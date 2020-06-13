120 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA

Moving to Smyrna

Shopping for places to live in Smyrna isn't like picking off the healthy options menu at a fast food chain. You are certain to find a place that suits your needs, whether that be a three-bedroom house near Cobb Park or a studio apartment for rent near Rhyne Park.

Locating a Home to Rent

The good news is that the vacancy rate is around 10%, and roughly 46% of housing units are renter-occupied. Give yourself about two weeks to find a place. It is recommended to look in November and December as most leases in Smyrna begin and end in the first month of the year; anytime, though, is usually good. Along Atlanta Road, you'll mostly find businesses, but in the subdivisions and smaller streets, you'll discover ample housing choices.

Possible Complications to Consider

While you can easily locate all bills paid apartments, there are also tons of rental houses. If you go with a house, make sure you ask the landlord what is included in the rent price in order to avoid any disagreements. Moreover, about 38% of the housing units in Smyrna were built before 1980, and while the majority are devoid of any issues, you should check for any structural kinks or flaws with the appliances. After all, you know you didn't clog the toilet by tossing apple cores down there, but does your landlord?

Signing the Lease

So you have to finish up your rental contract and get to a concert in Atlanta, but it's important to get the lease complete first. Typically speaking, you need to be prepared to pay the first and last month's rent, a security deposit and realtor and application fees. Managed communities usually require proof of being able to make rent. Showing a credit score and references can simplify the process as well.