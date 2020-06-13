192 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA📍
Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time.
If you are considering a move to Fayetteville one of the most helpful resources is the city of Fayetteville website, which details all the property and automobile taxation requirements. There are also lists of other useful contacts, such as cable TV and electricity companies, that you need to know when moving. Fayetteville also has a number of community events and organizations so it is easy to get to meet the neighbors.
Fayetteville has a number of great neighborhoods to consider when planning a move here.
Apple Orchard: Apple Orchard has tree-lined streets and a mixture of large homes and condos. This is a lovely neighborhood to buy a home or find a house rent in Fayetteville. This is an area where the locals take a pride in where they live, so you'll find well-maintained properties and gardens. There are historic homes here with hardwood builds, and many have large gardens.
Asbury Ridge: Asbury Ridge is a leafy neighborhood with a mixture of smaller homes with gardens and larger properties. Prices are average here compared to the other neighborhoods in Fayetteville, so you could easily find a bargain.
Stonebriar: Stonebriar is a popular place to live. You'll find housing for rent for a good price here, as well as smaller apartment homes.
Gingercake: Gingercake has some beautiful homes for sale that are larger and at the upper end of the property prices in Fayetteville. It is a popular place to live, and the neighborhood has good shops and a bank.
Pecan Ridge: Pecan Ridge has a mix of larger homes and even a few ranch-style properties. You'll find large gardens, too, as well as a few condos. It is another popular place to settle in Fayetteville and is not too far from the downtown area.
Brentwood: Brentwood has some real bargains and a feeling of space, so if you are looking for a large garden this is an area to consider. There is a mix of small and larger homes for sale here, too.
Chanticleer: Chanticleer is a vibrant neighborhood with a lot going on. It is also close to lakes and trees and prices are around the average for Fayetteville.
Crimson Trace: Crimson Trace has average priced properties with family homes and condos. It is close to the airport, too, and not far from Pinley Lake.
Dorsett: Dorsett will feel like you are out of the downtown area. It has larger properties and is popular with those who like a quieter environment.
Main Street: Main Street is great for those who like being at the center of the action. If you want amenities on your doorstep, then serviced apartments around Main Street are for you. This is a lively part of town and popular with those who enjoy a good time.
What began as a beautiful agricultural town is now a historic city and constantly named as one of the best places to live in the United States and Georgia. It has excellent medical facilities, great malls and charming neighborhoods. This is a city that is close to one of the busiest airports in the world and also the city of Atlanta. When you live in Fayetteville, you'll have the advantage of jobs close by and big city facilities, but where you live is far away enough to enjoy the countryside. With attractions like the Margaret Mitchell Historical Library and the amusement parks here, there is something for everyone to get to know and appreciate in their town.