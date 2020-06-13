Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

108 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1522 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1360 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$805
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2230 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
8 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1552 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1350 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1199 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5021 Montego Dr
5021 Montego Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1410 sqft
Living room. For full information, availability dates, office hours, and contact information about this specific property, please visit www.columbusgarentals.com

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6224 Olde Towne Dr Apt B
6224 Old Towne Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
EASY LIVING! Terrific 2 BR 2 BA Duplex with over 1100 SF, Lovely Living Room, Gleaming Wood Floors, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, w/ Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1601 Doerun Dr
1601 Doerun Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove,

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
809 Turner Rd
809 Turner Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$955
1275 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch style home. Beautiful hardwood and ceramic tiled floors. Ceiling fans, central heat and air. Updated bathroom fixtures. Updated range, vent hood, refrigerator/ice maker, dish washer & hot water heater.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25
4312 Old Macon Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
1004 sqft
EASY LIVING and Terrific 2 BR 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
2588 sqft
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2922 Vultee Dr
2922 Vultee Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2922 Vultee Dr in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2667 Honeysuckle Dr
2667 Honeysuckle Dr, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2176 sqft
Two story house, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, full kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal, laundry room, central heat/air, 2 car garage, patio with rear fencing

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5272 Boyd Dr
5272 Boyd Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1265 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator(tenant responsibility). W/D connection. Outside storage room. Carport. Central gas heat and central air. Patio and screened in porch. Partial fencing.

Median Rent in Columbus

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Columbus is $650, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $779.
Studio
$607
1 Bed
$650
2 Beds
$779
3+ Beds
$1,085

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $780 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $780 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Columbus?
    In Columbus, the median rent is $607 for a studio, $650 for a 1-bedroom, $779 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,085 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Columbus, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbus?
    Some of the colleges located in the Columbus area include Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and LaGrange College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Columbus?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbus from include Auburn, Peachtree City, LaGrange, Phenix City, and Opelika.

