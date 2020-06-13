/
/
grayson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:50 PM
191 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2445 Moon Road
2445 Moon Rd, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1010 sqft
Large space in a thriving location proximity to Highway 20/Loganville Highway. This shopping center is the ideal place for any type of business. Daily traffic count from 2016 on Loganville Highway was 27,080 cars past the shopping center daily.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
431 Ash Trace Lane
431 Ash Trace Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,689
1630 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2039 Greenfern Court
2039 Greenfem Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3163 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful huge 2 story home in Archer school district. Veryopen & spacious floor plan. Wide foyer welcomes you in. Formal living &dining rooms. Bedroom & full bath on the main for guests. Large sunkenfamily room.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
367 Village Knoll Drive
367 Village Knoll Drive, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2488 Shamrock Way
2488 Shamrock Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2527 sqft
2488 Shamrock Way Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON!!! Split level home w/ in law suite with full kitchen in Brookwood district!! - Split-level home featuring living room with fireplace; large kitchen w/ stainless steel fridge, electric stove, cherry
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2110 Harrison Ridge Court
2110 Harrison Ridge Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1712 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwilde Dr Apt 1
3522 Oakwilde Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1136 sqft
Charming Three Bed/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Snellville This 3bedroom, 2 bathrooms unit features 1136 square feet of living space, The kitchen includes an electric range oven and a dishwasher, also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan,
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4350 Brookridge Drive
4350 Brookridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1549 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3885 Marham Park Circle
3885 Marham Park Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,855
2532 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1041 Henry Terrace
1041 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
2388 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,388 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1563 Little Creek Drive
1563 Little Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1336 sqft
Attractive Home in Quiet Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
950 Camden Hill Court
950 Camden Hill Court, Lawrenceville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2884 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
384 Lobdale Falls Dr.
384 Lobdale Falls Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5829386)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Grayson, the median rent is $1,237 for a studio, $1,298 for a 1-bedroom, $1,499 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,968 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grayson, check out our monthly Grayson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Grayson area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grayson from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
