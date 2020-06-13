221 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA

Living in Cumming

When you settle in Cumming, you've just entered what the city terms as the "Gateway to Leisure Living." Indeed, the city lives up to its title when you visit its Market Place Boulevard, an avenue that leads the recreational enthusiast to Mary Alice Park Road, which is home to boat ramps, beaches and lots of summer fun. Lake Sidney Lanier is the featured attraction in Cumming and a reason why leisure living is embraced in this Georgia town. Also, you don't want to miss the July 4th celebration in Cumming, which is definitely a one-of-a-kind event. The city also hosts the largest collection of steam engine tractors in the world.

Along with the lakeside retreat, Cumming is also in close proximity to the North Georgia Premium Outlets, which features 140 stores for all your shopping needs. Sought-after retailers such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor and Michael Kors are a few of the upscale outlets housed at the center. Naturally, it's good to know that you aren't too far away from the local Walmart too. Georgia eateries near the community include Chili Dawgs, Subway and, for a dessert-like treat, Chill Out Frozen Yogurt.

To burn up some of those calories that locals scarf down, biking and hiking trails are featured at nearby Fort Yargo State Park. The approximately 1,800 acre site gives visitors plenty of room to roam and is also the home to the Fort Yargo fort. Constructed in 1792, the fortification safeguarded pioneers from Cherokee attacks.