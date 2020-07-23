/
dougherty county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Dougherty County, GA📍
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Sherwood
Shoreham
2001 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA
1 Bedroom
$679
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1160 sqft
Last updated April 3 at 03:49 PM
5 Units Available
Princeton Place
539 N Westover Blvd, Albany, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1300 sqft
Welcome to Princeton Place Apartments! With our great location, and attentive and caring staff, you will definitely want to make Princeton Place your new home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3116 Cane Mill Drive
3116 Cane Mill Drive, Albany, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1933 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom with small office, wood laminate flooring, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, double garage. Available July 15th. Application Fee of $40 for credit check. $1,400 security deposit. Call agent to see.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2610 Erica Court, Apt 102 - 1
2610 Erica Court, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1007 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment on the 1st floor, in an excellent location, just past the intersection of Westover Blvd / Gillionville Road. The living room is open to the eat-in kitchen. The spacious laundry room is off the kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
710 S Van Buren St - A - 1
710 South Van Buren Street, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
Greatroom, diningroom, two large bedrooms, one bath and outdside courtyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Palmyra Heights
906 West Society Avenue
906 West Society Avenue, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$750
2587 sqft
Good Life Realty, LLC ; 229-436-3353 ; Office Hours: 9AM - 3PM (M-F) ; 1 year lease ; Security Deposit $700.00 ; NO PETS. Dining room , Florida room. (2) Fireplaces
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2515 Palmyra Road
2515 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1600 sqft
Last updated July 22 at 08:11 AM
1 Unit Available
425 Mulberry Avenue
425 Mulberry Avenue, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$550
925 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 925; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $550.00; IMRID22998
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2419 S. Washington St. - B
2419 South Washington Street, Albany, GA
1 Bedroom
$400
546 sqft
Good Life Realty, LLC ; 229-436-3353 ; Office Hours: 9AM - 3PM (M-F) ; 1 year lease ; Security Deposit $400.00 ; NO PETS. With appliances rent $450.00 and deposit is $450.00. Central heat & air.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Radium Springs
404 Bush St
404 Bush Street, Albany, GA
4 Bedrooms
$850
1242 sqft
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
511 7th Ave.
511 Seventh Ave, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
READY NOW!!!! 2 bedroom , 1 bath apartment in North Albany. All new flooring and new paint!! Beautiful apartment. Located across from Tift Park. All appliances are included, central heat and air.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Rawson Park
630 West 4th Avenue
630 West 4th Avenue, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$500
875 sqft
Smoke free unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen/dining area. The unit is located on the top floor with entrances to both the front and the back of the building. Private parking is located at the rear of the building.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
903 Faulk Ct
903 Faulk Court, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1066 sqft
Good Life Realty, LLC ; 229-436-3353 ; Office Hours: 9AM - 3PM (M-F) ; 1 year lease ; Security Deposit $ 750.00 ; NO PETS
Results within 1 mile of Dougherty County
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
150 N Doublegate Dr- A
150 North Doublegate Drive, Lee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Dougherty County
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Nacoochee St
162 Nacoochee Dr, Leesburg, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Albany, Tifton, Donalsonville, and Americus have apartments for rent.