221 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA📍
1 of 27
1 of 35
1 of 32
1 of 50
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 45
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 39
The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community.
Today, the city may not be full of gold, but it is still a nice place to find property rentals or apartment homes. Places for rent in Cumming come in a variety of architectural styles, but are mainly represented by newly constructed homes. You can find many homes for rent that feature two stories and have about 2,500 square feet of living space. Cumming apartment rentals are also sizable and run, on average, about 1,200 square feet. Be sure to be ready with the correct documents - photo ID, credit report, references, etc. - so you can nail down a property as soon as you fall in love with it.
For its relatively small size and population (around 5,700 people), Cumming is represented by a voluminous number of neighborhoods - around 35 in fact. The most popular neighborhood of them all, though, is the area bounded by both Bethelview and Castleberry roads. Other coveted sections of town include Peachtree Parkway and Stoney Point Road, the area bordered by the Trammel and Gilbert roadways, the Buford Highway and Bonnie Brae Road section. Newcomers and locals also boast of the Majors Road and Post Road area as well as the section of town where Peachtree Parkway and Alpharetta Road intersect.
When you settle in Cumming, you've just entered what the city terms as the "Gateway to Leisure Living." Indeed, the city lives up to its title when you visit its Market Place Boulevard, an avenue that leads the recreational enthusiast to Mary Alice Park Road, which is home to boat ramps, beaches and lots of summer fun. Lake Sidney Lanier is the featured attraction in Cumming and a reason why leisure living is embraced in this Georgia town. Also, you don't want to miss the July 4th celebration in Cumming, which is definitely a one-of-a-kind event. The city also hosts the largest collection of steam engine tractors in the world.
Along with the lakeside retreat, Cumming is also in close proximity to the North Georgia Premium Outlets, which features 140 stores for all your shopping needs. Sought-after retailers such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor and Michael Kors are a few of the upscale outlets housed at the center. Naturally, it's good to know that you aren't too far away from the local Walmart too. Georgia eateries near the community include Chili Dawgs, Subway and, for a dessert-like treat, Chill Out Frozen Yogurt.
To burn up some of those calories that locals scarf down, biking and hiking trails are featured at nearby Fort Yargo State Park. The approximately 1,800 acre site gives visitors plenty of room to roam and is also the home to the Fort Yargo fort. Constructed in 1792, the fortification safeguarded pioneers from Cherokee attacks.