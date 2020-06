32 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA

Neighborhoods:

The neighborhoods in Macon are diverse, and deciding where to live in Macon is all a matter of what amenities you wish to have around you. Large yards, high rise apartments and cozy homes are just a search away.

North Macon: North Macon is near the best shopping, local entertainment, and is close to downtown for the festivals, concert and other forms of art and culture. In recent years, this area has had an entire makeover and is now home to marketplaces, office buildings and some of the best luxury apartments in the city. Single family homes with nice sized yards and apartments with many upgrades (fireplaces, large closets, pool, sundecks) make up the dwelling choices in North Macon. It’s also close to I-75 for commuting purposes.

Cherokee/Wesleyan: The Wesleyan area is comprised of established single family homes, townhomes and apartment complexes. Apartments in this feature nice amenities (island kitchens, some short term leasing, tennis courts, some furnished).

Downtown area: Having gone through a complete resurgence a few years ago, the downtown area of Macon is a great place to live in the city. Close to all entertainment, walking trails, eateries, and downtown shopping, Downtown is comprised of condos, high rises, single family homes and apartments. Downtown properties are full of history. In fact, many of the apartments homes and newer lofts are located in old buildings which are on the National Historic Registry. The apartments here also feature many amenities (dry cleaning service, pools, Jacuzzis). The homes here are on good sizes of property and range between old (historic) and new (1995 and on). It’s close to major highways for work or travel purposes.

Ingleside: Close to downtown and near the Museum of Arts and Science. Ingleside is also close all major roads (19, 41 247) which is great for those commuting or trying to get in and around the city for travel/entertainment purposes. Housing here is made up of mostly single family homes (new and established) and apartment complexes.

Rutland/Walden: Located near the Air Force Base. Neighborhoods here consists of large single family homes (3 bedrooms or more) with spacious yards. Apartments have sun porches, pool decks, granite counters, and walking trails, energy efficient, paid utilities. Apartment living here doesn’t just provide amenities. The streets are much more suburban here.