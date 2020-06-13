Apartment List
192 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA

192 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA

9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
250 Lake Circle Drive
250 Lake Circle, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2725 sqft
250 Lake Circle Drive, Fayetteville - Spacious 4 bedroom ranch near downtown Fayetteville - over 2,700 square feet! Features a living room and dining room, sunroom, large laundry room, large eat-in kitchen and a family room! Oversized double garage.

1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)

1 Unit Available
160 Hunter's Lane - Unit D
160 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Handsome 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Back-side Unit! Part of a Fayetteville 4-plex, this home features an Open concept kitchen and living area, Kitchen with all appliances, Two sizable

1 Unit Available
345 Bates Ave
345 Bates Avenue, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
RENT OR RENT TO OWN More Details on website: Path Home GA Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $4,400/month Garage and carport Eat in kitchen w/ new cabinets and countertops Washer/Dryer Room 1.

1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

1 Unit Available
165 Sharon Drive
165 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1161 sqft
165 Sharon Drive Available 07/01/20 165 Sharon Drive: Traditional 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on level lot. Chain link partially fenced in yard. Located within walking distance of downtown Fayetteville.

1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A Available 07/04/20 167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville.

1 Unit Available
710 E Lanier Avenue
710 East Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Intown Cottage Living - A hop, skip, and a jump away from downtown Fayetteville! This home is located on large wooded lot with walking distance of the Fayetteville historic district.

1 Unit Available
605 Bradley Drive
605 Bradley Drive, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
This spacious two bedroom has some great features like a big kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, along with a walk in closet and separate laundry room. It has a large back porch which sits on a big, flat, grassy corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville

1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch. Located at the intersection of Hood Ave and Gingercake RD in Fayetteville.

1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

1 Unit Available
325 Derby Drive
325 Derby Drive, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2605 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.

1 Unit Available
232 Eastin Rd
232 Eastin Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2662 sqft
- (RLNE3417458)

1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.

1 Unit Available
400 Royal Ridge
400 Royal Ridge Way, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2632 sqft
Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Median Rent in Fayetteville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fayetteville is $893, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,031.
Studio
$851
1 Bed
$893
2 Beds
$1,031
3+ Beds
$1,354
City GuideFayetteville
Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time.

Moving to Fayetteville

If you are considering a move to Fayetteville one of the most helpful resources is the city of Fayetteville website, which details all the property and automobile taxation requirements. There are also lists of other useful contacts, such as cable TV and electricity companies, that you need to know when moving. Fayetteville also has a number of community events and organizations so it is easy to get to meet the neighbors.

Neighborhoods

Fayetteville has a number of great neighborhoods to consider when planning a move here.

Apple Orchard: Apple Orchard has tree-lined streets and a mixture of large homes and condos. This is a lovely neighborhood to buy a home or find a house rent in Fayetteville. This is an area where the locals take a pride in where they live, so you'll find well-maintained properties and gardens. There are historic homes here with hardwood builds, and many have large gardens.

Asbury Ridge: Asbury Ridge is a leafy neighborhood with a mixture of smaller homes with gardens and larger properties. Prices are average here compared to the other neighborhoods in Fayetteville, so you could easily find a bargain.

Stonebriar: Stonebriar is a popular place to live. You'll find housing for rent for a good price here, as well as smaller apartment homes.

Gingercake: Gingercake has some beautiful homes for sale that are larger and at the upper end of the property prices in Fayetteville. It is a popular place to live, and the neighborhood has good shops and a bank.

Pecan Ridge: Pecan Ridge has a mix of larger homes and even a few ranch-style properties. You'll find large gardens, too, as well as a few condos. It is another popular place to settle in Fayetteville and is not too far from the downtown area.

Brentwood: Brentwood has some real bargains and a feeling of space, so if you are looking for a large garden this is an area to consider. There is a mix of small and larger homes for sale here, too.

Chanticleer: Chanticleer is a vibrant neighborhood with a lot going on. It is also close to lakes and trees and prices are around the average for Fayetteville.

Crimson Trace: Crimson Trace has average priced properties with family homes and condos. It is close to the airport, too, and not far from Pinley Lake.

Dorsett: Dorsett will feel like you are out of the downtown area. It has larger properties and is popular with those who like a quieter environment.

Main Street: Main Street is great for those who like being at the center of the action. If you want amenities on your doorstep, then serviced apartments around Main Street are for you. This is a lively part of town and popular with those who enjoy a good time.

Living in Fayetteville

What began as a beautiful agricultural town is now a historic city and constantly named as one of the best places to live in the United States and Georgia. It has excellent medical facilities, great malls and charming neighborhoods. This is a city that is close to one of the busiest airports in the world and also the city of Atlanta. When you live in Fayetteville, you'll have the advantage of jobs close by and big city facilities, but where you live is far away enough to enjoy the countryside. With attractions like the Margaret Mitchell Historical Library and the amusement parks here, there is something for everyone to get to know and appreciate in their town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fayetteville?
In Fayetteville, the median rent is $851 for a studio, $893 for a 1-bedroom, $1,031 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,354 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fayetteville, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fayetteville?
Some of the colleges located in the Fayetteville area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fayetteville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fayetteville from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

