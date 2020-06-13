32 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA

Makin’ your way through Macon:

The locals tend to make their way by car on one of the three interstates (16,75,475), the four state routes (11, 19, 22, 74) or the U.S. routes (23, 41, 80, 129). For this reason, traffic in Macon can be bad, especially during rush hour (early A.M. and after work traffic). The good news about all the highways and byways in Macon is that you can get in and around the city through various routes, as well as take I-75 south to Florida or further north to Atlanta and beyond. If bumper-to-bumper traffic isn’t your speed, or you’re trying to go green or you rely on public transit, Macon is here for you. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) has bus routes that serve various parts of the city, good for those commuting to downtown for work. Macon also knows a thing or two about showmanship. The city has a trolley system to take folks (mainly tourists) around town. Offering tours of downtown Macon for over a decade, the trolleys stop at major historical sites (the Hay House, Tubman African Museum) to give visitors (or residents looking for a weekend activity) a treat.

Macon’s self-proclaimed motto is “the Song and the Soul of the South.” It definitely has the history, heritage and hipness to do so. It is an ever-evolving city that welcomes newcomers and those searching for a bit of hip with their southern hospitality. After all, southern rock was born here. Grab your bags and discover what life-changing “firsts” Macon has in store for you.