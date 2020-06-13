188 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA📍
With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all.
How Much Will it Cost?
The cost of living in Grovetown is a reasonable amount less than that of the Georgia average and substantial savings can be made in comparison to the national average cost of living.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four to six weeks to relocate to an apartment in Grovetown. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental to avoid it slipping away from your grasp. Since Grovetown does have a humid subtropical climate, it's best to avoid the summer months to save yourself from heatstroke.
What You Need
You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit to be in a strong position to seal the deal with landlords who can be choosy.
There is a reasonable choice of rentals available in Grovetown, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that is of most appeal to you. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be good to go!
Beretta Dr: This area has a WalkScore of only 11 from 100, so it's wise to have access to a car if you choose to reside on Beretta Drive. Nevertheless, there are three schools in close proximity to the area, and there's a good choice of serviced apartments and studio apartments available.
Lynbrook Way: This neighborhood affords easy access to and from Interstate 20 as well as being a tranquil part of the city, with exceptionally low levels of crime, make Lynbrook Way an attractive option for those who are looking for a 1 bedroom apartment in Grovetown.
Woodward Dr: Woodward Dr., like Lynbrook Way, is a very peaceful part of the city with a notably low rate of crime. There are three schools situated very close by, in addition to a couple of restaurants -- the curiously named Swimmers & Kluckers, providing American-style cuisines, and Subway Sandwiches.
Northrop Pl: This neighborhood offers three schools within the close vicinity, together with four restaurants and a particularly low crime rate, Northrop Pl. most certainly makes an attractive option when searching for an apartment for rent in the Grovetown area.
Grove Landing Lane: Grove Landing Lane is located merely a couple of minutes' drive from central Grovetown, and just minutes from Interstate 20 and Interstate 520. There are two schools situated in the immediate vicinity, and there's also easy access to local shops.
Getting Around
Getting around by car is pretty simplistic for residents of Grovetown. Georgia State Route 223, which is known as Robinson Avenue as it passes through the city, travels via portions of Richmond, McDuffie, Columbia, and Warren counties. Outside the city limits, Interstate 20 travels just north of the city, and connects Atlanta and Columbia. A little south of the city limits is US 78 / US 278 / SR 10 which leads to Augusta, Harlem, and Thomson. The SR 383 connects Fort Gordon's Gate 1 with Evans City, and is situated just east of Grovetown. The nearest regional airport to Grovetown is Augusta Regional Airport located five miles distant on Aviation Way, Augusta. The closest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at N Terminal Parkway, Atlanta, and is 138 miles from the city of Grovetown. For those who wish to travel by rail, the nearest train stations are located in Georgia, about 136 miles away.
Keeping Busy
How do folks who reside in Grovetown keep themselves busy? Well, for the avid golfer, there are plenty of top-class courses in and around the Augusta area. The most famous of them all is at Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is played once yearly during the first full week of April. The club is approximately 14 miles from central Grovetown.
Parks
Otherwise however, for those who prefer to avoid the insatiable pleasures connected with knocking a little white ball around the countryside with a stick, the Permanent Collection hosted at the Morris Museum of Art on 10th St, Augusta, features genre artwork, antebellum art, impressionism, still life, and Civil War related art works. Euchee Creek Park on Harlem Grovetown Road, Grovetown provides a plethora of walkways, some of which are easy-going and some are more suited to the more adventurously spirited folks. There's an extensive picnicking area at the park for those who prefer to chill out. Patriots Park on Columbia Road, Grovetown, is perhaps not what you would think. Here, you'll find a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex that offers a fitness center, four racquetball courts, as well as areas for basketball and volleyball. There's also a meeting room available for hire should you feel the need to discuss your sporting prowess at some length with your compatriots.
Grovetown Museum on Robinson Avenue is a 100-year-old property that now houses a detailed collection of artifacts pertaining to the Grovetown area.
Dining
Grovetown offers some superior dining experiences, among them being the Cracker Barrel Restaurant on Park 20 W. This establishment serves breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, in the full-on American style! Emilio's Italian Eatery Restaurant on Parkwest Drive, provides Italiano fare at its very finest, so don't be expecting anything less than a bellisimo experience when you visit this joint! Kiosco Mexican Restaurant on Wrightsboro Road is arguably the best Mexican place in the city. Dare to try it, and find out for yourself. The staff is friendly and fun, the food is delicious and plentiful, and the surroundings are quintessentially a Mexican affair. Armando's Grill and Pizzeria Restaurant also on Wrightsboro Road awards its clientele with an offering of Italian meets American cuisine. The dining experience at Armando's can turn into a vociferous undertaking (aka Karaoke combined with the gentle flow of Italian wine), so if you're intent on latter-day dining, come equipped with your song list.