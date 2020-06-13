Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA

📍
Downtown Cumberland
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
215 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,122
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,151
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
4 Units Available
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1155 sqft
Sterling Vinings Apartments in Smyrna, Georgia, offer traditional styling with modern updates. Wood-burning fireplaces, unique floor plans and new stainless steel appliances are available, along with a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:48am
7 Units Available
Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1222 sqft
A resort-like community five minutes from I-285 and I-75. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, green space, and trails. Apartments feature open kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
16 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2999 Lexington Trace Drive
2999 Lexington Trace Drive, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 BED/2/5 BATH TOWNHOME - (RLNE5722394)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4221 Hardy Ave
4221 Hardy Avenue Southeast, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
CORPORATE RENTAL AVAILABLE IN GATED COMMUNITY - Smyrna Vinings best location! Gated community with HOA Amenities. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 levels of beautiful home await. Message us now to schedule a tour. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5649346)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$781
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

Median Rent in Smyrna

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Smyrna is $1,141, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,318.
Studio
$1,088
1 Bed
$1,141
2 Beds
$1,318
3+ Beds
$1,730
City GuideSmyrna
"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.

Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Smyrna

Shopping for places to live in Smyrna isn't like picking off the healthy options menu at a fast food chain. You are certain to find a place that suits your needs, whether that be a three-bedroom house near Cobb Park or a studio apartment for rent near Rhyne Park.

Locating a Home to Rent

The good news is that the vacancy rate is around 10%, and roughly 46% of housing units are renter-occupied. Give yourself about two weeks to find a place. It is recommended to look in November and December as most leases in Smyrna begin and end in the first month of the year; anytime, though, is usually good. Along Atlanta Road, you'll mostly find businesses, but in the subdivisions and smaller streets, you'll discover ample housing choices.

Possible Complications to Consider

While you can easily locate all bills paid apartments, there are also tons of rental houses. If you go with a house, make sure you ask the landlord what is included in the rent price in order to avoid any disagreements. Moreover, about 38% of the housing units in Smyrna were built before 1980, and while the majority are devoid of any issues, you should check for any structural kinks or flaws with the appliances. After all, you know you didn't clog the toilet by tossing apple cores down there, but does your landlord?

Signing the Lease

So you have to finish up your rental contract and get to a concert in Atlanta, but it's important to get the lease complete first. Typically speaking, you need to be prepared to pay the first and last month's rent, a security deposit and realtor and application fees. Managed communities usually require proof of being able to make rent. Showing a credit score and references can simplify the process as well.

Smyrna Neighborhoods

Smyrna is a sprawling medium-sized city of 16 square miles. With that said, choosing where you want to live isn't like choosing where you want to sit at a Braves game. Be serious about this. It can make or break your Smyrna experience. Seriously!

Oakdale: Located right by Interstate-285, this neighborhood consists of lots of houses and eateries. Chef Chen Chinese Restaurant and Monterrey Mexican Restaurant serve up some tasty cuisine.

Gilmore: If you want to find apartments or condos for rent, you can't go wrong here. This convenient neighborhood is right near Cumberland Parkway Southeast.

Floyd Road Southwest/ Concord Road Southwest: You might feel the need to stay fit here with the Silver Comet Trail a stone's throw away.

City Center: Parks, eateries, businesses, bus stops, ample housing and whatever else you may need is right here.

Smyrna Heights: Enjoy parks and the residential feel of this neighborhood. White Oak Lake makes the area one of the most beautiful in the city.

Windy Hill Road Southeast/ Atlanta Road Southeast: Fox Creek Golf Club, Ward Park and shopping make this area a happening part of town.

Living in Smyrna

Traveling from place to place usually requires a car, as that is the preferred and most convenient mode of transportation in town, especially if you want to go play tourist in Atlanta. The bus system is used, too. When folks here aren't busy, though, they head out on foot to visit the town's shops, parks and restaurants. The city's atmosphere is best expressed at places like Brinkley Park, the festivals at Market Village and the action along South Cobb Drive. Take a walk along the Silver Comet Trails, and smell the jonquil flowers; the city is filled with them, and life here seems to move with their scent.

June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Smyrna rents declined significantly over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,141 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,318 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Smyrna, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,318 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Smyrna.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Smyrna from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Renters in Smyrna expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of ...

    View full Smyrna Renter Survey

    Here’s how Smyrna ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    C
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Smyrna from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Renters in Smyrna expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “However, most individual categories received below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Smyrna include the following:

    • Smyrna renters give their city an A- overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Smyrna was its pet friendliness, which received an A score.
    • Renters were generally satisfied with commute times (B+) and safety (B) in Smyrna.
    • Some areas of concern here include affordability (B-) and access to public transit (C).
    • Renters seemed most dissatisfied with local job and career opportunities (D) and the quality of local schools (D).
    • Overall, renter satisfaction in Smyrna is on par with other Atlanta suburbs such as Kennesaw (A+), Alpharetta (A+), and Marietta (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Smyrna?
    In Smyrna, the median rent is $1,088 for a studio, $1,141 for a 1-bedroom, $1,318 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,730 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Smyrna, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Smyrna?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Smyrna include Downtown Cumberland.
    How pet-friendly is Smyrna?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Smyrna received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Smyrna?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Smyrna received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Smyrna?
    Smyrna renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Smyrna did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Smyrna?
    Some of the colleges located in the Smyrna area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Smyrna?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smyrna from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

