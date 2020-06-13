130 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA

Apartment List
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
97 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Horseshoe Bend
33 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
18 Units Available
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1013 sqft
Gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, garages, sparkling pool and beautiful views. Homes include carpet, central air and heating, electric kitchen appliances and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
58 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
30 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,317
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1511 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Collingwood
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1377 sqft
Beautiful apartments nestled in natural wooded areas with gorgeous landscaping. Still conveniently located to shopping and dining. Apartments feature ceiling fans, patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis courts. Garages are available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1339 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, large patio or balcony, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shop, wine bar and grocery store.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1316 sqft
Recent renovations have brought elegance to these spacious apartments, which have fireplaces and granite counters. Play disc golf or basketball at the nearby Wills Park Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
Median Rent in Alpharetta

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alpharetta is $1,254, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,448.
Studio
$1,195
1 Bed
$1,254
2 Beds
$1,448
3+ Beds
$1,901
City GuideAlpharetta
Having trouble with Craigslist Alpharetta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Step out of the car, walk three steps towards me, stop, and recite the Alpharetta

Hello, there, Georgia peaches, and welcome to the virtual one-stop shop for your Alpharetta apartment hunting escapades! Situated in the northern Atlanta suburbs at the feet of the majestic North Georgia Mountains and along the shores of the Chattahoochee River, Alpharetta is arguably the most scenic, affluent, and coveted suburb in all of “Hotlanta.” Interested in joining the nearly 58,000 proud peeps who call the city home? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because hooking people up with the dwellings of their dreams is what we do best (actually, it’s all we do!). But before we scour the listings for your future homestead, let’s take a moment to cover the basics about what life is really like in “Awesome Alpharetta …”

Alpharetta A-Z

Alpharetta is a picture-perfect stomping ground for settled adults, married couples with kids, and all others who prefer the peace and quiet of suburbia over the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, that doesn’t mean Alpharetta is a mere “bedroom community” for Atlanta. On the contrary, the city’s daytime population mushrooms to more than 120,000 workers, many of whom are employed at one of the roughly 3600 high-tech, I.T., and communications companies (G.E., H.P., IBM, AT&T, and a bunch of other companies who wear their initials proudly) that are headquartered in the city. Still, it’s important to realize that Alpharetta is tailor-made for Suburban Suzies and nine-to-fivers rather than yuppies, city slickers, and night owls. Alpharetta is a city boasting all the staples of modern suburbia, including family-friendly amenities like chain restaurants and stores, strip malls (not strip clubs), and plenty of parks, playgrounds, trails, and ball fields. A few corner pubs and sports bars dot the streets, but they’re rarely elbow-to-elbow with singles and party animals, who might be better off getting their after-hours kicks in big, fabulous sister, Atlanta, instead.

Affluent Alpharetta/Your Apartment Arsenal (and aliteration archive)

Alpharetta is one the wealthiest 15 percent of communities in America, with the average yearly household income exceeding 90 grand. Unsurprisingly, real estate is among this country’s priciest and the city’s cost of living index is on the steep side as well (nearly 18 percent above the national average). Luckily, we come bearing good news.Rental properties in Alpharetta are extremely reasonably priced, as 1BR units can be found in abundance in the $800-$900 range and spacious 2 and 3BR family units are often available for less than $1300 (although some of the most lavish units typically go for closer to two grand).

Top-notch amenities are standard fare at Alpharetta apartments, many of which include perks like modern kitchens, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, patios, and included washers/dryers in units. In Alpharetta you won’t have to worry about moving into an old clunker: the overwhelming majority of residences in the city sprouted in the past couple decades (as late as the mid-80s, Alpharetta was a sparsely-populated agri-town), while nearly half of all residential units were built post-1995. In other words, the infrastructural issues that plague many aging dwellings in other cities are non-issues in Alpharetta.

One thing you’ll notice about apartments in Alpharetta is the unusually high number of 3 and 4BR units, while studios are more difficult to come by; bulk of renters in the city are married couples and families with children (who account for roughly 60 percent of the adult population) rather than singles. But don’t despair, lone wolf lesee,whether you’re targeting an apartment in Mountain Park, the Webb and Fields Crossroads neighborhoods, or downtown, you’ll find a modest number of 1BR pads as well.

Rent specials do pop up frequently (most apartment complexes have vacancies year-round), so be on the lookout for dynamite move-in deals (i.e., no security deposit, first month is free, etc). Many landlords even agree to knock a few hundred bucks off at least one month’s rent if you refer a new tenant.

Still, you’ll need to provide proof of income and show that you have a respectable enough renting/credit history to score your dream pad at most Alpharetta apartment complexes (landlords aren’t so desperate for new tenants that they’ll accept even deadbeat renters who have skeletons in their leasing history). If you fall into this category, you’ll need a generous (dare we say naïve?) co-signer to seal the deal.

Playing it Safe

Like most North Atlanta suburbs, Alpharetta is generally as safe a city as you’ll find in the Deep South, and there aren’t any red flag danger zones that residents should avoid at all costs. However, that doesn’t mean the city is entirely crime-free.Burglaries and acts of petty vandalism do occur sporadically, so scout out a neighborhood in advance to make sure you’re comfortable with its vibes before considering an apartment there. Also, you may want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which typically costs less than 20 bucks a month) that protects your valuables (like that rickety old reclining chair with the beer stains all over the cushion) in case of fire, theft, invasion, or alien attack (actually, alien attack is excluded by law).

Traffic, Traffic, and a Bit More Traffic

Alpharetta’s population has increased nearly 30 percent in the past decade, which has resulted in a serious dose of mind-numbing gridlock plaguing the city. If, like many residents, you work downtown or in the midtown area, you might want to consider hopping on one of the MARTA city buses that service the metro area. Bring a book, some work, or maybe just an “Angry Birds” app along and ride the bus leisurely rather than sitting in traffic watching your knuckles grow whiter by the minute. Of course busses still get stuck in traffic too (MARTA MARTA MARTA!)

June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alpharetta Rent Report. Alpharetta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alpharetta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alpharetta rents decline sharply over the past month

Alpharetta rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alpharetta stand at $1,254 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Alpharetta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Alpharetta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alpharetta

    As rents have fallen moderately in Alpharetta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alpharetta is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Alpharetta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Alpharetta.
    • While rents in Alpharetta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alpharetta than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Alpharetta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Alpharetta?
    In Alpharetta, the median rent is $1,195 for a studio, $1,254 for a 1-bedroom, $1,448 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,901 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alpharetta, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Alpharetta?
    Some of the colleges located in the Alpharetta area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Alpharetta?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alpharetta from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Athens.

