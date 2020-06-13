/
/
druid hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
803 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morningside - Lenox Park
65 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Druid Hills
16 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2001 Ridgewood Drive
2001 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1450 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - (RLNE3993486)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1955 Ridgewood Drive
1955 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
- (RLNE3448748)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1392 Normandy Drive NE # 4
1392 Normandy Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
764 sqft
Top Floor Unit Featuring Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location- Close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland & More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with Coat Closet and French Doors Leading to Balcony
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1080 Woodbridge Hollow Northeast - 1
1080 Woodbridge Hollow Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1542 sqft
1080 Woodbridge is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in the best residential area the city has to offer. At 1,542 sf, this townhome offers plenty of space for a small family (Morningside ES, Inman MS, and Grady HS) or an ideal roommate set up.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY. Availability: Ready Now!! Charming remodeled home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1377 Markan Drive NE
1377 Markan Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment in Bungalow-style duplex with 1 off-street parking (no on-street parking). Dated kitchen with white wood cabinets, formica tops, electric cook top, electric wall oven, and full size washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1896 Ridgewood Dr
1896 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently being renovated. One Bedroom unit. Part of 5 units in the House. All units have outside, separate entrance doors. Tenant pays gas & electric. Landlord pays water & trash. Hardwood Floors. High Ceilings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,195/month for a 2-year lease.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1363 Markan Dr Ne
1363 Markan Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1411 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! EASY WALK TO N. HIGHLAND AND ALL VA HIGHLANDS HAS TO OFFER. RECENTLY REMODELED. 1 YO GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CABINETS, NEW TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND MAIN LEVEL BATH. NEW VANITIES IN ALL BATHS. NEW CEILING FANS AND LIGHTS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
841 NE Artwood Road NE
841 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank .
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1255 Stillwood Drive NE
1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2811 sqft
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
Mason Mill
31 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Druid Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,740.
Some of the colleges located in the Druid Hills area include Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Druid Hills from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA