296 Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Commonwealth Ave
115 Commonwealth Avenue, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Port Wentworth - Four bedroom home in Port Wentworth, GA. Features detached garage, closed-in front porch, and living/dining combo.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Warren Dr
43 Warren Drive, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1308 sqft
**Available in May** Close to Gulfstream- Port Wentworth- 3 Br Home - 43 WARREN DRIVE - PORT WENTWORTH This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features: - Separate living room with fireplace - Separate den - Large screened porch across the rear of
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Beacon Lane
5 Beacon Lane, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1398 sqft
5 Beacon Lane Available 07/01/20 **Available July 1st** 3 bedroom 2 bath Port Wentworth home. - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Newport Subdivision in Port Wentworth.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Sandy Point Way
7 Sandy Point Way, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786 More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2354 sqft
28 Lake Shore Blvd. Pt.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
47 Bearing Circle
47 Bearing Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1186 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located at The Cove in Newport! 2 Bedrooms! 2 1/2 Baths! Living Room Dining Room Combo! Ceiling Fan in Living Room! Galley Kitchen! Kitchen Pantry! White Appliances! Stove! Refrigerator with Ice Maker! Dishwasher! Disposal! 1/2
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Willow Point Lane
212 Willow Point Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2045 sqft
212 Willow Point Lane * Pooler GA * $1800/month - 4 bedrooms plus 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Corner lot. Large master bedroom. Arched doorways. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Fairgreen Street
61 Fairgreen Street, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1702 sqft
61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
112 Caribbean Village Drive
112 Caribbean Village Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1463 sqft
112 Caribbean Village Drive Rent - $1350 Beautiful Home In Park West! Located On Huge Lot! Fenced In Back Yard! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Wood Floors In Great Room, Dining Room and Hallway! Vaulted Ceilings! Eat In Kitchen!
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
38 Ashleigh Lane
38 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1718 sqft
38 Ashleigh lane Savannah, GA 31407 End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community! Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
177 Willow Point Circle
177 Willow Point Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1603 sqft
177 Willow Point Circle Pooler, GA 31322 3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Lagoon/River out back! Wood Floor in Foyer! Separate Dining Room! Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
31 Bay Willow Court
31 Bay Willow Court, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
1662 sqft
31 Bay Willow Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Hampton Series Split Floorplan! View of Lagoon! 1644 Square Feet – not counting the Big 2-Car Garage! Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Port Wentworth rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Wentworth area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Wentworth from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.
