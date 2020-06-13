92 Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

Valdosta, GA

Just north of the Florida border, on the southern tip of Georgia, sits the quaint little city of Valdosta, GA. Home to a variety of lifelong Southerners and implants alike, “Azalea City” boasts apartments catering to individuals from a wide range of income brackets. Are you ready to join the 50,000 residents who call Valdosta home? If yes, great! You’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Valdosta, Georgia apartment for you!

Rentals in Valdosta run the gamut from cheap apartments (including studio units and one-bedroom apartments for $500 or less) all the way up to spacious (1200-plus square foot) luxury apartments and houses for rent going for $1500 or more. Likewise, amenities range from basic to lavish (including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Olympic size pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, etc), presenting both cheapskates and high rollers a plethora of renting options. Pet-friendly leases are available as well, usually for an extra $25-$50 a month. Rest assured, you won’t have a problem finding an apartment complex willing to welcome your four-legged roommate with open arms.

Valdosta is home to more than 10,000 students at Valdosta State University, and you’ll find a ton of cheap apartments (and a few upscale rentals as well) in close proximity to campus. Vacancies are commonplace at most of these apartments, but some do fill up completely once the fall semester has begun. To make sure you have the pick of the apartment litter, start your apartment search no later than early summer if you’re a VSU student looking for a campus area crash pad.

The city also plays host to thousands of military and civilian personnel employed at nearby Moody Air Force base. The closer you get to the base, the more likely you are to find pricier, more family-oriented apartments and townhouses. No matter which part of the city you’re targeting, though, be sure to equip yourself with proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Popular neighborhoods in Valdosta include Highland Heights, Five Points, and especially Remerton, whose residents include students, recent grads, and growing families and whose rental properties range from bargain-priced studios and one-bedrooms to spacious, family-friendly townhouses and condos. There’s no such thing as a red flag danger zone in Valdosta, but property crime rates throughout the city are a bit higher than the national average. When going out, make sure you use common sense and lock your doors and you’ll be fine. If you want more protection, consider a basic renter’s insurance policy, which reimburses you if your precious (and not-so-precious) belongings are stolen or destroyed.

Even though churches outnumber bars about twelve to one in Valdosta (in fact, churches outnumber pretty much everything), there’s actually quite a lot to do in the city once you’ve learned the ropes. Night owls will certainly enjoy bar hopping down “Bar Row,” while the variety of museums, live theaters, university galleries, and hiking/biking trails offer entertainment options for residents with a diverse range of interests.

Sound like your cup of tea? Of course it does! Start clicking away for the apartment of your dreams in Valdosta, and best of luck!