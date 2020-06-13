188 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA

Life in Grovetown

Getting Around

Getting around by car is pretty simplistic for residents of Grovetown. Georgia State Route 223, which is known as Robinson Avenue as it passes through the city, travels via portions of Richmond, McDuffie, Columbia, and Warren counties. Outside the city limits, Interstate 20 travels just north of the city, and connects Atlanta and Columbia. A little south of the city limits is US 78 / US 278 / SR 10 which leads to Augusta, Harlem, and Thomson. The SR 383 connects Fort Gordon's Gate 1 with Evans City, and is situated just east of Grovetown. The nearest regional airport to Grovetown is Augusta Regional Airport located five miles distant on Aviation Way, Augusta. The closest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at N Terminal Parkway, Atlanta, and is 138 miles from the city of Grovetown. For those who wish to travel by rail, the nearest train stations are located in Georgia, about 136 miles away.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Grovetown keep themselves busy? Well, for the avid golfer, there are plenty of top-class courses in and around the Augusta area. The most famous of them all is at Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is played once yearly during the first full week of April. The club is approximately 14 miles from central Grovetown.

Parks

Otherwise however, for those who prefer to avoid the insatiable pleasures connected with knocking a little white ball around the countryside with a stick, the Permanent Collection hosted at the Morris Museum of Art on 10th St, Augusta, features genre artwork, antebellum art, impressionism, still life, and Civil War related art works. Euchee Creek Park on Harlem Grovetown Road, Grovetown provides a plethora of walkways, some of which are easy-going and some are more suited to the more adventurously spirited folks. There's an extensive picnicking area at the park for those who prefer to chill out. Patriots Park on Columbia Road, Grovetown, is perhaps not what you would think. Here, you'll find a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex that offers a fitness center, four racquetball courts, as well as areas for basketball and volleyball. There's also a meeting room available for hire should you feel the need to discuss your sporting prowess at some length with your compatriots.

Grovetown Museum on Robinson Avenue is a 100-year-old property that now houses a detailed collection of artifacts pertaining to the Grovetown area.

Dining

Grovetown offers some superior dining experiences, among them being the Cracker Barrel Restaurant on Park 20 W. This establishment serves breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, in the full-on American style! Emilio's Italian Eatery Restaurant on Parkwest Drive, provides Italiano fare at its very finest, so don't be expecting anything less than a bellisimo experience when you visit this joint! Kiosco Mexican Restaurant on Wrightsboro Road is arguably the best Mexican place in the city. Dare to try it, and find out for yourself. The staff is friendly and fun, the food is delicious and plentiful, and the surroundings are quintessentially a Mexican affair. Armando's Grill and Pizzeria Restaurant also on Wrightsboro Road awards its clientele with an offering of Italian meets American cuisine. The dining experience at Armando's can turn into a vociferous undertaking (aka Karaoke combined with the gentle flow of Italian wine), so if you're intent on latter-day dining, come equipped with your song list.