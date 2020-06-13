Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
317 Breeze Meadow
317 Breeze Meadow, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1575 sqft
Like new ranch home in quiet neighborhood. Home has new hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, and near airport and local shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
320 Valley View Dr
320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5061 Meadow Trce
5061 Meadow Trace, Fairburn, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Cul de sac location, large basement, private lot, hardwood flooring, loft/office space, newly renovated, must see!

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
Results within 1 mile of Fairburn
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3597 Brookstone Way
3597 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1912 sqft
Awesome home that sits in a cul-de-sac! Step into your new home that features an extra large family room, huge kitchen, formal dining room and a small play area or office on the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6179 Ward Road
6179 Ward Road, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
You'll absolutely love this newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch style home. This property has new paint, new carpet, new cabinets, and a large fenced yard. Appliances will be provided prior to move in. The application fee is $50 per adult.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
270 Teak Lane
270 Teak Lane, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2063 sqft
***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.5BA home features gleaming hardwood floors, a comfortable and warm eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar in the fully applianced kitchen, and a cozy living room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Results within 5 miles of Fairburn
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
97 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Pt
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
7897 The Lakes Pt Fairburn, GA 30213 - Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/24/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6467 Splitpine Ct
6467 Splitpine Court, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE JUNE 13th from 3:30pm-4:30pm!!! STOP BY Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years. (RLNE5849653)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6229 Shenfield Lane
6229 Shenfield Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1821 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5655 Valley Loop
5655 Valley Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
2168 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3498 sqft
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.

Median Rent in Fairburn

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fairburn is $962, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,111.
Studio
$917
1 Bed
$962
2 Beds
$1,111
3+ Beds
$1,459
City GuideFairburn
Talk about a triple play. Any baseball fan knows that the game's rarest event is a bang-bang, rapidly evolving "triple kill" when three players are declared "out" in the same play - an event that unfolds in a virtual heartbeat before a spectator realizes what's happening. Not so when it comes to Fairburn, Georgia's historical name game. In 1833, it was first tagged with the handle of "Cartersville," then "Berryville" and subsequently Fairburn - all over a period of years. For sure, those sett...

Fairburn is a southwest Fulton County suburb of the sprawling urban center of Atlanta. The city's proud slogan is "History Lives Here." A first-time visitor's initial look-see at the downtown area produces an immediate throwback vibe to the good old historic times of days gone by. Fairburn's downtown area has been designated as a Commercial Historic District that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As further signs of yesteryear, the Old Campbell County Courthouse and the out of date, currently unused rail depots sum up the distinguished heritage that's so evident here.

Putting a Move on Fairburn

If you still haven't made up your mind where to relocate in the greater Atlanta area, a must-do on your search itinerary has to include a feel-good visit to Fairburn, especially if you're into an eye-opening, throwback taste of historic, nostalgic times. If you settle on the area, you might wish to sample living there before committing to a stressful real estate purchase. An apartment for rent in Fairburn, or a nice, quaint three-bedroom house for rent if you're with family, is quite do-able in this neck of the woods. You can find an apartment online by searching the region's ample real estate websites or alternatively, you can source places for rent through local newspaper classifieds. Renting is an excellent way to avoid biting off more than you can chew before thoroughly acclimating to a new neighborhood by means of plunging into an immediate homestead purchase.

Air transportation that'll get you there in a jiffy is via the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, purported to be the busiest airport in the world in terms of flight traffic. It's a mere 15 minutes, 11 miles' drive away to Fairburn, mostly by way of connection with Interstate 85. Man, what a contrast! From the modern day world's most active airport to a chock full of history-laden small burg in just a scant stone's throw quarter of an hour travel time. Doesn't get any better than that!

Once you get there, you'll need proper documentation to secure your rental digs. Photo ID (such as a driver's license), work history and prior workplace and landlord character references should do the trick nicely.

Neighborhoods

There are several neighborhoods within the Fairburn confines. Like most cities and towns, they typically vary based on real estate property evaluations. Fireside Heights is one of the more modestly priced 'hoods. Foxwood has a good cross-section of mid-priced dwellings. If high-end patches of turf tickle your fancy, check out Northridge and Country Lake.

Living There

Popular attractions in and around the Fairburn area include the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Civil War Museum -- which is in keeping with the area's ongoing commitment to historic preservation. The annual Georgia Renaissance Festival begins mid-April and offers a great opportunity to kick-back and unwind in an outdoor themed event that stays true to Fairburn's storied cultural heritage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fairburn?
In Fairburn, the median rent is $917 for a studio, $962 for a 1-bedroom, $1,111 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,459 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fairburn, check out our monthly Fairburn Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairburn?
Some of the colleges located in the Fairburn area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fairburn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairburn from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

