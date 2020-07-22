/
bulloch county
Last updated July 22 2020
44 Apartments for rent in Bulloch County, GA
1 of 18
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
453 Brannen Dr. #7
453 Brannen Drive, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1443 sqft
453 Brannen Dr. #7 Available 08/04/20 453 Brannen Drive #7 - Located in Cypress Villas on the corner of Cypress Lake Road and Brannen Drive. WILL BE COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! Pet friendly: cats and small dogs only.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
814 King Arthur Drive
814 King Authur Drive, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1746 sqft
Student, Fall - Student, Fall 4 bed/2 bath in Camelot for $1,500/m (RLNE5854996)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2308 Sydneys Chase
2308 Sydney, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1581 sqft
2308 Sydneys Chase Available 08/04/20 Student Rental 4 bed/4 bath $1,300/m - Student, Fall Talons Lake 4 bed/4 bath $1,300/m (RLNE5814389)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
101 1/2 Catherine Ave
101 1/2 Catherine Ave, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
101 1/2 Catherine Ave Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $700/m - 2 bed/1 bath apt Available Fall (RLNE5781037)
1 of 26
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
109 Greenwood Ave
109 Greenwood Avenue, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
109 Greenwood Ave Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional OR Student 4/2 house - Family/Prof $1,200/m Student $1,400/m (RLNE5764204)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
103 Oak Hollow Drive
103 Oak Hollow Drive, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2735 sqft
103 Oak Hollow Drive Available 08/04/20 Family/Professional 4 bed/3 bath house - Family/Professional 4 bed/ 3 bath two-story home in Northlake Subdivision Available August 2020 $1200/m (RLNE5764207)
1 of 31
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
79 South College Street
79 S College St, Statesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
975 sqft
WEST DISTRICT LOFT! 79 South College Street - Located in the up and coming West District in downtown Statesboro.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
439 Myrtle Crossing Lane
439 Myrtle Crossing Lane, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
439 Myrtle Crossing Lane Available 08/07/20 439 Myrtle Crossing Lane - Large 4 bedroom home located in Myrtle Crossing Subdivision. No pets. Call today for a showing! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4931382)
1 of 27
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4 South Walnut #6
4 South Walnut Street, Statesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 South Walnut #6 Available 08/01/20 4 South Walnut Street #6 - Spacious loft located in downtown Statesboro. LVP wood-like flooring throughout, stainless appliances, open floor-plan concept in the kitchen and living area. Pets possible.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
8100 Burkhalter Road #207
8100 Burkhalter Rd, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1518 sqft
8100 Burkhalter Road Unit 207 - Great unit located in Graystone! This unit is a spacious townhome and is an end unit! Call today for a showing! (RLNE3713606)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2409 Walden Way
2409 Walden Way, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
2409 Walden Way Available 07/24/20 2409 Walden Way - Located in Pulaski Point. This house sits on an acre lot. It also has an awesome backyard that is fenced in and a large back porch! Call today for a showing! (RLNE3274925)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
204 Sunview Drive
204 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1118 sqft
204 Sunview Drive Available 08/24/20 204 Sunview Drive - Located in Cobblestone Place. Pond side! Small fenced-in backyard. (RLNE3205932)
1 of 3
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
384 Rocker Road
384 Rocker Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1900 sqft
384 Rocker Road Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1970's brick ranch on about 2 acres - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1970's brick ranch, 1900 sq/ft on about 2 acres surrounded by pecan trees 2 miles from the I-16 & Hwy 67 exit. 9 miles from Statesboro.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1825 Mill Creek Road
1825 Mill Creek Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1825 Mill Creek Road - Located near the Statesboro Airport. Very spacious! Call today for a showing! No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2333057)
1 of 29
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
318 West Leyland Ct
318 W Leyland Ct, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
318 West Leyland - Located in Smith Creek subdivision. Spacious, stand-alone house with new flooring and fresh paint located on a cul-de-sac! Jacuzzi tub in master and separate shower! Call today for a showing! 912-489-4432 (RLNE2280790)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
203 Little Magnolia Ln
203 Little Magnolia Ln, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6041 Virginia Pine Ave
6041 Virginia Pine Ave, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in Whispering Pines!! Upgrades include nice laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances!! Call or come by the office for more details!! Not managed by Wise Choice Realty
1 of 1
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
116 Gentilly Dr
116 Gentilly Drive, Statesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th 2020! CLOSE TO CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN! CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR!
1 of 10
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1012 Bohler-Rimes Road
1012 Bohler Rimes Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Hardwood floors in the common area and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has separate pantry. Additional storage and laundry room located at the rear of the home. Back yard is fenced in. Country living at it finest.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
106 Cypress Lake Dr
106 Cypress Lake Dr, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath mobile home located right next to Cypress Lake! Call our office for details!
1 of 1
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
400 Catherine Ave
400 Catherine Avenue, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1736 sqft
Perfect 4 bedroom 4 bath rental minutes from campus and shopping. Call our office or come by to schedule your viewing today! Available August 2020!
1 of 8
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
319 South College St
319 South College Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath house in town, convenient to shopping and GSU. Over 1000 square feet. Living room in the front of house. Dining area next to kitchen with appliances. Serviced by the City for water, sewer and gas. Carport attached to house.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
324 North Main St
324 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
JUST RENOVATED BEAUTIFUL 2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, GREAT LOCATION WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY CALL AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS NO PETS
1 of 13
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
303 Four Seasons Drive
303 Four Seasons Dr, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1849 sqft
Home less than a year old in desirable Weatherstone neighborhood. Open floorplan with stainless steel appliances. LVP flooring throughout living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
Some of the colleges located in the Bulloch County area include Augusta Technical College, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Augusta University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
