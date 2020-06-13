/
kennesaw
Last updated June 13 2020
140 Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA📍

20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.

$
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.

27 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.

12 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.

39 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$928
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.

20 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.

9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.

22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.

15 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.

11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.

$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

34 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.

10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.

26 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.

$
30 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.

42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
1 Unit Available
3717 McGuire St NW
3717 Mcguire Street, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Available 08/01/20 Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent City: Kennesaw, Georgia Price: $1599/month for 24 months lease agreement.
1 Unit Available
2399 Woodland Drive
2399 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2399 Woodland Drive Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Kennesaw Brick Ranch Home ! - Updated Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home in Kennesaw. Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout Home.
1 Unit Available
1050 Plantation Way
1050 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! - This Charming 2BED/2.
1 Unit Available
2001 Jebs Court NW
2001 Jebs Court, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
888 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kennesaw! - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath single level unit in Kennesaw close to I -75. Great roommate floorplan with laminate flooring throughout main, vaulted ceiling in the living, stone fireplace, and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
3494 Lee Ct NW
3494 Lee Court, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated 2/3 townhouse - Property Id: 299282 Recently updated 2 bed 3 bath townhouse in Kennesaw located less than 2 miles from KSU. Tenant responsible for utilities. Dogs/cats Ok with additional fee. No smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
2280 Lexington Way NW
2280 Lexington Way, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
2037 sqft
Home Features Fenced Yard and Screened Lanai Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3075 Kings Dr NW
3075 Kings Drive, Kennesaw, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2398 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious updated house in Kennesaw - Property Id: 206433 This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, new floors throughout the entire house, and large open rooms.
Legacy Park
1 Unit Available
3034 Langley Close NW
3034 Langley Close, Kennesaw, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2498 sqft
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kennesaw, the median rent is $1,154 for a studio, $1,211 for a 1-bedroom, $1,399 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,836 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kennesaw, check out our monthly Kennesaw Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kennesaw include Ridenour.
Some of the colleges located in the Kennesaw area include Kennesaw State University, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kennesaw from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
