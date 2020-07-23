382 Apartments for rent in Cobb County, GA

/
Cobb County
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
11 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
7 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
41 Units Available
Vinings
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
20 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
20 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,071
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
7 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
17 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$902
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$977
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
21 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
8 Units Available
Vinings
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$997
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1554 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
24 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
148 Units Available
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1239 sqft
Live luxuriously at Marketplace Vista, a community of apartments in Marietta, Georgia.
10 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
40 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
28 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
28 Units Available
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
8 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
5 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
26 Units Available
Vinings
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
19 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
4 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cobb County area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta have apartments for rent.
