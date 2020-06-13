144 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA📍
All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time…
A few things you should know before settling into the Augusta abode of your choosing …
Be prepared! When filling out a renter’s application, you’ll need the basics (you might be surprised how many people forget them!). You’ll need 2 forms of I.D., proof of income (have both your most recent paycheck stub and your final stub from the previous year), and (most importantly) a respectable credit/rental history.
Beggars can’t be choosers, but Augusta tenants can… Whether you want to live on Artist’s Row or in Summerville, along the banks of the Savannah River or in the comfy confines of North Augusta (traitor!), you can plan on having your pick of the apartment litter. Also, note that many facilities offer leases ranging between 1 and 15 months, so if you’re only in town for a short spell, you can still land a comfy pad in Augusta.
Explore the alternatives… We won’t bore you with too much data, but check this out: Roughly 60 percent of Augusta’s living quarters are single-family detached homes, but only 48 percent of these buildings are occupied by owners. In other words, if you’re not sure apartment life is your cup of tea, why not look into leasing a stately Southern mansion or a quaint little Bungalow instead? Plenty are available.
With a mixture of old world Southern charm and modern convenience, Augusta offers a variety of neighborhoods that might be ideal for you. Some of the more noteworthy ‘hoods include:
Broad St (Artist’s Row) … Augusta’s financial and cultural epicenter is the bustling downtown district. Home of Artist’s Row on Broad Street (a stretch of art galleries, bistros, cafes, and hangouts), downtown is also where Augusta’s best shops, restaurants, and night life hotspots are located. Apartments are readily available, as are newly renovated, spacious lofts above the shops and boutiques on Artist’s Row. Expect to spend between $600 and $800 for most Broad St. rentals.
Summerville: The Summerville neighborhood in Midtown consists mostly of antebellum mansions and historical sites, though some revitalized apartments are available as well. Prices range in Summerville for as little as the mid-$400-range for a one bedroom up to $1300 or more for a 2 or 3 bedroom unit. Many detached single-family homes are also available for rent.
Olde Town: Perhaps the best bang-for-your-buck rentals are available in Olde Town, located just minutes east of the hustle and bustle of downtown. Featuring a mix of turn-of-the-century (yes, 19th) homes that have been refurbished and modernized and transformed into 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and suites, Olde Town is both conveniently located and remarkably cheap. Most rentals include washer/dryer, fenced yard, and hardwood floors. 1 BR rentals can be scored for as little as $500, with many 2 and 3 BR units going for as cheap as $600.
The ‘Burbs: If the urban life doesn’t suit your tastes, you’ll find a variety of suburban dwellings to choose from as well. Popular areas include North Augusta (on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River), and Country Club Hills (whose average rental prices of $385 make it an ideal ‘burb).
Much of the population lives in the ‘burbs and works in the city, so expect to experience a daily dose of rush hour traffic if you choose to take up residence in the outskirts and commute to work. City dwellers are more fortunate, as the Medical District and many other places of employment are within walking distance of their urban domiciles. The Augusta Public Transit, meanwhile, is available Monday through Saturday and makes 9 stops throughout the metropolitan area (cost is $1.25 for a one-way ride and $50 for a monthly pass).
Happy hunting!
June 2020 Augusta Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Augusta rents increased slightly over the past month
Augusta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Georgia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Augusta, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
- Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).
Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% increase in Augusta.
- While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Augusta’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Augusta renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...
Here’s how Augusta ranks on:
Apartment List has released Augusta’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Augusta renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Augusta include the following:
- Augusta renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Augusta were affordability and commute time, which both received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Augusta renters are quality of local schools, public transit and recreational activities, which all received F grades.
- Augusta did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Georgia, including Atlanta (B), Savannah (B+) and Athens (B).
- Augusta did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Nashville, TN (A-), Austin, TX (A-) and Seattle, WA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The city has everything you need. It has a small town feel but looks like a big city." – Brandon H.
- "Small town. Everyone’s already married, so it’s not a great place for young adults. But it would be a great place to raise a kid." – Anon.
- "Love the river and the downtown Augusta atmosphere." – Robert C.
- "There’s a large military and medical presence. It’s within a couple hours’ drive to good hiking and bigger cities. It can be tough to find things to do on weekends that aren’t geared either to young families or getting drunk." – Katelyn R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.