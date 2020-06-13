Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
52 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
3 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$626
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 IOLA DR
1809 Iola Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
804 sqft
SUPER CUTE 2 BED 1 BATH HOME - SUPER CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED CLOSE TO VSU. HOME FEATURES A FIREPLACE , KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, & A NICE SIZED BACKYARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2420 BEMISS RD SUITE D
2420 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
OFFICE SPACE ON BEMISS - GREAT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED ON BEMISS, 3 LARGE OFFICE, RECEPTIONIST AREA, LARGE LOBBY, KITCHEN GULLEY AREA, 2 RESTROOMS, (ONE IS PRIVATE). (RLNE5638684)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Slater Street
1507 Slater Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2254 sqft
Walk to VSU - Large 4BD/2.5B located across the street from VSU's front campus in the Historical District. Mostly hardwood floors throughout. Two living areas. Carport. $1,100/mo yard service included. (RLNE3413797)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2311 Park Lane
2311 Park Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1528 sqft
2311 Park Lane Available 06/18/20 Brick style 3bd home in City of Valdosta! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Valdosta. Home has brick fireplace, walk-in shower, drive way with car port and storage shed in backyard.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Blythwood Drive
804 Blythwood Road, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2340 sqft
Ranch style home - Ranch style 4 BR/ 2.5 BA home. Living room has a brick fire place. The kitchen on this home is gorgeous! It has stainless steel appliances, a break fast area as well as a formal dining room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
2497 sqft
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Charlton Street
509 Charlton Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1445 sqft
Home near downtown Valdosta - Renovated brick home located in downtown Valdosta! This home has the original oak wood floors, a fireplace, 3 oversized bedrooms, and a bathroom. It has a wonderful yard to enjoy the Georgia weather.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR
1017 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2452 sqft
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR Available 07/01/20 COLONIAL STYLE HOMES - BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL STYLE HOME HAS IT ALL! THIS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF COUNTRY CLUB RD IN VALDOSTA, GA. LOVELY TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE
5238 Fortress Cir, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE Available 07/01/20 3/2 CLOSE LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR MOODY AFB! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TRAY CEILINGS. ARCHED ENTRYWAY INTO HALL WHERE 2 GIEST BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
347 Sawgrass Drive
347 Sawgrass Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1288 sqft
347 Sawgrass Drive Available 06/17/20 3BD/2B in Blue Pool Subdivision. - 3BD/2B home in the Blue Pool Subdivision. Fenced Yard. No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2423817)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2092 S. Sherwood Dr. B-11
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rolling Hills Condos - Gated - Beautifully updated condo in the exclusive Rolling Hills Condo's. 2BD/2B with hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Gated community with pool. Downstairs unit. Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 LaSalle Drive
2006 Lasalle Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1216 sqft
2006 LaSalle Drive Available 06/17/20 3BD/1B home $695/mo. - 3BD/1B home in well established Valdosta neighborhood. Painted concrete floors throughout. (RLNE3929291)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Ginny Drive
3009 Ginny Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1174 sqft
Centrally Located - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is close to all Valdosta has to offer and not too far from MAFB. The kitchen has a stove refrigerator and dishwasher. Ceiling fans are in the living room and 2 of the bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
911 Williamsburg Drive
911 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2151 sqft
Magnolia Plantation Home - 4 bedroom 2 baths, living room w/fireplace, Family Room, dining room, Kitchen w/breakfast area and a farmhouse sink, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, vented microwave, approx 2151 sqft, blt 1986, CH/A (gas heat &

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 W. Hill Ave
114 W Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA
Studio
$2,475
2701 sqft
Professional Office Space in Historic Downtown - Tri-level commercial property located in downtown Valdosta. Minimum 2 year lease agreement with options available. (RLNE5098366)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1204 Lakeview Drive
1204 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1676 sqft
Like New! - Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1717 Iola Drive
1717 Iola Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
992 sqft
1717 Iola Drive, Valdosta 31602 - This property is a cozy 2BR/1BA home conveniently close to VSU campus. Appliances included are a stove and refrigerator. Recently updated, this property has a bonus sunroom and hard flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1776 sqft
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Shealy Place
1510 Shealy Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1367 sqft
House in the City! - This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the city. It has a living room, a den, and a kitchen. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
339 Brookfield Road
339 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1139 sqft
339 Brookfield Road Available 06/15/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in Somerset - $695/mo - Large 2BD/2.5B Townhouse located in Somerset behind Big Lots. Tenant responsible for maintaining their side of the lawn. (RLNE2381685)

Median Rent in Valdosta

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Valdosta is $555, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $711.
Studio
$551
1 Bed
$555
2 Beds
$711
City GuideValdosta
Valdosta, GA

Just north of the Florida border, on the southern tip of Georgia, sits the quaint little city of Valdosta, GA. Home to a variety of lifelong Southerners and implants alike, “Azalea City” boasts apartments catering to individuals from a wide range of income brackets. Are you ready to join the 50,000 residents who call Valdosta home? If yes, great! You’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Valdosta, Georgia apartment for you!

Rentals in Valdosta run the gamut from cheap apartments (including studio units and one-bedroom apartments for $500 or less) all the way up to spacious (1200-plus square foot) luxury apartments and houses for rent going for $1500 or more. Likewise, amenities range from basic to lavish (including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Olympic size pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, etc), presenting both cheapskates and high rollers a plethora of renting options. Pet-friendly leases are available as well, usually for an extra $25-$50 a month. Rest assured, you won’t have a problem finding an apartment complex willing to welcome your four-legged roommate with open arms.

Valdosta is home to more than 10,000 students at Valdosta State University, and you’ll find a ton of cheap apartments (and a few upscale rentals as well) in close proximity to campus. Vacancies are commonplace at most of these apartments, but some do fill up completely once the fall semester has begun. To make sure you have the pick of the apartment litter, start your apartment search no later than early summer if you’re a VSU student looking for a campus area crash pad.

The city also plays host to thousands of military and civilian personnel employed at nearby Moody Air Force base. The closer you get to the base, the more likely you are to find pricier, more family-oriented apartments and townhouses. No matter which part of the city you’re targeting, though, be sure to equip yourself with proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Popular neighborhoods in Valdosta include Highland Heights, Five Points, and especially Remerton, whose residents include students, recent grads, and growing families and whose rental properties range from bargain-priced studios and one-bedrooms to spacious, family-friendly townhouses and condos. There’s no such thing as a red flag danger zone in Valdosta, but property crime rates throughout the city are a bit higher than the national average. When going out, make sure you use common sense and lock your doors and you’ll be fine. If you want more protection, consider a basic renter’s insurance policy, which reimburses you if your precious (and not-so-precious) belongings are stolen or destroyed.

Even though churches outnumber bars about twelve to one in Valdosta (in fact, churches outnumber pretty much everything), there’s actually quite a lot to do in the city once you’ve learned the ropes. Night owls will certainly enjoy bar hopping down “Bar Row,” while the variety of museums, live theaters, university galleries, and hiking/biking trails offer entertainment options for residents with a diverse range of interests.

Sound like your cup of tea? Of course it does! Start clicking away for the apartment of your dreams in Valdosta, and best of luck!

June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Valdosta rents increased slightly over the past month

Valdosta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Valdosta stand at $556 for a one-bedroom apartment and $711 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Valdosta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Valdosta over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Georgia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Valdosta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Valdosta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Valdosta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Valdosta's median two-bedroom rent of $711 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Valdosta.
    • While rents in Valdosta fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Valdosta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Valdosta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Valdosta?
    In Valdosta, the median rent is $551 for a studio, $555 for a 1-bedroom, $711 for a 2-bedroom, and $972 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Valdosta, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Valdosta?
    Some of the colleges located in the Valdosta area include Valdosta State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Valdosta?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Valdosta from include Lake City, Madison, and Tifton.

