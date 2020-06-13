120 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA📍
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 66
1 of 48
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 2
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 11
Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.
Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Shopping for places to live in Smyrna isn't like picking off the healthy options menu at a fast food chain. You are certain to find a place that suits your needs, whether that be a three-bedroom house near Cobb Park or a studio apartment for rent near Rhyne Park.
Locating a Home to Rent
The good news is that the vacancy rate is around 10%, and roughly 46% of housing units are renter-occupied. Give yourself about two weeks to find a place. It is recommended to look in November and December as most leases in Smyrna begin and end in the first month of the year; anytime, though, is usually good. Along Atlanta Road, you'll mostly find businesses, but in the subdivisions and smaller streets, you'll discover ample housing choices.
Possible Complications to Consider
While you can easily locate all bills paid apartments, there are also tons of rental houses. If you go with a house, make sure you ask the landlord what is included in the rent price in order to avoid any disagreements. Moreover, about 38% of the housing units in Smyrna were built before 1980, and while the majority are devoid of any issues, you should check for any structural kinks or flaws with the appliances. After all, you know you didn't clog the toilet by tossing apple cores down there, but does your landlord?
Signing the Lease
So you have to finish up your rental contract and get to a concert in Atlanta, but it's important to get the lease complete first. Typically speaking, you need to be prepared to pay the first and last month's rent, a security deposit and realtor and application fees. Managed communities usually require proof of being able to make rent. Showing a credit score and references can simplify the process as well.
Smyrna is a sprawling medium-sized city of 16 square miles. With that said, choosing where you want to live isn't like choosing where you want to sit at a Braves game. Be serious about this. It can make or break your Smyrna experience. Seriously!
Oakdale: Located right by Interstate-285, this neighborhood consists of lots of houses and eateries. Chef Chen Chinese Restaurant and Monterrey Mexican Restaurant serve up some tasty cuisine.
Gilmore: If you want to find apartments or condos for rent, you can't go wrong here. This convenient neighborhood is right near Cumberland Parkway Southeast.
Floyd Road Southwest/ Concord Road Southwest: You might feel the need to stay fit here with the Silver Comet Trail a stone's throw away.
City Center: Parks, eateries, businesses, bus stops, ample housing and whatever else you may need is right here.
Smyrna Heights: Enjoy parks and the residential feel of this neighborhood. White Oak Lake makes the area one of the most beautiful in the city.
Windy Hill Road Southeast/ Atlanta Road Southeast: Fox Creek Golf Club, Ward Park and shopping make this area a happening part of town.
Traveling from place to place usually requires a car, as that is the preferred and most convenient mode of transportation in town, especially if you want to go play tourist in Atlanta. The bus system is used, too. When folks here aren't busy, though, they head out on foot to visit the town's shops, parks and restaurants. The city's atmosphere is best expressed at places like Brinkley Park, the festivals at Market Village and the action along South Cobb Drive. Take a walk along the Silver Comet Trails, and smell the jonquil flowers; the city is filled with them, and life here seems to move with their scent.
June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Smyrna rents declined significantly over the past month
Smyrna rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,141 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,318 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro
Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
- Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
- Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
- Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Smyrna, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
- Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,318 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Smyrna.
- While rents in Smyrna fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Smyrna from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Smyrna expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of ...
Here’s how Smyrna ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Smyrna from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Smyrna expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “However, most individual categories received below-average scores.”
Key findings in Smyrna include the following:
- Smyrna renters give their city an A- overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Smyrna was its pet friendliness, which received an A score.
- Renters were generally satisfied with commute times (B+) and safety (B) in Smyrna.
- Some areas of concern here include affordability (B-) and access to public transit (C).
- Renters seemed most dissatisfied with local job and career opportunities (D) and the quality of local schools (D).
- Overall, renter satisfaction in Smyrna is on par with other Atlanta suburbs such as Kennesaw (A+), Alpharetta (A+), and Marietta (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.