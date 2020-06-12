221 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2083 Quilt Court
2083 Quilt Court, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1457 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in a Quite Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2063 Phillips Road
2063 Phillips Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1768 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE!! This Home Has A Lot to Offer!! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With A Bonus Room. Living Room Features Fireplace, Bright Open Floor Plan and Floor to Ceiling Bay WIndows.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1402 Mill Lake Circle
1402 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! This MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Bonus Room is Located on a Large Corner Lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1579 Dillard Road
1579 Dillard Road, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1700 sqft
Completely renovated home in a cozy subdivision: New floors, New paint Inside/out. Brand new stainless appliances. Great Master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Full size open kitchen. Great room with fireplace. Private back patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1716 Tree Line Road
1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1828 sqft
*** Available Now .*** You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5968 Wellborn Trce
5968 Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1493 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a MUST SEE!! Large open bright living room with separate dining room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen offers new black appliance, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6321 Laurel Post Drive
6321 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1305 Adcox Sq
1305 Adcox Square, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1600 sqft
Newer Cozy Condo 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, built in 2010, One car garage, swimming pool, clubhouse, in Stone Mountain, Very good location, Closing shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5848 Wellborn Oaks Ct
5848 Wellborn Oaks Court, Redan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1355 sqft
LARGE HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MARTA AND BALL PARK. OWNER REQUESTS NO SECTION 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6462 Marbut Road
6462 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
6462 Marbut Rd. Lithonia, GA 30058 is a single family home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1987. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6258 Marbut Farms Rd
6258 Marbut Farms Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available soon! The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. We are now accepting applications for this home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6122 Great Oaks Drive
6122 Great Oaks Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1782 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BR TRAD'L IN WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME FEATURES A SITTING PORCH, FORMAL LIVING & DINING, COZY DEN W/FIREPLACE, BRIGHT KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK & LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1748 Charmeth Rd
1748 Charmeth Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
5712 Albans Way
5712 Albans Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4741 White Oak Path
4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
5465 Panola Downs Road
5465 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
This spacious single family home was recently re-painted and comes with a two car garage with plenty of extra storage space, as well as a large backyard.

Last updated May 9 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1879 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home that comes with 1644 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
City GuideRedan
In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."

Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down.

Moving to Redan

Redan is known for having affordable homes, and this appealing fact holds true whether you are looking to buy or rent. If you want to rent an apartment, you can find studios for a livable price, though you may break your back during all the searching. If you want to live larger, you can upgrade to four bedrooms and still pay less than the rest of the country, and the state. These rents are practically a steal compared to Atlanta prices.

Demand for apartments in Redan isn't too crazy, but you would still be wise to start your search in good time to be sure of finding your perfect place. With a vacancy rate of 6.6 percent, which is just a touch lower than in the average U.S. neighborhood, Redan offers attractive homes for rent to people who are prepared to spend a little time searching.

Neighborhoods

Redan itself is tiny – it’s almost considered a neighborhood in Atlanta. But if you want to know more about some specific areas and what they’ll cost you, check out more information below

Biffle Park: Biffle Park is on the west side of Redan. This is a cozy neighborhood – the community is tight.

Redan Park: Redan Park is on the east side of Redan. This area of town is a little busier and more lively – and there is also a bigger selection for renters, along with more affordable rents.

Living in Redan

Living in Redan is convenient because it’s so close to Atlanta. Therefore, you will want to have a car when you live there so you can get back and forth to the big city without having to rely on public transport. Redan is also not a town that's particularly good for getting around on foot, because things are pretty spread out. So make sure you have your own wheels if you are going to be going to the grocery store or shopping for new clothes (which you’ll most likely be doing when you live so close to Atlanta!)

Redan is great because you can go into Atlanta and experience the thrilling nightlife, delicious restaurant scene, and great shopping – but you can also sleep like a baby in your sleepy suburb. And of course the National Park is one of the biggest draws in the whole region. If you move to Redan, you will be the envy of your nature-loving friends, as the great outdoors will essentially be right in your backyard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Redan?
The average rent price for Redan rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Redan?
Some of the colleges located in the Redan area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Redan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Redan from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

