bartow county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
169 Apartments for rent in Bartow County, GA📍
16 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$839
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
19 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
$
26 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1403 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
3 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1200 sqft
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
1 Unit Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
1 Unit Available
75 Hawkins Rd 17
75 Hawkins Road, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$638
3 Bedroom home in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 321601 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/75-hawkins-rd-taylorsville-ga-unit-17/321601 Property Id 321601 (RLNE5951296)
1 Unit Available
12 Luwanda Trail
12 Luwanda Trail, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1628 sqft
- (RLNE3370205)
1 Unit Available
26 Samuel Way NW
26 Samuel Way, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,296 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
40 Old Roving Rd
40 Old Roving Road Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Brick ranch with immediate access to I-75! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one level living! Full kitchen with all appliances, separate dining room, formal living room and step down den with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
31 Timber Ridge Drive
31 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Hot Listing for rent! 2br/2.5ba town home in the city of Cartersville. Airy great room with fireplace, dining room, laundry on main, half bath on main, both bedrooms have attached baths, fenced backyard with storage.
1 Unit Available
13 Jordan Rd
13 Jordan Rd SE, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1239 sqft
Great location, approx 1200 sqft, newly renovated, large rooms, huge kitchen, 4 sided brick, must see!
1 Unit Available
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
20 Pointe North Drive
20 Pointe North Drive, Cartersville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
COMMERCIAL Office Space. Three units Available. Unit 107,108, and 109. 5 Offices in each unit with a bath and kitchenette. Computer and printer room. THIS IS NOT A RESIDENTIAL LEASE!!!!!! COMMERCIAL Office Space
Results within 1 mile of Bartow County
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
6 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
90 Observatory Drive
90 Observatory Drive, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3546 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped
1 Unit Available
6119 Brook Lane
6119 Brook Lane, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1468 sqft
Private Wooded Lot near I-575 and Lake Allatoona. Raised Ranch. Large Family Room with Fireplace. Separate Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen. 3 Beddrooms and 2 Full Baths. Master Bath has Double Vanities, Separate Tub/Shower.
1 Unit Available
4367 Mitchell Hill Drive
4367 Mitchell Hill Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1214 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
4558 Carruth
4558 Carruth Street, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1152 sqft
CUTE AS A BUTTON IS THE ONLY WAY TO DESCRIBE THIS HOME...3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS, FULLY RECENTLY RENOVATED, FULLY FENCED AND GORGEOUS.
1 Unit Available
324 Windcroft Circle NW
324 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1286 sqft
Enter this cozy cluster home into the spacious living room. The home has a very open layout.
1 Unit Available
414 Birchwood Farms Lane
414 Birchwood Farms Ln, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2062 sqft
New Construction In Birchwood Farms. Open Kitchen With Island To Family Room, Dining/Flex Room. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Laundry Room. Private Backyard With Deck.
1 Unit Available
4921 Baker Plantation Way
4921 Baker Plantation Way, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
2300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow County
7 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
$
16 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Some of the colleges located in the Bartow County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Chattahoochee Technical College, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
