221 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA
Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down.
Redan is known for having affordable homes, and this appealing fact holds true whether you are looking to buy or rent. If you want to rent an apartment, you can find studios for a livable price, though you may break your back during all the searching. If you want to live larger, you can upgrade to four bedrooms and still pay less than the rest of the country, and the state. These rents are practically a steal compared to Atlanta prices.
Demand for apartments in Redan isn't too crazy, but you would still be wise to start your search in good time to be sure of finding your perfect place. With a vacancy rate of 6.6 percent, which is just a touch lower than in the average U.S. neighborhood, Redan offers attractive homes for rent to people who are prepared to spend a little time searching.
Redan itself is tiny – it’s almost considered a neighborhood in Atlanta. But if you want to know more about some specific areas and what they’ll cost you, check out more information below
Biffle Park: Biffle Park is on the west side of Redan. This is a cozy neighborhood – the community is tight.
Redan Park: Redan Park is on the east side of Redan. This area of town is a little busier and more lively – and there is also a bigger selection for renters, along with more affordable rents.
Living in Redan is convenient because it’s so close to Atlanta. Therefore, you will want to have a car when you live there so you can get back and forth to the big city without having to rely on public transport. Redan is also not a town that's particularly good for getting around on foot, because things are pretty spread out. So make sure you have your own wheels if you are going to be going to the grocery store or shopping for new clothes (which you’ll most likely be doing when you live so close to Atlanta!)
Redan is great because you can go into Atlanta and experience the thrilling nightlife, delicious restaurant scene, and great shopping – but you can also sleep like a baby in your sleepy suburb. And of course the National Park is one of the biggest draws in the whole region. If you move to Redan, you will be the envy of your nature-loving friends, as the great outdoors will essentially be right in your backyard.