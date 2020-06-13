Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

144 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA

Belair
National Hills
Montclair
West Augusta
Lake Aumond
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
Montclair
23 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Richmond Hill
2 Units Available
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
21 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1251 sqft
Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Hills
11 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
National Hills
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
Studio
$520
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff makes Ramblewood in Augusta, GA your place to call home. Ramblewood Apartments is located just east of Interstate 20 in Augusta, GA and off of one the city's major streets, Washington Rd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Montclair
17 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
5 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
North Leg
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$831
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Aumond
3 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
972 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Augusta
4 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$889
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.

Median Rent in Augusta

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Augusta is $668, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $805.
Studio
$607
1 Bed
$668
2 Beds
$805
3+ Beds
$1,095
City GuideAugusta
The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.

All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time…

Some Obvious (and Not-So-Obvious) Advice

A few things you should know before settling into the Augusta abode of your choosing …

  • Be prepared! When filling out a renter’s application, you’ll need the basics (you might be surprised how many people forget them!). You’ll need 2 forms of I.D., proof of income (have both your most recent paycheck stub and your final stub from the previous year), and (most importantly) a respectable credit/rental history.

  • Beggars can’t be choosers, but Augusta tenants can… Whether you want to live on Artist’s Row or in Summerville, along the banks of the Savannah River or in the comfy confines of North Augusta (traitor!), you can plan on having your pick of the apartment litter. Also, note that many facilities offer leases ranging between 1 and 15 months, so if you’re only in town for a short spell, you can still land a comfy pad in Augusta.

  • Explore the alternatives… We won’t bore you with too much data, but check this out: Roughly 60 percent of Augusta’s living quarters are single-family detached homes, but only 48 percent of these buildings are occupied by owners. In other words, if you’re not sure apartment life is your cup of tea, why not look into leasing a stately Southern mansion or a quaint little Bungalow instead? Plenty are available.

Popular Localities for Augusta Leasers

With a mixture of old world Southern charm and modern convenience, Augusta offers a variety of neighborhoods that might be ideal for you. Some of the more noteworthy ‘hoods include:

  • Broad St (Artist’s Row) … Augusta’s financial and cultural epicenter is the bustling downtown district. Home of Artist’s Row on Broad Street (a stretch of art galleries, bistros, cafes, and hangouts), downtown is also where Augusta’s best shops, restaurants, and night life hotspots are located. Apartments are readily available, as are newly renovated, spacious lofts above the shops and boutiques on Artist’s Row. Expect to spend between $600 and $800 for most Broad St. rentals.

  • Summerville: The Summerville neighborhood in Midtown consists mostly of antebellum mansions and historical sites, though some revitalized apartments are available as well. Prices range in Summerville for as little as the mid-$400-range for a one bedroom up to $1300 or more for a 2 or 3 bedroom unit. Many detached single-family homes are also available for rent.

  • Olde Town: Perhaps the best bang-for-your-buck rentals are available in Olde Town, located just minutes east of the hustle and bustle of downtown. Featuring a mix of turn-of-the-century (yes, 19th) homes that have been refurbished and modernized and transformed into 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and suites, Olde Town is both conveniently located and remarkably cheap. Most rentals include washer/dryer, fenced yard, and hardwood floors. 1 BR rentals can be scored for as little as $500, with many 2 and 3 BR units going for as cheap as $600.

  • The ‘Burbs: If the urban life doesn’t suit your tastes, you’ll find a variety of suburban dwellings to choose from as well. Popular areas include North Augusta (on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River), and Country Club Hills (whose average rental prices of $385 make it an ideal ‘burb).

A Few Final Birdies and Bogeys

Much of the population lives in the ‘burbs and works in the city, so expect to experience a daily dose of rush hour traffic if you choose to take up residence in the outskirts and commute to work. City dwellers are more fortunate, as the Medical District and many other places of employment are within walking distance of their urban domiciles. The Augusta Public Transit, meanwhile, is available Monday through Saturday and makes 9 stops throughout the metropolitan area (cost is $1.25 for a one-way ride and $50 for a monthly pass).

Happy hunting!

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Augusta rents increased slightly over the past month

Augusta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Augusta, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% increase in Augusta.
    • While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Augusta’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Augusta renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Augusta Renter Survey

    Here’s how Augusta ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Affordability
    D
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Augusta’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Augusta renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in Augusta include the following:

    • Augusta renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Augusta were affordability and commute time, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Augusta renters are quality of local schools, public transit and recreational activities, which all received F grades.
    • Augusta did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Georgia, including Atlanta (B), Savannah (B+) and Athens (B).
    • Augusta did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Nashville, TN (A-), Austin, TX (A-) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "The city has everything you need. It has a small town feel but looks like a big city." – Brandon H.
    • "Small town. Everyone’s already married, so it’s not a great place for young adults. But it would be a great place to raise a kid." – Anon.
    • "Love the river and the downtown Augusta atmosphere." – Robert C.
    • "There’s a large military and medical presence. It’s within a couple hours’ drive to good hiking and bigger cities. It can be tough to find things to do on weekends that aren’t geared either to young families or getting drunk." – Katelyn R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Augusta?
    In Augusta, the median rent is $607 for a studio, $668 for a 1-bedroom, $805 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,095 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Augusta, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Augusta?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Augusta include Belair, National Hills, Montclair, West Augusta, and Lake Aumond.
    How pet-friendly is Augusta?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Augusta received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Augusta?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Augusta received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in Augusta?
    Augusta renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Augusta did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Augusta?
    Some of the colleges located in the Augusta area include Augusta Technical College, Augusta University, and University of South Carolina-Aiken. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Augusta?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Augusta from include Aiken, Martinez, Lexington, Evans, and Greenwood.

