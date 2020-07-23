/
pickens county
Last updated July 23 2020
31 Apartments for rent in Pickens County, GA📍
95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B
95 Whitfield Drive, Jasper, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Seconds to Hwy 515, Hwy 53 & downtown Jasper. Highway visibility with lots of traffic! Year round mountain views. This unit has fresh paint and is move in ready.
389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD
389 Black Knob Church Rd, Pickens County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
Hard to find private home sitting on 4 wooded acres for lease! Long driveway leads to this cape cod that offers covered porch overlooking the private yard, spacious living room with fireplace flows into the dining area and kitchen with granite
37 Court Street
37 Court Street, Jasper, GA
Studio
$1,800
1578 sqft
Incredible investment opportunity in Downtown Jasper. Beautifully remodeled office building 50 feet to the new courthouse.
Results within 1 mile of Pickens County
859 Lower Sassafras Parkway
859 Lower Sassafras Road, Dawson County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
Guest House - Property Id: 80136 Delightful furnished small guest house tucked away in the woods. The house is near a creek with multiple waterfalls and a fast moving creek. One waterfall drops 100ft over a cliff, but it's a hike to see it.
Results within 5 miles of Pickens County
193 MT PISGAH DRIVE
193 Mount Pisgah Dr, Gilmer County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Great Location; minutes to Hwy 515 and very spacious! Enjoy large bedrooms with walk in closets; the master bathroom features a huge Jacuzzi tub! Laundry right off the kitchen; open floor plan between kitchen and living area! Level/Gentle Terrain;
9015 Montclair Hills Dr
9015 Montclair Hills Dr, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2957 sqft
Main level boasts hardwood floors in foyer, bath, breakfast area and kitchen.Formal living room and dining room. BIG kitchen with island, pantry,refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, mom's work area & view to familyroom.
52 Wesley Way N
52 Wesley Way N, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA fee worth $120/mo. Owner pays trash pickup. Refrigerator, washer/dry included. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets.
1165 B Bartow St
1165 Bartow St, Waleska, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1990 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Secluded Single Family Home, on Two Acres in Waleska. Access to other Common Property Walking Trails Utilities included; Water & Sewer. Power and Gas Accounts are the tenants responsibility. Grounds maintained by Owner.
151 Preserve Parkway
151 Preserve Parkway, Ball Ground, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Newly renovated 3BR/2BA Ranch w/Full unfinished basement on 2+ Acres w/creek in the Ball Ground community. Home is professionally maintained inside and out. Impressive kitchen with lots of cabinets and Corian countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Pickens County
Laurel Canyon
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$1,129
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
54 KIKER STREET
54 Kiker Street, Ellijay, GA
Studio
$5,000
LARGE OFFICE BUILDING FOR LEASE - Located in the City of Ellijay.
20 CHURCH STREET #2
20 South Church Street, Ellijay, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
UPTOWN LIVING IN DOWNTOWN ELLIJAY! Be one of the FIRST to live in this Completely Renovated Historic Building in Beautiful Downtown Ellijay! This Gorgeous Building has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED into Stylish 2 BR/1BA Apartments (3 Apartments Total
Hickory Log
520 Winder Trail
520 Winder Trail, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Hickory Log
165 Fred Bishop Drive
165 Fred Bishop Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2800 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story Open floor Plan features brick/hardiplank exterior, two story foyer accented with hardwood floor, freesia carpet, Palladian windows, blinds throughout, decorator wall cut in shelves, arched doorways, 10' ceiling on
New Town
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
909 Pin Oak Place
909 Pin Oak Plc, Cherokee County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,945
4071 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3.
255 Bethany Manor Court
255 Bethany Manor Drive, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1986 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
5450 Bridle Drive
5450 Bridle Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1302 sqft
Beautiful Home with Natural Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,302 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Hickory Log
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.
227 Westwind Dr.
227 Westwind Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1486 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch w/master on the main. Move in ready and available 8/1/2020, Beautiful lawn in a quiet neighborhood convenient to Canton, Cumming and Alpharetta areas. Refrigerator is provided, agent is owner. No smoking or pets.
7765 Lazy River Lane
7765 Lazy River Lane, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1444 sqft
Beautiful ranch home on large, level lot. Freshly painted Split bedroom plan. Bedrooms have newer carpet. Wood floors. Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and large backyard.
