gives a lot of historical information about the country.

So, theres lots to do in Cartersville, but chances are youre going to want to get into Atlanta at some point for some less mind bending activities -- like shopping for some trendy goods or clubbing. Better get a car cause that way you can get into the big city quick and easy on the highway. There is an airport shuttle bus thatll get you back and forth from Atlanta, but its not reliable or cheap particularly, and its not convenient for people who just want to get into the city center for a day.