192 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA

Apple Orchard: Apple Orchard has tree-lined streets and a mixture of large homes and condos. This is a lovely neighborhood to buy a home or find a house rent in Fayetteville. This is an area where the locals take a pride in where they live, so you'll find well-maintained properties and gardens. There are historic homes here with hardwood builds, and many have large gardens.

Asbury Ridge: Asbury Ridge is a leafy neighborhood with a mixture of smaller homes with gardens and larger properties. Prices are average here compared to the other neighborhoods in Fayetteville, so you could easily find a bargain.

Stonebriar: Stonebriar is a popular place to live. You'll find housing for rent for a good price here, as well as smaller apartment homes.

Gingercake: Gingercake has some beautiful homes for sale that are larger and at the upper end of the property prices in Fayetteville. It is a popular place to live, and the neighborhood has good shops and a bank.

Pecan Ridge: Pecan Ridge has a mix of larger homes and even a few ranch-style properties. You'll find large gardens, too, as well as a few condos. It is another popular place to settle in Fayetteville and is not too far from the downtown area.

Brentwood: Brentwood has some real bargains and a feeling of space, so if you are looking for a large garden this is an area to consider. There is a mix of small and larger homes for sale here, too.

Chanticleer: Chanticleer is a vibrant neighborhood with a lot going on. It is also close to lakes and trees and prices are around the average for Fayetteville.

Crimson Trace: Crimson Trace has average priced properties with family homes and condos. It is close to the airport, too, and not far from Pinley Lake.

Dorsett: Dorsett will feel like you are out of the downtown area. It has larger properties and is popular with those who like a quieter environment.

Main Street: Main Street is great for those who like being at the center of the action. If you want amenities on your doorstep, then serviced apartments around Main Street are for you. This is a lively part of town and popular with those who enjoy a good time.