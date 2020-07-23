/
whitfield county
24 Apartments for rent in Whitfield County, GA📍
287 Cottonwood Mill Rd
287 Cottonwood Mill Road, Whitfield County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
WOW! Fully renovated home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, massive master closet, spacious bedrooms, separate dining area at end of kitchen, huge backyard with storage barn! Almost complete and ready for you to move right in.
2007 Shields Rd
2007 Shields Road, Dalton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
One Level Wynfield Condominium - Property Id: 294273 One Level Condo. Great location off Dug Gap Road. Less than 1/2 mile from Walnut Ave. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
902 Avenue E, Apartment 9
902 E Avenue, Dalton, GA
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments with onsite laundry room, free cable TV, $25 monthly water allowance, and $50 monthly electricity allowance.
2021 Southview Dr
2021 Southview Drive, Dalton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2868 sqft
Large Williamsburg home on quiet street in the City West area of Dalton. The woodland back yard includes natural deer trail above the protected stream flowing slightly beyond property line.
Results within 5 miles of Whitfield County
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool
Results within 10 miles of Whitfield County
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,046
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Apison
9458 Homewood Cir
9458 Homewood Circle, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2085 sqft
The perfect home awaits offering this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home mostly on one level home with a level yard. Gleaming hardwood floors line the main living areas and a gorgeous stone fireplace is the focal point of the great room.
9696 Bill Reed Rd
9696 Bill Reed Rd, Collegedale, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2065 sqft
The finishes in this home should make you feel right at home. There are gleaming hardwoods, tile, granite, a double sided fireplace, new carpet, and new interior paint.
8727 Wetherwood Pl
8727 Wetherwood Pl, Hamilton County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
5000 sqft
Spacious Home in private cul de sac! Step into the large foyer and notice the open concept of the dining room, Kitchen with custom pull out shelving, gas cooking, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops, and living room with Cofer ceilings
8438 Brookmoor
8438 Brookmoor Lane, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1755 sqft
AVAIL SEPT 1 Location, Ooltewah Schools, and EPB Fiber optic service area! Modern kitchen, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and open to the great room.
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
1160 Maple Tree Lane
1160 Maple Tree Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
A stylish townhome in the East Brainerd area! This Brick End Unit is located at the back of the complex, it has a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, 2 walk-in closets, a roomy second bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.
304 Simmons Street West
304 Simmons St W, LaFayette, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS: 1. Supporting documents verifying income 3x the monthly rent 2. Minimum 500 FICO credit score 3. NO prior evictions 4. NO felonies *** Please note: these are our base requirements.
643 Fuller Glen Circle
643 Fuller Glen Circle, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1743 sqft
643 Fuller Glen Circle Available 07/23/20 Ooltewah Home Available Soon! - Bright, open 3-4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a convenient E. Brainerd Neighborhood. Lofty ceilings in great room with fireplace.
7915 Standifer Gap Road
7915 Standifer Gap Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
7915 Standifer Gap Road Available 07/24/20 Coming soon...Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road 3 bedroom 1.5 baths near Interstate 75 - Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road near Interstate 75. The 3 bedrooms 1.
4006 Deermont Court
4006 Deermont Court, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2520 sqft
6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac.
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Gordon County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
New on the market. 4 BR / 2 BA For Rent in the Calhoun area! It's hard to find 4 BR homes in this rental market and I don't expect this one to last long. $1495 per month with $850 move-in fees/deposit. 600 and above credit score required.
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8313 Igou Gap Rd
8313 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
904 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd.
Apison
5214 Loblolly Ln
5214 Loblolly Lane, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
606 sqft
Downstairs One Bedroom - One Bath Apartment in the HEART OF COLLEGEDALE! UTILITIES & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Within walking distance to the parks, Collegedale Greenway, McKee Bakery and Southern Adventist University! Larger rooms and a HUGE Storage
Ooltewah-James County
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2372 sqft
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
Westview - Mountain Shadows
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Whitfield County area include Southern Adventist University, Life University, Chattahoochee Technical College, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chattanooga, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta have apartments for rent.