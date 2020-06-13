/
129 Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA📍
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Results within 1 mile of Lilburn
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1351 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
1099 Brittwood Place
1099 Brittwood Pl, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1174 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! - Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome!! Located in the Heart of Norcross!! For More Information TEXT 470-364-2134 All Applications are online at www.bravorealtyga.
1931 Paxton Ridge Ct
1931 Paxton Ridge Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1792 sqft
Like New - 3 Bed / 3 Bath Townhome in Lilburn's Paxton Landing Subdivision - Available now! Townhome with beautiful granite kitchen counter tops with separate island and walk-in pantry. Open concept living and dining area.
4010 Leeambur Court Northwest
4010 Leeambur Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2500 sqft
Brand NEW! Great Neighborhood! Quiet! Cul de Sec 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths! Remodeled Bathrooms Remodeled kitchen: Granite countertops with ALL new appliances; stove, dishwasher, refrigerator New paint... New CARPET...
145 Jackson Point
145 Jackson Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2610 sqft
Parkview HS district, Exceptionally 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a large family room with fireplace and high ceiling.
3665 MANCHESTER Drive
3665 Manchester Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2104 sqft
Newly renovated basement apartment with 2 bedrooms, a new kitchen and new bathroom! Private access with fenced in yard! Carpets will be cleaned prior to tenancy. Call Amanda Livermont for a private tour and to apply.
6824 Mimosa Circle
6824 Mimosa Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3515 sqft
A Must See, Move-In Ready 4 Side Brick 4Bed/3Ba Almost Like New House in Sought After Swim/Tennis Neighborhood At Parkview District. Paint,New Tiles in Bath. Trim Painted a Year Ago. Full Bath On Main Level.
1000 Jeanette Ln
1000 Jeanette Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! NO APPLICATION FEE! Be sure to ask about "$100 Good Tenant Incentive Credit" This conveniently located townhouse is in a quiet neighborhood near Beaver Ruin Road minutes from Hwy 85 and Hwy 29.
514 Rams Court
514 Rams Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2391 sqft
Great Home in Parkview School District** Newly Fresh paint inside ** 2 Story Entrance Foyer ** Formal dining room, and two story family room ** Whole house wood floor ** Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet ** Master bath features double
Results within 5 miles of Lilburn
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
The Veranda
100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1624 sqft
Convenient access to Route 85. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, oversized garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include fitness trails, sports courts and picnic areas with grilling stations.
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
