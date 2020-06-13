226 Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Apartment List
Downtown Savannah
Wilshire Estates Savannah Mall
Windsor Forest
Paradise Park
Chatham Parkway
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
$
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pine Gardens
59 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakdale
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,695
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$911
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$952
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Paradise Park
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

Median Rent in Savannah

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Savannah is $907, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,047.
Studio
$799
1 Bed
$907
2 Beds
$1,047
3+ Beds
$1,428
City GuideSavannah
Welcome to Savannah! A gem on Georgia's coast. A city steeped in its rich history. Whether you're looking for an apartment in a Southern Gothic style house on one of the town's historic squares, or a suburban ranch home, Savannah's got the right rental for you. So let's get started on your apartment hunt!
Neighborhoods

So, there are over a million neighborhoods in Savannah that consider themselves distinct. On top of that, residents will outline over a million different neighborhood borders. There are a few distinct districts where you can easily find an apartment that suits your lifestyle and needs.

Downtown and Historic Districts

Historic homes divided into apartments of varying sizes, as well as a few new condo and apartment developments, await you downtown. Besides being close to the economic center of Savannah, there are also a number of shops, restaurants and bars in the historic district to keep you entertained. Prices for two bedrooms in this area range greatly, with smaller places going for $700-900 and larger homes and newer rentals going for $1200-1500.

Midtown

Midtown proper is located directly south of the downtown and historic districts and also has its fair share of charming Victorian homes and charming squares. The areas surrounding Midtown, however, also have a number of desirable rentals. Check out Midtown and its bordering neighborhoods, including Thomas Square and Ardsley Park.

Again, prices in Midtown vary greatly, depending on the rental type. Two bedroom apartments in older buildings generally go for $650-800, while single-family homes and newer developments will have price tags of $800-900.

Far-flung, Southside and the Suburbs

So maybe you're looking for something a little less urban than Savannah proper has to offer. No worries! The city has a variety of suburban and semi-suburban areas with affordable and desirable rentals.

The farther south from the downtown and historic districts you go, the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. Closer to downtown, the Southside neighborhoods of Bacon Park (Bacon!) and Bona Bella have single-family home rentals that feel like an even mix of urban and suburban, though the dominant rental market is in ranch-style homes. Keep going south and you'll find a lot of apartment and condo developments located within close proximity to chain restaurants and stores.

Outside the main city of limits lie a variety of unincorporated communities. Some of the best among them include Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, Isle of Hope and Richmond Hill, all of which are considered desirable far-flung Savannah neighborhoods. Southside and far-flung two bedrooms generally go for between $600-800.

Rental Tips

Savannah's real estate market is generally as welcoming as its people. Start your apartment hunt 30-60 days before your move-in date. Most rentals are available through online apartment classifieds (heyoooo!) without the assistance of a realtor. Deposits and background checks vary based on rental type and property manager. Expect to pay up to $50 for an application fee and one-month rent for a deposit.

Transportation

Buses are operated by the Chatham Area Transit system which has a number of bus lines that will get you in and around the city and neighboring towns. Despite the number of bus lines, residents prefer to walk or bike when possible. In fact, Savannah is one of the most walkable cities in the country!

Thaaaat's all folks! Hope this helped and best of luck finding your Savannah crash pad.

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Savannah rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,047 for a two-bedroom. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Savannah, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Savannah has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Savannah is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,047 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Savannah.
    • While rents in Savannah remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Savannah’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Savannah renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...

    View full Savannah Renter Survey

    Here’s how Savannah ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    C
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Savannah’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Savannah renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average and average scores."

    Key findings in Savannah include the following:

    • Savannah renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Savannah were commute time, affordability and social life, which all received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Savannah renters are pet-friendliness (C+) and safety and low crime rate (C).
    • Savannah did relatively well compared to other cities in Georgia, including Atlanta (B), Augusta (D) and Decatur (F).
    • Savannah earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "This town has a great historical background, but crime is on the high side." – Vanessa M.
    • "I love that it’s quiet yet only a mile from great shops and restaurants. The commute to work isn’t great, but it’s tolerable." – Emily W.
    • "I love the food, art and biking. But I dislike the segregation, crime and extreme humidity." – Courtney F.
    • "Good night life downtown while also being close to the beach. Relatively affordable for most people with different price ranges." - Matthew

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Savannah?
    In Savannah, the median rent is $799 for a studio, $907 for a 1-bedroom, $1,047 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,428 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Savannah, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Savannah?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Savannah include Downtown Savannah, Wilshire Estates Savannah Mall, Windsor Forest, Paradise Park, and Chatham Parkway.
    How pet-friendly is Savannah?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Savannah received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Savannah?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Savannah received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Savannah?
    Savannah renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Savannah did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Savannah?
    Savannah renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Savannah did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Savannah?
    Some of the colleges located in the Savannah area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Armstrong State University, College of Coastal Georgia, and University of South Carolina-Beaufort. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Savannah?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Savannah from include Pooler, Brunswick, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.

