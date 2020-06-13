Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,071
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgewalk
14 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
45 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Village View
419 Village View, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
- This 2 story home features a covered entry to foyer leading into greatroom , dining area in kitchen, breakfast bar . The stairs to the 2nd floor lead to 3 bedrooms with trey ceiling, walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsgate
1 Unit Available
1124 Dunedin Trail
1124 Dunedin Trail, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1436 sqft
- (RLNE5835227)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
177 Village Trace
177 Village Trace, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2204 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
524 Watercress Drive
524 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1754 sqft
Great find in the Woodlands subdivision; upscale stylish interior, formal dining room, sleek black appliances, main-level hardwoods, and an ample eat-in kitchen that views a soaring two-story great room and backyard bbq patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
806 Plaintain Drive
806 Plaintain Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1700 sqft
Woodstock's popular s/d with fabulous amenities. Great neighborhood with immediate access to Hwy92 and east or west travel. Home feature cathedral family room, hardwoods and upgraded kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
500 Papillion Trace
500 Papillion Trace, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2364 sqft
Gorgeous updated home on a cul-de-sac in sought-after Woodlands! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appl & granite, new paint and new carpet! Two-story family room with fireplace open floor plan, plantation

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2149 sqft
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Washington Avenue
1024 Washington Avenue, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Rarely is a beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV available for rent! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
360 Chambers Street
360 Chambers Street, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning Open Concept 1 Bedroom 1 Bath ~ With Tall Loft Ceilings! High End Finishes Throughout and Custom Walk-In Closet~~This high end, loft style condo won't last long.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
112 Dupree Road - A4
112 Dupree Road, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
607 Hidden Close
607 Hidden Close, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2228 sqft
Rare 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths rental in gated, swim/tennis community. Home comes with 2 car garages, granite counter-top in kitchen, large family room with fireplace open to breakfast area. Hardwood throughout first floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
281 Regent Square
281 Regent Square, Woodstock, GA
Studio
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 281 Regent Square in Woodstock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
703 Hammond Drive
703 Hammond Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2508 sqft
Walkable to DT Woodstock. 2BR with BONUS. 3.5 bath townhouse on beautiful courtyard

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
313 Balaban Circle
313 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
THE WOODLANDS w/ Resort Amenities! Chef Kitchen w/ Newer Top of the line Stainless Steal Appliances! Inviting foyer to Open floor plan; 4 Bedrm & 2 1/2 Baths; Oversized Family Rm w/ cozy Gas Log, HARDWOOD flrs & Wall of Windows; Spacious Master

Median Rent in Woodstock

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Woodstock is $1,156, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,336.
Studio
$1,102
1 Bed
$1,156
2 Beds
$1,336
3+ Beds
$1,753
City GuideWoodstock
There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.

Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools.

Moving to Woodstock

You will want to start preparing to move as soon as you need an apartment for rent! Put together a great portfolio and include a recent copy of your credit report, references from your landlord and employer as well as one or two personal references. If you have a pet, include references for the pets as well as proof of recent vaccinations. Be sure to include proof of your income as well. Do not be surprised if you have to undergo an interview to get a place.

Neighborhoods

The town isn't big enough to have true neighborhoods. You will drive everywhere here and the neighborhoods are a distinction in real estate and nothing more. Most neighborhoods are essentially the same and the only real difference seems to be the general occupations of the residents and how often they mow the grass. 

Towne Lake
This is an upper income area with tree lined streets and swimming pools. Lots and lots of swimming pools. In some places everyone in town shows up to watch football. Here they watch swim meets.

Tanglewood
More trees, more grass and almost as many swimming pools as Towne Lake. The houses here are big, mostly two story and beautifully maintained.

Victoria
You will find there are many apartment complexes and condos for rent.

June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Woodstock rents increased moderately over the past month

Woodstock rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,336 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Woodstock over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Woodstock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Woodstock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,336 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Woodstock.
    • While rents in Woodstock fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Woodstock?
    In Woodstock, the median rent is $1,102 for a studio, $1,156 for a 1-bedroom, $1,336 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,753 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woodstock, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodstock?
    Some of the colleges located in the Woodstock area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Woodstock?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodstock from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

    Similar Pages

    Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
    Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
    Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments