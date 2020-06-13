32 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA📍
Once a settlement turned fort turned city, Macon, Georgia is today a town rooted in culture and as hospitable as any southern city could be. The beauty of Macon is not just in its architecture or its history but in the people that make up this big city in the central Georgia. Nicknamed “the heart of Georgia,” Macon is chock full of hometown pride and friendly residents. It also has a reputation for breeding some pretty talented people (Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers) and has become home to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame for such reasons. But music and hometown pride aren’t the only thing that make Macon what it is. The year round festivals (Cherry Blossom Festival, Mulberry Street Festival and so on…) also don’t hurt the city’s appeal. Macon is many things to many people: a cultural center (home to Museum of Arts & Science, Tubman Museum, among others), a historic and architectural dream (Greek Revival and Victorian homes make up the historic section here and are lit up EVERY night for entertainment), and a bustling city. Come find out what Macon means to you.
The neighborhoods in Macon are diverse, and deciding where to live in Macon is all a matter of what amenities you wish to have around you. Large yards, high rise apartments and cozy homes are just a search away.
North Macon: North Macon is near the best shopping, local entertainment, and is close to downtown for the festivals, concert and other forms of art and culture. In recent years, this area has had an entire makeover and is now home to marketplaces, office buildings and some of the best luxury apartments in the city. Single family homes with nice sized yards and apartments with many upgrades (fireplaces, large closets, pool, sundecks) make up the dwelling choices in North Macon. It’s also close to I-75 for commuting purposes.
Cherokee/Wesleyan: The Wesleyan area is comprised of established single family homes, townhomes and apartment complexes. Apartments in this feature nice amenities (island kitchens, some short term leasing, tennis courts, some furnished).
Downtown area: Having gone through a complete resurgence a few years ago, the downtown area of Macon is a great place to live in the city. Close to all entertainment, walking trails, eateries, and downtown shopping, Downtown is comprised of condos, high rises, single family homes and apartments. Downtown properties are full of history. In fact, many of the apartments homes and newer lofts are located in old buildings which are on the National Historic Registry. The apartments here also feature many amenities (dry cleaning service, pools, Jacuzzis). The homes here are on good sizes of property and range between old (historic) and new (1995 and on). It’s close to major highways for work or travel purposes.
Ingleside: Close to downtown and near the Museum of Arts and Science. Ingleside is also close all major roads (19, 41 247) which is great for those commuting or trying to get in and around the city for travel/entertainment purposes. Housing here is made up of mostly single family homes (new and established) and apartment complexes.
Rutland/Walden: Located near the Air Force Base. Neighborhoods here consists of large single family homes (3 bedrooms or more) with spacious yards. Apartments have sun porches, pool decks, granite counters, and walking trails, energy efficient, paid utilities. Apartment living here doesn’t just provide amenities. The streets are much more suburban here.
In many of the apartments in Macon some of the utilities are paid or included in your rent. Keep this in mind when looking at the price tag. The summers are often very hot here and the winters can be cold (20s at night, 40s during the day with occasional snow) so search for amenities such as fireplaces and included utilities to keep comfy during extreme climate months.
The locals tend to make their way by car on one of the three interstates (16,75,475), the four state routes (11, 19, 22, 74) or the U.S. routes (23, 41, 80, 129). For this reason, traffic in Macon can be bad, especially during rush hour (early A.M. and after work traffic). The good news about all the highways and byways in Macon is that you can get in and around the city through various routes, as well as take I-75 south to Florida or further north to Atlanta and beyond. If bumper-to-bumper traffic isn’t your speed, or you’re trying to go green or you rely on public transit, Macon is here for you. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) has bus routes that serve various parts of the city, good for those commuting to downtown for work. Macon also knows a thing or two about showmanship. The city has a trolley system to take folks (mainly tourists) around town. Offering tours of downtown Macon for over a decade, the trolleys stop at major historical sites (the Hay House, Tubman African Museum) to give visitors (or residents looking for a weekend activity) a treat.
Macon’s self-proclaimed motto is “the Song and the Soul of the South.” It definitely has the history, heritage and hipness to do so. It is an ever-evolving city that welcomes newcomers and those searching for a bit of hip with their southern hospitality. After all, southern rock was born here. Grab your bags and discover what life-changing “firsts” Macon has in store for you.