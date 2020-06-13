/
67 Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA📍
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
1 Unit Available
105 Woodbury Lane
105 Woodbury Lane, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1406 sqft
105 Woodbury Lane - Rincon, GA $1350/mth - Spacious home in Rincon! Floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, galley kitchen, dining area, master suite with no step shower. All appliances included plus washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
308 W Fifth Street
308 W 5th St, Rincon, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
797 sqft
308 W Fifth Street - Rincon, GA $750/mth - Adorable, updated unit in Rincon with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom! Tile flooring, family room, kitchen with new fridge and stove, laundry area, all electric. No pets! Please visit www.912rentals.
1 Unit Available
204 E Fourth Street
204 E 4th St, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
204 E Fourth Street - Rincon, GA 31326 $1100/mth - A true "gem" in the heart of Rincon! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal living room (could be 4th bedroom), dining area, large sunk in den with fireplace, kitchen with range, fridge, and
1 Unit Available
1010 Towne Park Dr
1010 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Rincon with Community Pool! - ** Available Now ** - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rincon Townhome with back Patio, one Stall Garage, and Community Pool.
1 Unit Available
102 Barfield Way
102 Barfield Way, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1745 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the heart of Rincon! Great location and wonderful Effingham County schools! 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
586 S Columbia Avenue
586 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA
Studio
$1,250
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 586 S Columbia Avenue in Rincon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
24 Weber Court
24 Weber Court, Rincon, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1823 sqft
Beautiful home in Effingham overlooking the golf course. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and family room. Sits on a cul-de-sac. This is a must-see and will not be available long. New flooring and carpet going in.
1 Unit Available
116 Danielle Loop
116 Danielle Loop, Rincon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Will be available December 6th, 2019! The Creston Floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan with Flex Room. $1300 Security Deposit and 1 year lease agreement minimum. All Appliances and blinds included. No Smoking! No Pets
1 Unit Available
711 Plantation Drive
711 Plantation Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
711 Plantation Drive Available 06/22/20 711 Plantation Drive - Rincon, GA 31326 $1495/mth - AVAILABLE June 22 2020! Updated home in Hickory Knob Subdivision.
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
1 Unit Available
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...
1 Unit Available
125 Huger St
125 Huger Street, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1192 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Property Highlights: - Available July 1st - Large Backyard + Fire-pit - Separate Dining Area - Garage - Eat-in Kitchen - Washer/Dryer Hookups Property Description This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of Rincon.
1 Unit Available
5 Beacon Lane
5 Beacon Lane, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1398 sqft
5 Beacon Lane Available 07/01/20 **Available July 1st** 3 bedroom 2 bath Port Wentworth home. - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Newport Subdivision in Port Wentworth.
1 Unit Available
1553 Ebenezer Road
1553 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1405 sqft
1553 Ebenezer Road - Rincon, GA 31326 $1000/mth - Spacious duplex in the Ebenezer school district! Unit features 1408 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all appliances included, even the washer and dryer! Water is also included in rent.
1 Unit Available
247 Bellflower Circle
247 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
247 Bellflower Circle Available 07/17/20 **Available mid July** 4 Bedroom with Bonus room in the South Effingham School District! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
7 Sandy Point Way
7 Sandy Point Way, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786 More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2354 sqft
28 Lake Shore Blvd. Pt.
1 Unit Available
47 Bearing Circle
47 Bearing Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1186 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located at The Cove in Newport! 2 Bedrooms! 2 1/2 Baths! Living Room Dining Room Combo! Ceiling Fan in Living Room! Galley Kitchen! Kitchen Pantry! White Appliances! Stove! Refrigerator with Ice Maker! Dishwasher! Disposal! 1/2
1 Unit Available
157 Huger Street
157 Huger Street, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath, All Brick Home FOR RENT.
1 Unit Available
233 Bellflower Circle
233 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1955 sqft
HOME IS FOR SALE OR LEASE -- AVAILABLE FOR TENANT TO MOVE IN ON JUNE 1, 2020 -- FOR PURCHASE INFORMATION SEE MLS LISTING #219418
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
672 Ebenezer Rd
672 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
672 Ebenezer Rd - Rincon, Ga 31326 $1000/mth - Adorable cottage in the Ebenezer school district! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen with solid surface countertops, dining area, family room, covered front and back porch, with a wooded lot.
