6 Apartments for rent in Habersham County, GA📍
Heritage Gardens
110 Heritage Garden Dr Suite A, Baldwin, GA
1 Bedroom
$675
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$630
1304 sqft
Welcome to Heritage Gardens Apartments located in picturesque Cornelia, Georgia - the gateway to the North Georgia mountains.
429 Magnolia Grv
429 Magnolia Grove Pl, Habersham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
Ready to move in! Spacious 3BR/2BA. Family room with Fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and has a view to the family room. New paint and laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main. Call for an appointment today!
412 Magnolia Grv
412 Magnolia Grove Pl, Habersham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Ready to move in! Spacious 3BR/2BA. Family room with Fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and has a view to the family room. New paint and laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main. Call for an appointment today!
204 Brightwell Street
204 Brightwell Street, Clarkesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
204 Brightwell Street Available 06/08/20 LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CLARKESVILLE HOME - AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE - Absolutely precious 1940's Craftsman style bungalow in move-in condition! New paint and carpet throughout.
1424 Payne Norton Road
1424 Payne Norton Road, Habersham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
1424 Payne Norton Road Available 04/03/20 3 bed/ 1 bath ranch - 3 bed, 1 bath ranch with a covered porch. New HVAC system, new carpet. Convenient to Gainesville, Cornelia and Highway 365. 1 acre lot. Metal carport to park under.
150 SOUTH MAIN STREET #D
150 S Main St, Towns County, GA
Studio
$1,395
In-town location directly next to hospital. Perfect for doctor's offices or professional offices.
Some of the colleges located in the Habersham County area include University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, Athens Technical College, Georgia Gwinnett College, and Brenau University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
