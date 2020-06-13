130 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA📍
Hello, there, Georgia peaches, and welcome to the virtual one-stop shop for your Alpharetta apartment hunting escapades! Situated in the northern Atlanta suburbs at the feet of the majestic North Georgia Mountains and along the shores of the Chattahoochee River, Alpharetta is arguably the most scenic, affluent, and coveted suburb in all of “Hotlanta.” Interested in joining the nearly 58,000 proud peeps who call the city home? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because hooking people up with the dwellings of their dreams is what we do best (actually, it’s all we do!). But before we scour the listings for your future homestead, let’s take a moment to cover the basics about what life is really like in “Awesome Alpharetta …”
Alpharetta is a picture-perfect stomping ground for settled adults, married couples with kids, and all others who prefer the peace and quiet of suburbia over the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, that doesn’t mean Alpharetta is a mere “bedroom community” for Atlanta. On the contrary, the city’s daytime population mushrooms to more than 120,000 workers, many of whom are employed at one of the roughly 3600 high-tech, I.T., and communications companies (G.E., H.P., IBM, AT&T, and a bunch of other companies who wear their initials proudly) that are headquartered in the city. Still, it’s important to realize that Alpharetta is tailor-made for Suburban Suzies and nine-to-fivers rather than yuppies, city slickers, and night owls. Alpharetta is a city boasting all the staples of modern suburbia, including family-friendly amenities like chain restaurants and stores, strip malls (not strip clubs), and plenty of parks, playgrounds, trails, and ball fields. A few corner pubs and sports bars dot the streets, but they’re rarely elbow-to-elbow with singles and party animals, who might be better off getting their after-hours kicks in big, fabulous sister, Atlanta, instead.
Alpharetta is one the wealthiest 15 percent of communities in America, with the average yearly household income exceeding 90 grand. Unsurprisingly, real estate is among this country’s priciest and the city’s cost of living index is on the steep side as well (nearly 18 percent above the national average). Luckily, we come bearing good news.Rental properties in Alpharetta are extremely reasonably priced, as 1BR units can be found in abundance in the $800-$900 range and spacious 2 and 3BR family units are often available for less than $1300 (although some of the most lavish units typically go for closer to two grand).
Top-notch amenities are standard fare at Alpharetta apartments, many of which include perks like modern kitchens, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, patios, and included washers/dryers in units. In Alpharetta you won’t have to worry about moving into an old clunker: the overwhelming majority of residences in the city sprouted in the past couple decades (as late as the mid-80s, Alpharetta was a sparsely-populated agri-town), while nearly half of all residential units were built post-1995. In other words, the infrastructural issues that plague many aging dwellings in other cities are non-issues in Alpharetta.
One thing you’ll notice about apartments in Alpharetta is the unusually high number of 3 and 4BR units, while studios are more difficult to come by; bulk of renters in the city are married couples and families with children (who account for roughly 60 percent of the adult population) rather than singles. But don’t despair, lone wolf lesee,whether you’re targeting an apartment in Mountain Park, the Webb and Fields Crossroads neighborhoods, or downtown, you’ll find a modest number of 1BR pads as well.
Rent specials do pop up frequently (most apartment complexes have vacancies year-round), so be on the lookout for dynamite move-in deals (i.e., no security deposit, first month is free, etc). Many landlords even agree to knock a few hundred bucks off at least one month’s rent if you refer a new tenant.
Still, you’ll need to provide proof of income and show that you have a respectable enough renting/credit history to score your dream pad at most Alpharetta apartment complexes (landlords aren’t so desperate for new tenants that they’ll accept even deadbeat renters who have skeletons in their leasing history). If you fall into this category, you’ll need a generous (dare we say naïve?) co-signer to seal the deal.
Like most North Atlanta suburbs, Alpharetta is generally as safe a city as you’ll find in the Deep South, and there aren’t any red flag danger zones that residents should avoid at all costs. However, that doesn’t mean the city is entirely crime-free.Burglaries and acts of petty vandalism do occur sporadically, so scout out a neighborhood in advance to make sure you’re comfortable with its vibes before considering an apartment there. Also, you may want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which typically costs less than 20 bucks a month) that protects your valuables (like that rickety old reclining chair with the beer stains all over the cushion) in case of fire, theft, invasion, or alien attack (actually, alien attack is excluded by law).
Alpharetta’s population has increased nearly 30 percent in the past decade, which has resulted in a serious dose of mind-numbing gridlock plaguing the city. If, like many residents, you work downtown or in the midtown area, you might want to consider hopping on one of the MARTA city buses that service the metro area. Bring a book, some work, or maybe just an “Angry Birds” app along and ride the bus leisurely rather than sitting in traffic watching your knuckles grow whiter by the minute. Of course busses still get stuck in traffic too (MARTA MARTA MARTA!)
June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Alpharetta rents decline sharply over the past month
Alpharetta rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alpharetta stand at $1,254 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Alpharetta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro
Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Alpharetta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
- Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
- Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
- Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alpharetta
As rents have fallen moderately in Alpharetta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alpharetta is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
- Alpharetta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Alpharetta.
- While rents in Alpharetta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alpharetta than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Alpharetta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.