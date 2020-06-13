221 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA

Apartment List
📍
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:52am
4 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
300 Azalea Circle
300 Azalea Circle, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Great 3/2 in gated community close in to shopping, dining, and schools. Easy on/off 400. All bedrooms are up Master on one end 2 bedrooms on the other end. Breakfast bar with pass thru from kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1237 Fischer Trace
1237 Fischer Trce, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1851 sqft
NEW TOWN HOME COMMUNITY. Smart Home design. WiFi Certified. Baldwin plan w/hdwd floors on main. Beautiful kitchen-dark stained cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops w/tile back splash. Gas fplc. Wall of windows on back, private bkyd.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2631 Grapevine Circle
2631 Grapevine Cir, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2147 sqft
Welcome to this lovely condo in a beautiful very active adult community! Master on the main with trey ceiling, private master bath w/double vanities & walk-in closet! A bright open great room w/built-ins, fireplace and wall mounted flat screen TV!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Walking Horse Trail
1990 Walking Horse Trl, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2934 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home features a largemaster & vaulted sitting room, formal living, formal dining and family room.Guest suite on main. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplashperfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3240 Ridgefair Drive
3240 Ridgefair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2011 sqft
Completely renovated home waiting for you! Hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Huge farmhouse sink. Freshly painted interiors. Brand new roof.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Spring Oak Way
1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2738 sqft
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1075 SANDERS Road
1075 Sanders Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Bring your trucks, mobile homes, trailers & tractors!!  No HOA here!! Country living minutes away from Marketplace Boulevard, Great Shopping and Restaurants. Minutes to Northside Hospital. This country home sits on 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4309 Shillham Court
4309 Shillham Court, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2830 Mayfair Drive
2830 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1752 sqft
Available for 6/20/2020 move-in. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in quiet neighborhood. Spacious single family home with beautiful new flooring. Neighborhood features swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1698 sqft
Excellent Schools, Beautiful townhouse in a highly sought after neighborhood right off exit 14 and near Northside Hospital. New Interior Paint,Close to shopping and entertainment ( Star and Strikes).

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1222 Rubble Road
1222 Rubble Road, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Literally, across street from Aquatic center, Univ North GA (UNG), Lake Lanier and shopping just minutes away. Large family room with fireplace.Well maintained 2 bedroom split floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2070 Habersham Marina Rd
2070 Habersham Marina Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
3588 sqft
Right down the street from a marina,this beautifully updated ranch on a full finished basement which has one nice sized bedroom and two additional bonus rooms downstairs with closets.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Brannon Rd
500 Brannon Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2240 sqft
Brand New Town Home in Forsyth with Great Schools - Property Id: 265879 BRAND NEW TOWN HOME in an excellent School District with all great school ratings .

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4340 Altona Pl
4340 Altona Pl, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Tenant got Transferred, Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min to Sawnee

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2553 sqft
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5140 Prancing Pass
5140 Prancing Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain.

Median Rent in Cumming

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cumming is $1,378, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,592.
Studio
$1,314
1 Bed
$1,378
2 Beds
$1,592
3+ Beds
$2,090
City GuideCumming
What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community.

Moving to Cumming

Today, the city may not be full of gold, but it is still a nice place to find property rentals or apartment homes. Places for rent in Cumming come in a variety of architectural styles, but are mainly represented by newly constructed homes. You can find many homes for rent that feature two stories and have about 2,500 square feet of living space. Cumming apartment rentals are also sizable and run, on average, about 1,200 square feet. Be sure to be ready with the correct documents - photo ID, credit report, references, etc. - so you can nail down a property as soon as you fall in love with it.

Neighborhoods

For its relatively small size and population (around 5,700 people), Cumming is represented by a voluminous number of neighborhoods - around 35 in fact. The most popular neighborhood of them all, though, is the area bounded by both Bethelview and Castleberry roads. Other coveted sections of town include Peachtree Parkway and Stoney Point Road, the area bordered by the Trammel and Gilbert roadways, the Buford Highway and Bonnie Brae Road section. Newcomers and locals also boast of the Majors Road and Post Road area as well as the section of town where Peachtree Parkway and Alpharetta Road intersect.

Living in Cumming

When you settle in Cumming, you've just entered what the city terms as the "Gateway to Leisure Living." Indeed, the city lives up to its title when you visit its Market Place Boulevard, an avenue that leads the recreational enthusiast to Mary Alice Park Road, which is home to boat ramps, beaches and lots of summer fun. Lake Sidney Lanier is the featured attraction in Cumming and a reason why leisure living is embraced in this Georgia town. Also, you don't want to miss the July 4th celebration in Cumming, which is definitely a one-of-a-kind event. The city also hosts the largest collection of steam engine tractors in the world.

Along with the lakeside retreat, Cumming is also in close proximity to the North Georgia Premium Outlets, which features 140 stores for all your shopping needs. Sought-after retailers such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor and Michael Kors are a few of the upscale outlets housed at the center. Naturally, it's good to know that you aren't too far away from the local Walmart too. Georgia eateries near the community include Chili Dawgs, Subway and, for a dessert-like treat, Chill Out Frozen Yogurt.

To burn up some of those calories that locals scarf down, biking and hiking trails are featured at nearby Fort Yargo State Park. The approximately 1,800 acre site gives visitors plenty of room to roam and is also the home to the Fort Yargo fort. Constructed in 1792, the fortification safeguarded pioneers from Cherokee attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cumming?
In Cumming, the median rent is $1,314 for a studio, $1,378 for a 1-bedroom, $1,592 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,090 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cumming, check out our monthly Cumming Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cumming?
Some of the colleges located in the Cumming area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Lanier Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cumming?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cumming from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

