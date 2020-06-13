Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
41 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4506 Marthas Way
4506 Martha's Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1818 sqft
4506 Marthas Way Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! Grovetown Ranch with No Carpet! - Coming Soon! This spacious ranch offers tile and laminate flooring, granite countertops,and a sprinkler system in the large fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2414 sqft
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
127 Barbara Street
127 Barbara Street, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1304 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Patio Home Conveniently Located 2 minutes from Fort Gordon Gate 2. Approximately 1300 Square Feet. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Living Room and Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
432 Northop Place
432 Northrop Place, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available Now Check out this 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ 1 Car Garage Townhome !!! Located minutes from Gate 2, Fort Gordon; minutes to I-20 (gateway to everything), near schools, shopping, and restaurants, this beautiful 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2031 Lake Forest Drive
2031 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! Available June 26. 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
407 Madison Street
407 Madison Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
307 Elbrus Way
307 Elbrus Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Available to rent July 1st, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch style one story home in Columbia county. House has large Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Kitchen has smooth cooktop range and two pantry cabinets for great storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
210 Harvestwood Drive
210 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! (Showings after July 16th) Available July 19th. Well Maintained 2bed - 2bath townhome located close to Fort Gordon Gate 2. Watch video tour of home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
357 Washington St
357 Washington Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1791 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off one months rent with 12 month lease executed prior to June 15, 2020.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4416 Felmellow Drive
4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2531 sqft
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
529 Country Glen Drive
529 Country Glen Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 529 Country Glen Drive in Grovetown. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
123 Harvestwood Drive
123 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
123 Harvestwood Drive - Harvestwood - Available 3/16/2020! Attached townhouse with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Laundry area.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5031 Reynolds Way
5031 Reynolds Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2675 sqft
4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH A SWIMMING POOL, LARGE DEN, HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SUNROOM OFF OF BREAKFAST AREA, OWNERS SUIIE W/ SITTING AREA AND FIREPLACE. APPLICATION/CREDIT CHECK - GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED!
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2067 sqft
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.
City GuideGrovetown
In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all.

Moving to Grovetown

How Much Will it Cost?

The cost of living in Grovetown is a reasonable amount less than that of the Georgia average and substantial savings can be made in comparison to the national average cost of living.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four to six weeks to relocate to an apartment in Grovetown. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental to avoid it slipping away from your grasp. Since Grovetown does have a humid subtropical climate, it's best to avoid the summer months to save yourself from heatstroke.

What You Need

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit to be in a strong position to seal the deal with landlords who can be choosy.

Places to Live in Grovetown

There is a reasonable choice of rentals available in Grovetown, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that is of most appeal to you. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be good to go!

Beretta Dr: This area has a WalkScore of only 11 from 100, so it's wise to have access to a car if you choose to reside on Beretta Drive. Nevertheless, there are three schools in close proximity to the area, and there's a good choice of serviced apartments and studio apartments available.

Lynbrook Way: This neighborhood affords easy access to and from Interstate 20 as well as being a tranquil part of the city, with exceptionally low levels of crime, make Lynbrook Way an attractive option for those who are looking for a 1 bedroom apartment in Grovetown.

Woodward Dr: Woodward Dr., like Lynbrook Way, is a very peaceful part of the city with a notably low rate of crime. There are three schools situated very close by, in addition to a couple of restaurants -- the curiously named Swimmers & Kluckers, providing American-style cuisines, and Subway Sandwiches.

Northrop Pl: This neighborhood offers three schools within the close vicinity, together with four restaurants and a particularly low crime rate, Northrop Pl. most certainly makes an attractive option when searching for an apartment for rent in the Grovetown area.

Grove Landing Lane: Grove Landing Lane is located merely a couple of minutes' drive from central Grovetown, and just minutes from Interstate 20 and Interstate 520. There are two schools situated in the immediate vicinity, and there's also easy access to local shops.

Life in Grovetown

Getting Around

Getting around by car is pretty simplistic for residents of Grovetown. Georgia State Route 223, which is known as Robinson Avenue as it passes through the city, travels via portions of Richmond, McDuffie, Columbia, and Warren counties. Outside the city limits, Interstate 20 travels just north of the city, and connects Atlanta and Columbia. A little south of the city limits is US 78 / US 278 / SR 10 which leads to Augusta, Harlem, and Thomson. The SR 383 connects Fort Gordon's Gate 1 with Evans City, and is situated just east of Grovetown. The nearest regional airport to Grovetown is Augusta Regional Airport located five miles distant on Aviation Way, Augusta. The closest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at N Terminal Parkway, Atlanta, and is 138 miles from the city of Grovetown. For those who wish to travel by rail, the nearest train stations are located in Georgia, about 136 miles away.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Grovetown keep themselves busy? Well, for the avid golfer, there are plenty of top-class courses in and around the Augusta area. The most famous of them all is at Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is played once yearly during the first full week of April. The club is approximately 14 miles from central Grovetown.

Parks

Otherwise however, for those who prefer to avoid the insatiable pleasures connected with knocking a little white ball around the countryside with a stick, the Permanent Collection hosted at the Morris Museum of Art on 10th St, Augusta, features genre artwork, antebellum art, impressionism, still life, and Civil War related art works. Euchee Creek Park on Harlem Grovetown Road, Grovetown provides a plethora of walkways, some of which are easy-going and some are more suited to the more adventurously spirited folks. There's an extensive picnicking area at the park for those who prefer to chill out. Patriots Park on Columbia Road, Grovetown, is perhaps not what you would think. Here, you'll find a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex that offers a fitness center, four racquetball courts, as well as areas for basketball and volleyball. There's also a meeting room available for hire should you feel the need to discuss your sporting prowess at some length with your compatriots.

Grovetown Museum on Robinson Avenue is a 100-year-old property that now houses a detailed collection of artifacts pertaining to the Grovetown area.

Dining

Grovetown offers some superior dining experiences, among them being the Cracker Barrel Restaurant on Park 20 W. This establishment serves breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, in the full-on American style! Emilio's Italian Eatery Restaurant on Parkwest Drive, provides Italiano fare at its very finest, so don't be expecting anything less than a bellisimo experience when you visit this joint! Kiosco Mexican Restaurant on Wrightsboro Road is arguably the best Mexican place in the city. Dare to try it, and find out for yourself. The staff is friendly and fun, the food is delicious and plentiful, and the surroundings are quintessentially a Mexican affair. Armando's Grill and Pizzeria Restaurant also on Wrightsboro Road awards its clientele with an offering of Italian meets American cuisine. The dining experience at Armando's can turn into a vociferous undertaking (aka Karaoke combined with the gentle flow of Italian wine), so if you're intent on latter-day dining, come equipped with your song list.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Grovetown?
The average rent price for Grovetown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Grovetown?
Some of the colleges located in the Grovetown area include Augusta Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and Augusta University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Grovetown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grovetown from include Augusta, Aiken, Martinez, Evans, and Greenwood.

