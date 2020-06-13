149 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA

Neighborhoods

The town isn't big enough to have true neighborhoods. You will drive everywhere here and the neighborhoods are a distinction in real estate and nothing more. Most neighborhoods are essentially the same and the only real difference seems to be the general occupations of the residents and how often they mow the grass.

Towne Lake

This is an upper income area with tree lined streets and swimming pools. Lots and lots of swimming pools. In some places everyone in town shows up to watch football. Here they watch swim meets.

Tanglewood

More trees, more grass and almost as many swimming pools as Towne Lake. The houses here are big, mostly two story and beautifully maintained.

Victoria

You will find there are many apartment complexes and condos for rent.