Apartment List
/
GA
/
macon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Austin Chase
291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1332 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community includes garage, business center, gym and tennis court. Located close to parks, dining, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Vistas
4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1065 sqft
The Vistas in Macon, GA, offer spacious one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities include in-unit laundry, whirlpool Jacuzzi, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in shelving. Access to pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Falls at Spring Creek
1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Legacy at River Crossing
1800 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$670
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Rivoli Run
200 Charter Ln, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$767
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,056
1362 sqft
We pride ourselves in creating the most enjoyable, valuable and comfortable apartment rental experience possible.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
The Station at River Crossing
214 Sheraton Boulevard, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
River Walk Apartments
5578 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Explore all there is to experience while at home at River Walk Apartment Homes! This pet-friendly community features private balconies or patios, a fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated January 30 at 01:28am
13 Units Available
Ansley Village
6435 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1360 sqft
Located near the Plantation Center and Amstar Cinemas, these unit offer island kitchens, crown molding, garden tubs, and washer/dryer connections. On-site amenities include pool with waterfall, business center, media center, and pet park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
The Manchester At Wesleyan
1665 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$678
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$942
1500 sqft
Experience contemporary, sophisticated living in North Macon’s most desirable location... The Manchester at Wesleyan is quietly nestled off the beaten path. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy breathtaking wooded views from your screened patio.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Northside
3876 Northside Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$586
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1440 sqft
The Park at Northside welcomes you to our community, where your comfort and happiness come first.
Results within 1 mile of Macon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3415 Mildred Court
3415 Mildred Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3415 Mildred Court in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
175 Gardner Street
175 Gardner Street, Payne, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 175 Gardner Street in Payne. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
103 Yearwood Drive
103 Yearwood Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with one car garage, great room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, open floor plan, privacy fence backyard in quiet neighborhood. All conveniently located within walking distance of schools.
Results within 5 miles of Macon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
25 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2670 Graham Road
2670 Graham Road, Jones County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
2670 Graham Road-Great Home in Country Setting - This home has a beautiful country setting yet it is minutes from I-16, the medical center,shopping and eating places, Sits on almost 3 acres and includes bar/storage/work shed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
492 River N Boulevard
492 River North Boulevard, Jones County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 492 River N Boulevard in Jones County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4141 Irwinton Road
4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1458 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
243 Sky Hawk Lane
243 Sky Hawk Lane, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 243 Sky Hawk Lane in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Macon
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 Manchester Ln
508 Manchester Lane, Byron, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1626 sqft
508 Manchester Ln- Great Location in Established Neighborhood - Home is in an established neighborhood. Minutes from I-75, Robins AFB,schools, shopping and so much more. 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus separate dining room.

Median Rent in Macon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Macon is $809, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $934.
Studio
$640
1 Bed
$809
2 Beds
$934
3+ Beds
$1,260
City GuideMacon
Macon, Georgia

Once a settlement turned fort turned city, Macon, Georgia is today a town rooted in culture and as hospitable as any southern city could be. The beauty of Macon is not just in its architecture or its history but in the people that make up this big city in the central Georgia. Nicknamed “the heart of Georgia,” Macon is chock full of hometown pride and friendly residents. It also has a reputation for breeding some pretty talented people (Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers) and has become home to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame for such reasons. But music and hometown pride aren’t the only thing that make Macon what it is. The year round festivals (Cherry Blossom Festival, Mulberry Street Festival and so on…) also don’t hurt the city’s appeal. Macon is many things to many people: a cultural center (home to Museum of Arts & Science, Tubman Museum, among others), a historic and architectural dream (Greek Revival and Victorian homes make up the historic section here and are lit up EVERY night for entertainment), and a bustling city. Come find out what Macon means to you.

Neighborhoods:

The neighborhoods in Macon are diverse, and deciding where to live in Macon is all a matter of what amenities you wish to have around you. Large yards, high rise apartments and cozy homes are just a search away.

North Macon: North Macon is near the best shopping, local entertainment, and is close to downtown for the festivals, concert and other forms of art and culture. In recent years, this area has had an entire makeover and is now home to marketplaces, office buildings and some of the best luxury apartments in the city. Single family homes with nice sized yards and apartments with many upgrades (fireplaces, large closets, pool, sundecks) make up the dwelling choices in North Macon. It’s also close to I-75 for commuting purposes.

Cherokee/Wesleyan: The Wesleyan area is comprised of established single family homes, townhomes and apartment complexes. Apartments in this feature nice amenities (island kitchens, some short term leasing, tennis courts, some furnished).

Downtown area: Having gone through a complete resurgence a few years ago, the downtown area of Macon is a great place to live in the city. Close to all entertainment, walking trails, eateries, and downtown shopping, Downtown is comprised of condos, high rises, single family homes and apartments. Downtown properties are full of history. In fact, many of the apartments homes and newer lofts are located in old buildings which are on the National Historic Registry. The apartments here also feature many amenities (dry cleaning service, pools, Jacuzzis). The homes here are on good sizes of property and range between old (historic) and new (1995 and on). It’s close to major highways for work or travel purposes.

Ingleside: Close to downtown and near the Museum of Arts and Science. Ingleside is also close all major roads (19, 41 247) which is great for those commuting or trying to get in and around the city for travel/entertainment purposes. Housing here is made up of mostly single family homes (new and established) and apartment complexes.

Rutland/Walden: Located near the Air Force Base. Neighborhoods here consists of large single family homes (3 bedrooms or more) with spacious yards. Apartments have sun porches, pool decks, granite counters, and walking trails, energy efficient, paid utilities. Apartment living here doesn’t just provide amenities. The streets are much more suburban here.

Rental Tips:

In many of the apartments in Macon some of the utilities are paid or included in your rent. Keep this in mind when looking at the price tag. The summers are often very hot here and the winters can be cold (20s at night, 40s during the day with occasional snow) so search for amenities such as fireplaces and included utilities to keep comfy during extreme climate months.

Makin’ your way through Macon:

The locals tend to make their way by car on one of the three interstates (16,75,475), the four state routes (11, 19, 22, 74) or the U.S. routes (23, 41, 80, 129). For this reason, traffic in Macon can be bad, especially during rush hour (early A.M. and after work traffic). The good news about all the highways and byways in Macon is that you can get in and around the city through various routes, as well as take I-75 south to Florida or further north to Atlanta and beyond. If bumper-to-bumper traffic isn’t your speed, or you’re trying to go green or you rely on public transit, Macon is here for you. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) has bus routes that serve various parts of the city, good for those commuting to downtown for work. Macon also knows a thing or two about showmanship. The city has a trolley system to take folks (mainly tourists) around town. Offering tours of downtown Macon for over a decade, the trolleys stop at major historical sites (the Hay House, Tubman African Museum) to give visitors (or residents looking for a weekend activity) a treat.

Macon’s self-proclaimed motto is “the Song and the Soul of the South.” It definitely has the history, heritage and hipness to do so. It is an ever-evolving city that welcomes newcomers and those searching for a bit of hip with their southern hospitality. After all, southern rock was born here. Grab your bags and discover what life-changing “firsts” Macon has in store for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Macon?
In Macon, the median rent is $640 for a studio, $809 for a 1-bedroom, $934 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,260 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Macon, check out our monthly Macon Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Macon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Macon from include Warner Robins, Stockbridge, McDonough, Locust Grove, and Covington.

Similar Pages

Macon 1 BedroomsMacon 2 Bedrooms
Macon Apartments with GymMacon Apartments with Pool
Macon Pet Friendly Places