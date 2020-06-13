/
thunderbolt
175 Apartments for rent in Thunderbolt, GA📍
1 Unit Available
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Thunderbolt
Victory Heights
7 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
Savannah State - Glynwood
1 Unit Available
2226 Vicksburg Drive
2226 Vicksburg Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2226 Vicksburg Drive in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
1 Unit Available
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Forest Lane
1 Oak Forest Lane, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath upper level apartment near Savannah State. Easy maintenance flooring with washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. Requirements are minimum credit score 535, monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount, and no prior evictions.
Victory Manor - East Hill - Donwood
1 Unit Available
1808 East 39th Street
1808 East 39th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex, convenient location, easy access to the Truman Parkway. Lawn care included. Off-street parking available. Section 8 welcome.
East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.
Victory Heights
1 Unit Available
2040 E 37th Street
2040 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2040 E 37th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Thunderbolt
Oakdale
13 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Pine Gardens
58 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,695
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
33 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
40 Price Street
40 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1155 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment home in the Historic District. This beautiful lower level unit has been completely remodeled with all the modern amenities while being approved by the Savannah Historic Preservation.
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
213 E. Hall Street
213 East Hall Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
2 BED | 1 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Known as Brockington Hall. Overlooking one of Savannahs loveliest brick-paved streets, this extraordinary Italianate Villa-styled 4-story house, c. 1882, consists of over 12,000 sq. ft.
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
522 E Taylor St
522 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This executive rental offers all of the amenities one could hope for while staying an extended period of time. Located in the quieter, residential area of the Downtown Historic District, you are surrounded by tree-line views.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Thunderbolt rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Thunderbolt area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thunderbolt from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.