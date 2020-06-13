/
/
georgetown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Cormorant Way
107 Cormorant Way, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights: Available August 15th! Two Car Garage Fenced Backyard Vaulted Ceilings Split Floor Plan Small Patio Seperate Dining Area Eat-in Kitchen Garden Tub Fireplace Pet-Friendly Property Description Located off of
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Sunset Way
5 Sunset Way, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1651 sqft
3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
58 Leeward Dr
58 Leeward Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property: 58 Leeward Drive Savannah, Ga 31419 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom $1250.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
777 King George Boulevard
777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
777 King George Blvd #53 Savannah, GA 31419 Updated Townhome! Freshly painted. 2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths! Decorative molding in foyer. 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor. Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
32 Wild Heron Villas Road
32 Wild Heron Villas Road, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2577 sqft
Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
210 Westminister Road
210 Westminister Road, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 Westminister Road in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
777 King George Blvd, Unit #9
777 King George Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1596 sqft
This two bedroom two 1/2 bath home is located in Georgetown Place townhomes. It is a very spacious town home that is located near everything.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
4 Inwood Rd
4 Inwood Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available JUNE 5TH!!!! - 2BR/2BA 1052 sq ft home with cozy wood floors & walls. Fenced yard, & access to dock where you can fish, shrimp, and crab. Conveniently located near Savannah Mall, Walmart, HAAF, AASU, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Calm Oaks Circle
210 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2356 sqft
210 Calm Oaks Circle Available 08/03/20 210 Calm Oaks Circle * Savannah, GA * $1800/month - Great family home with 4 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Large Greatroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1441 sqft
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom in Bradley Point South - Cozy 3 bed/2 bath single story home located in the Bradley Point South Subdivision.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8 Weslyn Park Drive
8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2034 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
410 Kendal Court
410 Kendal Ct, Henderson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 410 Kendal Court in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
198 Sawgrass Drive
198 Sawgrass Dr, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2229 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Mosswood subdivision. Large open floor plan with separate living room dining room and study. Large master bedroom and oversized guest room upstairs with 2 other bedrooms and full bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Georgetown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Georgetown area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Georgetown from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC