/
/
carrollton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM
39 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, GA📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Burson Ave
603 Burson Avenue, Carrollton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
PLEASE VIEW DETAILS!! - gas- natural/pipe water- city of carrollton electric- GA POWER school district - carrollton elementary, middle, high To do our part: because of the covid-19 we are only showing any of our properties to approved applicants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
281 Northwinds Blvd Unit G-1
281 Northwinds Boulevard, Carrollton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
281 Northwinds Blvd Unit G-1 Available 07/15/20 281 Northwinds Blvd Unit G-1 - Single Level 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Fireplace in Living Room Dining/Kitchen Combo Total Electric -No Utilities Included No Pets Allowed (RLNE4882401)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Rome Street
106 Rome St, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Downtown Square of Carrollton--Furnished w/Utilities Included 6 Month Lease Available - Executive Rental for Professionals on the Square! Breathtaking 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath furnished apartment with utilities included! One Level.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 North White Street Unit #7
541 N White St, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED!! PLEASE VIEW DETAILS - THIS APARTMENT IS FULLY FURNISHED! 2 BED 1.5 BATH. MUST SEE PICTURES! To do our part: because of the covid-19 we are only showing any of our properties to approved applicants.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Haygood Place
101 Haygood Place, Carrollton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1492 sqft
- *Total Electric *GA Power *Carrollton City Water school district- carrollton elementary/middle/high No Pets Allowed (RLNE4963726)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
207 Katherine Ct
207 Katherine Court, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1438 sqft
Move in Ready! Cottages of Carrollton! City of Carrollton Schools. New Roof, all new floors and new paint throughout, modern kitchen with breakfast area, spacious master bedroom with sitting area, double vanities. No Pets!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
506 Tanner St
506 Tanner Street, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
Perfect location! Located within historical downtown Carrollton and walking distance to Adamson Square. This is available to lease residentially or commercially. 2 units are currently available and can be rented to combine if preferred.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
227 Garden Lake Drive
227 Garden Lake Drive, Carroll County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1290 sqft
2 bed 0ne bath
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
458 Shirey Dairy Road
458 Shirey Dairy Road, Carroll County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2530 sqft
EXECUTIVE RENTAL - (RLNE5424142)
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
230 Sage Drive
230 Sage Drive, Carroll County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1236 Clem Lowell Road
1236 Clem Lowell Road, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1071 sqft
COUNTRY LIVING!! PLEASE SEE DETAILS!!! - gas-natural/pipe electric- EMC water- carroll county water authority school district- Whitesburg elementary/central middle and high To do our part: because of the covid-19 we are only showing any of our
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
6 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 E Bay Springs Drive
1017 East Bay Springs Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
1017 E Bay Springs Drive Available 08/15/20 Spacious ranch in great school district - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2477800)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401-8 Tallapoosa St
401 Tallapoosa St W, Bremen, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3935371)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2277 Ashton Dr
2277 Ashton Drive, Carroll County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
699 sqft
Studio Apartment - Property Id: 297902 Brand new remodel. Studio apartment in basement with your own parking space and entrence. Double doors with keypad entery. Full kitchen and full bathroom with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
516 Firethorn Court
516 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
303 Augusta Woods Drive
303 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1800 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 Augusta Woods Drive
301 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2002 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Nandina Court
1006 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1689 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Nandina Court
1008 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
517 Firethorn Court
517 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2002 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
521 Firethorn Court
521 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1915 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
527 Firethorn Court
527 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carrollton, the median rent is $705 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $854 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,121 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carrollton, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carrollton area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Kennesaw State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carrollton from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Smyrna.